Jonathan Hickman Crossover – Thank FOC It's New Year's Eve

Dark Horse has a lot of hardcover volumes up for FOC this weekend. Starting with the adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski' s The Witcher short story A Grain Of Truth into graphic novel form. with Jacek Rembis and Jonas Scharf from Dark Horse Comics, comes to FOC in hardcover.

And the graphic novel Crows in hardcover by Anders Fager and Peter Bergting.

and Ether gets an Omnibus volume from Matt Kindt and David Rubin.

and Dark Horse published the EC Archives of Gunfighter by Gardner Fox, Ed Wheelan and Henry C. Kiefer.

and And there's the second hardcover collection of Neil Gaiman 's Norse Mythology.

IDW also launches Stan Sakai 's Usagi Yojimbo: Lone Goat & Kid drawn by David Petersen

Curse Words gets its Omnibus, with a dustjacket edition for those who order five copies or more.

Deadly Class reaches #50

Geoff Johns and friends launch the Geiger 80-Page Special, including the launch of new characters from Bryan Hitch and more.

and . Marvel also launches Sabretooth #1 with a 1:25 tiered cover.

And also, also launches Savage Spider-Man #1, with a monstrous Man-Spider as a sequel to Non-Stop Spider-Man, with a 1:50 and 1:100 variant.

Star Wars: Halycon Legacy #1 also launches for FOC, with a 1:10 cover.

Marvel finally launches X-Cellent #1 from Peter Milligan and Mike Allred and a 1:25 cover.

End After End #1 by David Andry, Tim Daniel , and Sunando C will be fully returnable from Vault Comics. "Life is nothing if not a series of endings. School. Jobs. Friendships. Love. Until THE end. Walter Willem's end was fast and unexpected. His was an unremarkable life. So, how is it that his story continues as cannon fodder in an endless war waged against an insatiable darkness hellbent on consuming all of existence? And is Walter right in believing he's arrived in the midst of this titanic battle as the one destined to finally end it? That's the tale of the End After End."

Amy Chu and Sarah Stern launch the Rick & Morty comic The Hericktics of Rick #1. "When Rick finds the source of a new, incredibly powerful substance, he lays claim to an entire planet in order to corner the market. But Rick and Morty aren't the only ones on the recently renamed Arrickis, and the original inhabitants aren't going to go away quietly.

Rick and Morty become embroiled in the local political and religious struggle and must escape not only with their lives, but with their minds intact!"

Unbeknownst to the general population, there are highly trained military teams who bravely protect us from dozens of species of monsters that we don't know exist! And then there are the guys who clean it all up… Craig and Jimmy are those guys. And while Craig has accepted his lot in life, Jimmy, on the other hand, desperately wishes to one day become an elite monster hunter himself. But when Craig and Jimmy stumble onto a charming vampire named Sara, they'll be forced to decide if they should risk everything to help save her soul."

Shelter Division #1 get an FOC from Source Point Press by Bob Salley and Francesco Tomaselli, "A mastermind is plotting to conquer our very existence… The government has recruited the most abnormal beings to fight this abnormal threat, and those who were the investigated have been given shelter and became the investigators. Chaplin, Biggs, and Roswell take on a mission that runs deeper than they could've imagined. Action-packed from beginning to end."

Detective Comics gets its #1050 anniversary issue with a 1:25 and 250 minimum order covers.

Silver Sprocket Press has Puke Banter by James the Stanton up for FOC. "Someone whose name rhymes with "Pink Panther" has puked at the bus stop, and no one is going to clean it up. Thankfully, nature finds a way. A Gnartoons mini-comic by James the Stanton, presented in brilliant neon!"

Y The Last Man gets its Second Compendium.

