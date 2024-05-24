Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, Jony Quest, thundercats

Jonny Quest #1 Launches in Dynamite August 2024 Solicits

Jonny Quest launches in Dynamite August 2024 solicits, as well as Thundercats, Powerpuff Girls, Red Sonja, Vampirella, Elvira & Space Ghost

Article Summary Jonny Quest returns to adventure in Dynamite's August 2024 lineup with writer Joe Casey and artist Sebastián Piriz.

Cheetara's legacy unfolds in ThunderCats #2, featuring latent psychic powers and art by Soo Lee and Domenico Carbone.

The Powerpuff Girls face Mojo Jojo's trickery in Issue #2, spinning a tale by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Karen S. Darboe.

Space Ghost battles Zorak and Titanor in Issue #4, a cosmic quest by David Pepose and Jonathan Lau.

Jonny Quest launches in Dynamite Entertainment solicits and solicitations for August 2024, as well as more from Thundercats: Cheetara, Powerpuff Girls, Red Sonja, Vampirella, Elvira, Space Ghost, Sweetie Candy Vigilante, Army Of Darkness and more…

JONNY QUEST #1

Price: $4.99

Writer: Joe Casey

Artist: Sebastián Piriz

Get ready to climb aboard the Sea Quest and embark for adventure once more! Legendary boy explorer JONNY QUEST is back, along with his intrepid scientist dad Dr. Benton Quest, bodyguard "Race" Bannon, adopted brother Hadji, and all the rest of the beloved cast from the classic animated series!

Launching out of its issue #0 prelude story in Dynamite's 2024 Free Comic Book Day release, this action-packed new title begins where the show left off in 1964, but things quickly take a turn for the uncanny as they team returns from an experiment at sea to their home base in Palm Key, only to discover that the once-familiar landscape is now strangely, disquietingly different!

Superstar writer JOE CASEY (Superman, Ben 10) and powerhouse artist SEBASTIÁN PIRIZ (We Ride Titans, Deadweights) join together to bring you the brand-new tales of Jonny and the Quest team that the world has been waiting for — all enhanced by fully frameable covers from CHAD HARDIN, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, TOM RANEY, BOB LAYTON, and RICHARD PACE!

THUNDERCATS: CHEETARA #2

Price: $4.99

As a member of Thundera's ruling class, Cheetara was early on betrothed to a suiter appropriate to her station. There was no love in the match, but she understood the value of a suitable companion. Now, as she meets another potential partner, that person is on her mind — something that could get very complicated, given that her latent psychic abilities are just beginning to emerge!

Comics powerhouse SOO LEE and rising star artist DOMENICO CARBONE delve ever deeper into Thundera's rich history — and the saga of one of its greatest champions — with ThunderCats: Cheetara #2, featuring iconic cover art from LEE, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, REBECA PUEBLA, and EDWIN GALMON!

THE POWERPUFF GIRLS #2

Price: $4.99

In this issue's panel-busting adventure, simian arch-villain Mojo Jojo lures Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup to the park for a super-powered throwdown. But rather than doing battle, he plants micro-devices on their adorable little necks instead — clever little gizmos that will let him sneak inside their dreams and learn their secret combat strategies! DANG YOU AND YOUR DEVICES, MOJO JOJO!

Will these high-tech hijinks finally give Mojo the edge over the Powerpuff Girls' innate, Chemical X-enhanced goodness? Find out in issue #2's page-turning tale "What Dreams May Come!" from Eisner-winning superstar writer KELLY THOMPSON (Birds of Prey, Scarlet) and acclaimed artist KAREN S. DARBOE (Blade) — featuring unstoppable cover cuteness from DARBOE, LEONARDO ROMERO, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, NICOLETTA BALDARI, and KEN HAESER!

VAMPIRELLA: DARK REFLECTIONS #3

Price: $4.99

Writer: Tom Sniegoski and Jeannine Acheson

Artist: Daniel Maine

Captured on her chaos-combatting mission for the Reality Corporation, Lilith is now a prisoner of Tenebris, Queen of the planet-ruling Monstrum, who wants to know the identity of this mysterious woman who fell from the sky into the claws of her insect warriors. To find out, she sends her twisted dimension's Vampirella to investigate. The broken Vampirella uncovers the truth about Lilith's alternate reality origins — something that the world-conquering Queen Tenebris is very interested in!

Codependent authors TOM SNIEGOSKI and JEANNINE ACHESON (Vampiverse, Pantha) join enabling artist DANIEL MAINE (Vampiverse, Chastity) in turning the weirdness up to 11 with Vampirella: Dark Reflections #3 — featuring wondrously warped covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, SHANNON MAER, JAY ANACLETO, and cosplay by JOANIE BROSAS!

SPACE GHOST #4

Price: $4.99

Writer: David Pepose

Artist: Jonathan Lau

As Space Ghost and his young allies continue to dig into the evils of Robo-Corp, a new threat is emerging — one that may prove to be deadlier than all of the galaxy's rogue companies and space pirates put together!

Breaking free from their specially designed prison, Zorak and his army of fanatical Zorathian warriors are coming to take revenge on the Guardian of the Spaceways. And as if this wasn't bad enough, our heroes must also face the might of Titanor!

Danger and excitement expand like a supernova in Space Ghost #4 — all carefully charted by award-winning author DAVID PEPOSE (Punisher) and star artist JONATHAN LAU (Vampirella Strikes), with stellar covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, BJORN BARENDS, and MICHAEL CHO!

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL. 2 #4

Price: $4.99

Writer: Suzanne Cafiero

Artist: Thiago Vale

New Yorkers have quickly become "believers" as hordes of SWEETIE'S fans adoringly line up outside the wildly popular lower east side "SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE" sweet shop, anxiously waiting to savor the latest delectable SWEET TREAT drop.

"DREC ACTION! NEWS," the namesake news network of a corporate media conglomerate owned and controlled by the corrupt mayor of NYC crashes the party and quickly gets schooled that it's impolite to show up without an invite! It's clear to Candy Wolf, Pixie, and Tinsel that the news crew's objective is to stage an ambush interview with SWEETIE, the Candy Vigilante squad, and their newly minted fans, with the intent of maligning Sweetie and her business on nationally syndicated TV.

At the helm is the mayor's self-centered, saccharine-laced daughter-turned-news anchor, Athena Dreck. Acting under direct orders from her love interest (and Sweetie's arch-nemesis) — the dour, perpetual schemer, crime lord Bart Volgare — Athena arrives at the shop with camera crew in tow to portray the uplifting sweets as "unhealthy" and "addictive." Unfazed, our GOOD-natured Sweetie lets the "jelly roll" and flips Athena's script. Awe-struck and caught in Sweetie's hypnotic gaze, does Athena believe in her magic? Will she "bite" on Sweetie's challenge to sample her latest treats while on LIVE TV, inevitably revealing to her viewers if she's a good witch or a bad witch…?

Will the Mayor and Bart feel the sweet heat of the people? Is Bart's obsession with Sweetie unjustified? Is her mission to bring the sweetness back to the city a clear and present danger to Volgare's unsavory power and greed? Much to the displeasure of the salty lords of corruption, something within Sweetie's delicacies is having an incredibly GOOD impact on the population of NYC, and in the process, she's becoming more powerful!

DOES SWEETIE HAVE A KRYPTONITE — AND IS BART ON THE TRAIL OF IT?

PICK UP VOL. 2, ISSUE #4, "THE CITY THAT ALWAYS SWEETS," TO FIND OUT ALL THIS AND LOTS MORE GUMDROPS!

Also includes a FREE MP3 download of "THE LAND OF HATCHY MILATCHY," the new single by OSAKA POPSTAR recorded specifically for this series! Isn't that NICE?

RED SONJA: EMPIRE OF THE DAMNED #5

Price: $4.99

Writer: Steve Niles

Artist: Alessandro Amoruso

It's been a long, hard road, fraught with danger every step of the way, but at last Sonja has reached the waters that lie before the dead city of legend. As she steps into what seems like a vision of paradise, it appears as though the fiery warrior has finally succeeded in her quest — but as the She-Devil knows all too well, appearances can be deceiving!

Celebrated scribe STEVE NILES and acclaimed artist ALESSANDRO AMORUSO pull out all the stops for this final chapter of Red Sonja: Empire of the Damned — and the results are opulently adorned with covers from JOSHUA MIDDLETON, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, CELINA, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

VAMPIRELLA #671

Price: $4.99

Writer: Christopher Priest

Artist: Iván F. Silva

Following the shattering events of issue #670, Draculina is compelled to switch realities with her evil alternative self Katie, and is imprisoned in the astral plane known as "The Dark World" — where she is hunted through the streets of 1969 New York City by malicious creatures she herself created as a child!

The Dark World, which responds to the subconscious of those trapped within it, has produced a hell of Draculina's own making. But one of the living constructs who seem to exist only to torment her may hold the key to her survival!

Written by comics legend CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and illustrated by special guest artist IVÁN F. SILVA, Vampirella #671 opens a dark new chapter for the Daughters of Drakulon — and features appropriately atmospheric covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, CARLA COHEN, ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

THUNDERCATS #7

Price: $4.99

Writer: Declan Shalvey

Artist: Drew Moss

As the ThunderCats continue to fortify their settlement on Third Earth, youngsters WilyKat and WilyKit decide that their former playmate Lion-O's rules about leaving the compound are too restrictive. But after striking out on their own to explore their new planet, they discover a terrifying secret — one that could have devastating consequences for the last survivors of Thundera!

The acclaimed creative team of DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS continue their mesmerizing world-building with ThunderCats #7, featuring outstanding covers from SHALVEY, DAVID NAKAYAMA, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and IVAN TAO!

ARMY OF DARKNESS FOREVER #11

Price: $4.99

Writer: Tony Fleecs

Artist: Pop Mhan

In this issue: It's all heading towards the end — and by "end," we mean the Apocalypse! As our heroes, villains, and timelines all start to converge on a single meeting point, the Necronomicon takes on even stranger forms and powers. Will Ash and Sheila find a way to not only remain alive, but also stay together? History would say "No," but Mama Williams didn't raise no quitters!

Picking up where Army of Darkness: The Director's Cut left off, Army of Darkness Forever comes full circle in its penultimate issue — precisely plotted by writer TONY FLEECS and artist POP MHAN and expertly enhanced with covers from FLEECS, BJORN BARENDS, ARTHUR SUYDAM, and CHRIS BURNHAM!

RED SONJA #13

Price: $4.99

Writer: Torunn Grønbekk

Artist: Walter Geovani

In this issue: Haunted by the horrors of Emberfall, the She-Devil with a Sword seeks refuge in the depths of the brutal Pictish wilderness, searching for the means of either revenge or redemption — whichever comes first. However, she is followed by more than the shadows of the past as she ventures through the land of the lost. Could she be the key to the invisible war tearing the land to pieces? Only her blood can tell! Forged by the creative firebrands TORUNN GRØNBEKK and WALTER GEOVANI, Red Sonja #13 marks its passage with monumental covers by GEOVANI, LUCIO PARRILLO, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and cosplay by JOANIE BROSAS

ARMY OF DARKNESS FOREVER VOL. 1 TRADE PAPERBACK

Price: $19.99

Writer: Tony Fleecs

Artist: Justin Greenwood

Cover: Tony Fleecs

Picking up immediately after the Director's cut finale of Sam Raimi's genre-defining film, Army of Darkness Forever finds the indefatigable Ash Williams chainsawing his way through Techno Deadites in 2093 while his sinister doppelgänger stalks the aisles of S-Mart in 1993 and his lady love Sheila faces a rising evil in the distant past. With the powers of darkness growing in all three timelines, things look bleak — but even trapped in the future, Ash is still the king, baby!

Written and illustrated by timeless talents TONY FLEECS and JUSTIN GREENWOOD, Army of Darkness Forever Vol. 1 collects issues #1-6 of the groovy new series, and includes a complete cover gallery featuring mind-blowing work from FLEECS, FRANCESCO MATTINA, ARTHUR SUYDAM, and NICK DRAGOTTA!

NEGADUCK VOL. 1: THE EVIL OPPOSITE! TRADE PAPERBACK/HARDCOVER

Price: $17.99/ $22.99

Writer: Jeff Parker

Artist: Ciro Cangialosi

Cover: Joshua Middleton

"I am the screeching fingernail on the chalkboard of justice.

I am the sour ball in the candy jar of goodness.

I am NEGADUCK!"

He's the exact opposite of DD in every way… evil, nefarious, dedicated to stealing lollipops from kids and not helping grandmas across the street! And now, he's ready to begin a reign of crime and terror the likes of which St. Canard has never seen — except… dang it, all of the other villains are ripping off his ideas! What's a criminal mastermind to do when the city's thick with other criminals, stealing his shine? Why, take his villainy on the road, of course!

Written with fiendish glee by arch-author JEFF PARKER and illustrated by the suspiciously talented CIRO CANGIALOSI, Negaduck Vol. 1: The Evil Opposite! collects issues #1-4 of DD's nefarious nemesis, and features a suitably sinister cover from JOSHUA MIDDLETON!

ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND TRADE PAPERBACK/HARDCOVER

Price: $19.99/$24.99

Writer: David Avallone

Artist: Kewber Baal

Cover: Dave Acosta

The OG Dracula, Vlad the Impaler, is back, and he's raiding the Multiverse of Movies to build a monster army and conquer the world. There's only one woman can stop him — Vampirella. But it turns out she's busy in her own books, so it's up to Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and bane of Vlad's existence, to stop his evil plan!

Following hot on the spiky heels of Elvira in Horrorland, Elvira in Monsterland features more movie monster mayhem than a full moon at Forry Ackerman's house — all courtesy of the supernaturally talented team of author DAVID AVALLONE and artist KEWBER BAAL! Collects issues #1-5.

GARGOYLES: HERE IN MANHATTAN VOLUME 2 TRADE PAPERBACK/HARDCOVER

Price: $19.99/$24.99

Writer: Greg Weisman

Artist: George Kambadais

Cover: David Nakayama

Gargoyles: Here In Manhattan Volume 2 ratchets up the drama with the terrifying reappearance of Demona, whose determination to gather the Keys to Power is stronger than ever. And with Goliath imprisoned by a district attorney intent on proving that Gargoyles should not even be considered people, how can Brooklyn and the rest of the Clan hope to stop her?

This second collection of the smash hit series from Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and artist GEORGE KAMBADAIS reprints issues #7-12 of their acclaimed run — and concludes a brand new chapter in the epic saga of the Manhattan Clan!

SAVAGE RED SONJA: DEVIL IN THE SAND TRADE PAPERBACK

Price: $19.99

Writer: Dan Panosian

Artist: Alessio Petillo

Cover: Dan Panosian

Tasked with retrieving a long-hidden gem from a crumbled, ancient kingdom, the She-Devil with a Sword must navigate a dangerous wasteland, defeat its bloodthirsty bandits, and escape its monstrous guardian — all before facing off against the legendary Slayers of Shadizar!

Prepare yourself for the unfettered fury that only Red Sonja can deliver in this action-packed tale that harkens back to the classic era of Robert E. Howard's original pulp sagas!

Written by comics legend DAN PANOSIAN and illustrated by rising star ALESSIO PETILLO, Savage Red Sonja: Devil in the Sand collects all five issues of their acclaimed series and includes a complete cover gallery featuring stunning artwork from PANOSIAN, FRANK CHO, ART ADAMS, GARY FRANK, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and more!

VAMPIRELLA/DRACULA: RAGE TRADE PAPERBACK

Price: $19.99

Writer: Christopher Priest

Artist: Christian Rosado

Cover: Lucio Parrillo

Inconsolable grief hardens into unstoppable fury in Vampirella/Dracula: Rage, as Vampirella tracks the cultists who threaten her son across Europe and America, unsettling political and economic alliances and unraveling the global network of the baby's father — Dracula!

In a macabre exchange of norms, it is Dracula, the Lord of Vampires, who now hunts the elusive Vampiri in an effort to save Vampirella from herself — or, more precisely, to save her from becoming just like him.

Bookending Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy and Vampirella: Year One, this climactic, take-no-prisoners tale from acclaimed author CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and celebrated artist CHRISTIAN ROSADO brings Vampirella's conflict with the Prince of Darkness to its ultimate conclusion — and marks an unprecedented turning point for the Daughter of Drakulon! Collects Vampirella/Dracula: Rage #1-6.

