Concert Of Champions #1 Featured Big Surprise Marvel Debut (Spoilers)

This week's Concert Of Champions #1 was listed as featuring a "top-secret debut that you won't even realize is happening – yet!" And since its publication, no one seems to have found what they are talking about. But that's where Bleeding Cool comes in. Because we have identified the panels in question and they run below. Spoilers for this…as well as for Free Comic Book Day. You have been warned.

To the left of each panel sat in that audience are two masked superheroic figures. A man with a Wolverine cowl on but a full face mask. And a woman with an eye mask. Who are these people? Well, I am reliably told that they are Wolverpool and Deadverine, and we will be meeting them for the first time in the upcoming Fantastic Four/Giant-Size X-Men Free Comic Book Day title, in a bonus story written and drawn by Chip Zdarsky (of course). But apparently a first appearance of husband and wife-turned-Wolverpool and Deadverine on Free Comic Book Day isn't enough and they had to get a cameo in Concert Of Champions first… and Jason Loo and friends were happy to play along…

It's the first ever CONCERT OF CHAMPIONS, a festival bringing together the Marvel Universe's biggest and brightest musical stars! Headliners include DAZZLER, spinning out from her recent hit-making limited series, K-pop sensation LUNA SNOW, interdimensional rockstar LILA CHENEY and many more. And there will also be some surprising fans in attendance – including the sensational SPIDER-GWEN! But who – or what? – is the mysterious new metal band DEEP VOID – and what are their sinister intentions?! Musical mayhem is in store in the mighty Marvel manner! PLUS, A TOP-SECRET DEBUT THAT YOU WON'T EVEN REALIZE IS HAPPENING – YET!

In advance of Marvel's First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the FANTASTIC FOUR respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons!

And on the eve of the birth of the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and

Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus, ANOTHER surprise!

