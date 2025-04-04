Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Commander Quest

Commander Quest Has Been Released For Steam Today

Commander Quest is available on Steam today, offering a roguelike mixed with deck-building and real-time strategy mechanics

Article Summary Commander Quest combines roguelike, deck-building, and RTS for a fresh gaming experience on Steam.

Lead historical heroes and build decks in a captivating fantasy world filled with unique synergies.

Summon units via cards; watch them battle automatically and strategize for victory on dynamic battlefields.

Progress unlocks new cards and skills, rewarding your journey with higher scores and endless replayability.

Indie game developer and publisher Flyway Games released Commander Quest today, which is available on PC via Steam. If you haven't checked the game out yet, the team en out of their way to try and put a new twist on roguelike titles, mixing in real-time strategy mechanics with a deck-building card game structure. The result is a deep gameplay experience where you'll strategize how best to use units and watch the results transport across the battlefield. Enjoy the trailer as the game is live now.

Commander Quest

You will become various historical heroes leading your army, exploring a cute but brutal fantasy world. Imbue the soul of your chosen hero into the bodies of different races and embark on your expedition! Through the combination of deck-building roguelike and auto-battle RTS, experience exciting battles with diverse synergies and unit affinities. To navigate this uniquely charming world, you'll need to grow your deck through various experiences as you progress. Victory in battle rewards you with gold for use in shops and events, food for strength in emergencies, and card rewards.

Trade at the mobile shop run by goblin merchants for your commanders, collecting the best synergy cards to prepare for the next battle. As you progress, you may encounter intriguing events like meeting environmental groups trying to protect rat swarms or goblin salesmen offering savings plans. Choose the most helpful options from these events to grow further, but don't forget—things can go wrong…

In each battle, you can summon units by placing cards on the summon tiles. Unlike other card games, these units come to life on the battlefield, automatically engaging enemy units! Once you end your turn, the summoned units move according to their roles and effects, meeting and fighting the enemy. Every unit and battlefield considers various tactical elements, including the basics of anvil and hammer, flanking, and more. Analyze the patterns of encountered enemies and make the best choices using the cards available each turn.

Did you reach the end of the prepared journey? Or did your run end prematurely? Either way, it's okay! Your challenges always bear fruit. When you finish a run, it is scored in various ways, and the accumulated experience points are tallied based on your score. Gain experience and level up with each race and commander to unlock new cards, relics, and commander skills! Then aim for those unlocked cards in your next challenge!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!