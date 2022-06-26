Jon Clark's Something Juicy in Scout Comics September 2022 Solicits

Through a variety of imprints, here are Scout Comics' September 2022 solicits and solicitations, beginning with Black Caravan and Jon Clark's Something Juicy #1, Morgan Quaid and Wili Roberts' Blade In the Dark #1, Joseph Schmalke's Infernal Pact #1, Rich Woodall's Sgt Werewolf #1, Pat Shand and Rio Burton's Azza The Barbed #1, Alex Kmeto and Sean Callahan's Junior #1, James E Roche and Axur Eneas' Knockturn County #1, Honor Vincent and George Quadros' New Rat City #1, West Moon Chronicles #1 by Frank Jun Kim and Joe Bocardo, and more.

BLACK CARAVAN PREM JONS CLARK SOMETHING JUICY #1

BLACK CARAVAN

(W) Jon Clark (A / CA) Jon Clark

The most popular girl in school digs for juicy dirt on the girl who stole her boyfriend – but a frightening truth finds her instead. From the creator of Black Friday and Playthings comes this dark look at High School Drama.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BLADE IN THE DARK #1 CVR A WOODALL

BLACK CARAVAN

JUL221342 – BLADE IN THE DARK #1 CVR B 10 COPY INCV KMIOLEK – 4.99

(W) Morgan Quaid (A) Wili Roberts (CA) Rich Woodall

They came, masked, in the dead of night and burned the village to ash. Rook of the Hidden Song, sole survivor to his people, must seek Vengeance. Yet the path ahead is strewn with hidden dangers; monstrous creatures inhabiting the skins of the dead and dying, human soldiers warped by supernatural forces and rogue gods intent on mischief and destruction. Rook must cut a path of blood and reclaim the treasured heart of his ashen village or die in the attempt and take his place alongside his slaughtered kin.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 4.99

INFERNAL PACT #1 (MR)

BLACK CARAVAN

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A / CA) Joseph Schmalke

Beatrice, Biscuit, and Punk Rocker are three meth heads who jokingly sell their souls for drugs and find themselves actually cursed. The newly damned trio begin trying to find a way to save their damned souls as they are hunted by Devil worshiping bikers. This follow up to Joseph Schmalke's Cherry Blackbird is an over-the-top exploitation Grindhouse tale. Mature readers.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

PENTAGRAM OF HORROR #5 CVR A FONTANILI

BLACK CARAVAN

JUL221345 – PENTAGRAM OF HORROR #5 CVR B 10 COPY INCV FONTANILI – 5.99

(W) Marco Fontanili, Marco Fontanili (A) Marco Fontanili

Pentagram of Horror is a new horror anthology with each issue being a stand-alone story. Imagine a reality where there are no supernatural creatures, demons or anything else-only humans. And those who are willing to open their eyes can see that men are the only true monsters to fear.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 5.99

PLAYTHINGS #4

BLACK CARAVAN

(W) Jon Clark (A) Travis Williamson (CA) Jon Clark

Welcome to Funland! You'll never want to leave. Even if you want to leave, you'll never leave. Here, all the toys are alive, but with what? Alison has finally made it in, will she ever make it out?

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

RAD WRAITH #3

BLACK CARAVAN

(W) Tristan Gallagher (A) Christian DiBari (CA) Christian Dibari

When the Rad Wraith tracks one of his host's killers to a warehouse full of armed drug dealers, what follows is a showdown so extreme, so gory, so absolutely unforgivably bloody that it would make Paul Verhoeven turn away and vomit uncontrollably.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SGT WEREWOLF #1 CVR A WOODALL

BLACK CARAVAN

JUL221349 – SGT WEREWOLF #1 CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCK SCHMALKE – 4.99

JUL221350 – SGT WEREWOLF #1 CVR C 20 COPY MCMANUS – 4.99

(W) Rich Woodall (A / CA) Rich Woodall

Sgt. Steve Hovatter leads a small group of U.S. Commandos to infiltrate Lichtenstein castle in Germany and recover intel on Nazi Occult operations. The Commandos are captured, and Sgt. Hovatter is executed. Hours later Sgt. Hovatter is transformed into a Werewolf and uncovers a much more sinister plot at Castle Lichtenstein. The Nazis are trying to evoke the Norse God of Thunder, Thor to aid them in their war efforts. Sgt. Werewolf must save his team from this Castle of Horrors, but he'll have to go through an army of Golems first.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WE DONT KILL SPIDERS TP VOL 01

BLACK CARAVAN

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A / CA) Joseph Schmalke

In the early Viking Age, a faithless Norseman detective is summoned to a Scandinavian hamlet where a series of murders have occurred. Discovering the dark and bloody history of the village he investigates the local outcast, a necromantic witch who brings his atheistic values into question. Determined to prevent further homicides, the two band together to discover the identity of a serial killer.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 14.99

AGENT OF WORLDE #3 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Deniz Camp (CA) Jason Wordie (A / CA) Filya Bratukhin

From my secret family to yours: Ex-spies with metal eyes! Happy beginnings and sad endings! Do not observe the cat! Things go from worse to worse! All of that, except in reverse!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

AZZA THE BARBED #1 (OF 5) CVR A BURTON

SCOUT COMICS

JUL221889 – AZZA THE BARBED #1 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCKED KANGAS – 4.99

(W) Pat Shand (A / CA) Rio Burton

Writer Pat Shand and artist Rio Burton launch a new fantasy epic! Azza was born into a family that, for generations, served in the Obsidian Guard, a military unit of holy warriors. During Azza's Coronation, a magical ceremony that would imbue her with a holy glowing power, something went wrong. Instead of the sacred Obsidian tattoos, she became marred with thorned, black markings and was banished by her people. Now, Azza lives in solitude guarding a great evil… but when that evil escapes and begins to spread its wicked power, Azza must make a choice: save the people that expelled her or allow her home town to fall to evil. With an emotional, comedic, and awe-inspiring story of empowerment, Azza the Barbed blends fantasy, adventure, mythology, horror, and action in this unforgettable new series.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BY THE HORNS DARK EARTH #5 (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Markisan Naso (CA) Steve Canon (A / CA) Jason Muhr

After their savage battle with pirates on the open seas, Elodie, Sajen, and Evelyn are forced to book new passage to Yalastra in the remote and rickety ocean town of Ahawakan. But navigating a floating city full of marauders is no easy task, especially when everyone wants them dead. Meanwhile, Shanora Zel looks to pick up Elodie's trail in Lycus.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CITIES OF MAGICK #5

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Jakob Free, Will Tempest (A) Will Tempest

"The Bad Seed." The final showdown between Lev and Isimar. In the fight for his life, Lev's past, present, and future will all come to bear. Unfortunately for Lev, even if he somehow does pull off a miracle and bests Isimar, he'll still have to deal with the pesky matter of the slow-acting poison coursing through his veins. Either way, this thing's gonna end with a funeral!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CODE 45 #3 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Benjamin Hunting (A) joe Ng

Vanessa reaches out to her uncle, a veteran train driver who shuts down her questions about the danger in the tunnels. Frustrated, she sinks deeper into the rave scene, where a chance encounters with the metro's maintenance chief shocks her with details about the dragon cover-up and her family's link to Code 45-but is it too late to save herself from the same fate?

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ETERNUS #2

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis (A) Karl Moline, Andy Owens (CA) Rob Prior

Heracles tracks the Centurion he believes may have killed his father Zeus, bristling at having to stay sober and babysit Athena's 9-year-old blind priestess in the process – until Mina reveals her true nature and the real reason she was sent as his sidekick. Meanwhile, Dionysus seeks to regain his lost glory and the favor of the new Caesar Julian by turning water into wine on the day of his wedding to the Emperor's sister.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 5.99

JUNIOR #1

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Alex Kmeto, Sean Callahan (A) Alex Kmeto

What's a young space marine supposed to do when a rogue asteroid slams into the space station she was sent to repair? Well, she grabs her alien, hippo-like sidekick and she crash lands on a dinosaur-infested planet-that's what she does! Meet Junior-she's brash, smart, strong, and completely in over her head! Join the debut of a sci-fi escapade that will make you laugh, cry, and wish you had the next issue. Let's adventure! Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

KNOCKTURN COUNTY #1 (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

(W) James E Roche (A) Axur Eneas

Knockturn County is an adult crime noir set in a classic children's book universe, as if Dr. Seuss took a few swigs of whimsical whiskey and ran amok through Sin City. Tales converge and collide in this county built on blood, as a rhyming narrative leads readers through a tangled web of death, booze, drugs, and betrayal. This debut issue follows an obsessed detective who puts his badge aside to hunt for his missing ex, and a little girl in the scariest place of all: her home. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon in one volume.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 4.99

LOCUST BALLAD OF MEN #2

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Massimo Rosi (A) Alex Nieto

Insanity and fear rule the day in this latest installment of Locust. In a series of flashbacks, we see how Max and Stella try to escape, leaving the ruins of the city behind. Meanwhile, in the present, the madness becomes more and more explosive near Long Island and Fort Tilden.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MEGA CENTURIONS #3 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Jon Parrish (A) Dexter Wee

The Mega Centurions come face-to-face with the Grey Knight, a former henchman for Prince Venkor, a nemesis from their past, who brings a warning and makes a shocking request. Meanwhile, at the location of the final battle, another armored stranger arrives. Just what is he after?

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

NEW RAT CITY #1 (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Honor Vincent (A / CA) George Quadros

It's 2083, and there's not much left of New York City after years of floods, pests, and infrastructure mismanagement. The only people keeping the city habitable for its few remaining residents are the pest controllers, and humane laws mean they generally aren't allowed to kill. Felicia Shepherd is a pest controller who has recently taken over the family business, after her mother disappeared and a rat-related accident took her dad out of commission. Felicia does the best she can for her clients, but her job becomes much harder when swarms of unnervingly organized pests start running rampant across the city! Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon in one volume.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 4.99

NIGHT OF CADILLACS ORIGINS MAGAZINE (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Jake Hearns, Sean E DeMott (A) Kirk Manley (CA) Rob Prior

In the spirit of Lost Boys and Warriors, NOTC is a high-octane, genre-bending mix of horror, hard action and street culture. The Origins book was born in coffee shops and bars in Northern and Southern California. Artists and contributors came not only from Cali but from as far away as Tokyo, Montreal, and Argentina. In the spirit of a DIY, punk rock, cassette tape, the book is rough and raw by design and should be played at maximum volume. Reprints issue 1 with new material.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SHE BITES #2

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Hedwig Hale (A / CA) Alberto Hernandez R.

Desperate to make enough money to go to Scotland and kill herself after not getting into her dream college, Brenda Zelinski has just agreed to take a babysitting job for Elsie Baker, a 134-year-old vampire in the body of a 9-year-old girl. Sick of being unable to go out and about without being hassled by adults, Elsie pays her "babysitter" to take her to the local mall so she can get some shopping done without being reported lost by security. What begins as a light-hearted night shopping for CDs and Chia Pets, turns into a night neither will ever forget. Will Elsie be able to convince Brenda she shouldn't end her life? Will Brenda's bully have the last laugh? What outfits will they buy in the obligatory friendship shopping montage?

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

TRISKELE #4

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Felipe Pan (A / CA) Monaramis

A young warrior breaks into the dungeon where our young heroes are imprisoned and appears before Alec and Evan as they await their bleak fate. Who is he, and why is he rescuing the children? Meanwhile, the clock starts ticking as slave traders make their way to the city.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WEST MOON CHRONICLES #1

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Frank Jun Kim (A / CA) Joe Bocardo

The elusive creatures of mud and blood known as the dokkaebi live just off of Route 4 in east Texas, in the ancient pine forest known as the Tanglechase. Joon-Ho, a Korean immigrant with a shadowy past, and his estranged grandson Jae-Sun are the only people in the nearby town of Vane who know the true nature of the dokkaebi. Together, they must figure out what's causing the creatures to turn hostile. Perhaps it has something to do with the interdimensional portal at the heart of the Tanglechase, for it is from here that the past comes knocking, demanding a reckoning from both men.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SENGI AND TEMBO #1 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

(W) Guiseppe Falco (A) Guiseppe Falco

Scoot! Imprint: The perfect lead into the Sengi and Tembo trade paperback is going back to print with a newly remastered cover! In the African savanna an animal's survival may depend on their family and friends. Sengi, a little mouse finds himself alone, and Tembo, an old elephant, has chosen to leave his herd behind. When these two meet it seems unlikely that they could become friends. However, in a fight for survival, they will form a powerful bond and form a new family. This heartwarming tale has been beautifully written and breathtakingly illustrated by the extremely talented Giuseppe Falco. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 2.99