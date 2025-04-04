Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: al ewing, Immortal Thor

Too Soon To Nominate Immortal Thor #22 For Eisner Best Single Issue?

Is it too soon to nominate Immortal Thor #22 by Al Ewing and Jan Bazaldua for the Eisner Award for Best Single Issue?

Article Summary Explore why Immortal Thor #22 by Al Ewing deserves an Eisner, despite nominations being a year away.

Discover the ingenious storytelling and self-aware narrative device captivating readers.

Check out glowing reviews from fans and critics praising the issue's clever concept.

Get a glimpse of the epic face-off with Utgard-Loki, showcasing Thor's thrilling journey.

It is too soon. The nominations for the Eisner Awards for this year have yet to come out, and are based solely on work published in 2024. So for The Immortal Thor #22 by Al Ewing and Jan Bazaldua, published on Wednesday, we are going to have to wait a whole year. I just hope it doesn't get forgotten, or overshadowed by the more prominent Absolute Martian Manhunter, say. A fiendishly clever storytelling device that is aware of itself, Maybe that's why copies are now going for $8 on eBay.

But the word is seeping out there including on social media.

Tony Lee: "OH MY GOD IT'S GLORIOUS. I had to read it three times. He was more Moore than Moore!" Immortal Thor Lawyer: "Al Ewing continues to outdo himself and effortlessly, might I add, 'Immortal Thor #22' is nothing short of a masterpiece storytelling at its finest. He better get an Eisner for this issue; I am not joking 10/10. "Al Ewing is a wash" …. loud and wrong!" daybreak: "Immortal Thor #22 is one of the best issues of a comic I have ever read. I am in complete awe at how masterfully executed this concept is" eric: "lmao, it seems that Al Ewing knows that he'll get flamed for THAT reveal in All-New Venom, so he did Immortal Thor #22, just in case anyone says that he's "washed" Arsenal Roy: "Holy crap, this month's Immortal Thor is amazing. I didn't understand what the hook of the issue was right away, but when I did… absolutely well done" Oz The Mediocre: "Immortal Thor #22 might be one of my favourite single issues of the year… I looked like an idiot flipping my coin until I reached the end of Immortal Thor #22 and I loved every minute of it. " Shan J: "Btw I did use a coin for most of Immortal Thor #22 myself, very fun issue. Not giving anything else away, but it's a cool way to play with the idea of story, which is core to this entire book. Immortal Thor is all about stories and skalds and tricks and lies and truths, sometimes, so I think this new issue does a good job of establishing Utgard-Loki as being very different from our Asa-Loki." Comic Watch: "Immortal Thor #22 is an engrossing and fiendishly clever installment that demands rereading. Literally."

Did you pick up your copy yet? Maybe you should.

IMMORTAL THOR #22

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250875

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Alex Ross

LOST IN UTGARD! Thor had made his way to Utgard – and there waited the Utgard-Loki, who the Odinson had never yet defeated. And with the Elder Trickster stood his pantheon…beginning with NRGL, Lord of Murder-in-Darkness. He who was his own place of power. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the Unforgiving City. RATED T+In Shops: Apr 02, 2025 SRP: $4.99

