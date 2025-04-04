Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: Lumatrix, marvel, spider-woman

Spider-Woman Takes Center Stage For Marvel Contest Of Champions

Marvel Contest Of Champions has revealed details for the April 2025 update to the game, as Spider-Woman and Lumatrix joint he game

Article Summary Spider-Woman and Lumatrix join Marvel Contest of Champions in April 2025 update.

Celebrate the release of Thunderbolts with special events and login rewards.

Engage in Spy Games with Spider-Woman and Black Widow, April 9 to May 7.

Take advantage of Red & Dead's Discount Shed from April 25 to May 2.

Kabam revealed the latest details of this month's update to Marvel Contest of Champions, as Spider-Woman becomes the focus along with Lumatrix. Along with the two new character additions, the game will be throwing a special event to celebrate the release of Thunderbolts, along with some other login rewards and things to do. We have more detailed notes from the developers below as Lumatrix will arrive on April 9, while Spider-Woman will be added on April 17.

Marvel Contest Of Champions – 50.0 Update

Spider-Woman

As a young child, Jessica Drew became ill from long-term exposure to Uranium that was abundant near her home. Her father, a brilliant geneticist, in a desperate attempt to cure this illness, injected her with an experimental (and untested) serum made of several species of spiders. After many years of treatment, Jessica was cured but also her genetic make up was altered so much that she gained spider-like super powers, and eventually she would use these powers to become the super hero known as Spider-Woman.

Limatrix

At first glance, Lumatrix appears to be a charming entertainer who dazzles others with an array of impressive light manipulation powers, but underneath their smile lurks a menace that hungers for violence. Lumatrix's role is not that of an entertainer, but an assassin designed by The Founders to infiltrate, sabotage, and eliminate their targets. It may have been more pragmatic to craft an Eidol with a less flashy aesthetic, but The Founders sought to keep one of their deadliest weapons in plain sight. Balancing shining brilliance with dark intent, brings forth one of the most dangerous Eidols to ever walk The Battlerealm.

Quests & Special Events

Spy Games: Black Widow has been researching the arrival of the Eidols and needs a trusted friend to continue this spy-craft. Luckily Jessica Drew, AKA Spider-Woman, is ready to swing into action! Will these super spies be able to see through the sinister light-show of the newest Eidol arrival? Or will they be actors in a twisted play? Players can discover these secrets beginning April 9 through May 7 .

Red & Dead's Discount Shed: Deadpool has kept a stash of special rewards hidden, and Red Guardian has convinced him to share with the community. From April 25 through May 2 , players can look forward to deals and discounts this season, including event currency, crystals, bonuses, and more. Don't miss out! Heart of Fire Sale : Following the Red & Dead's Discount Shed, for one week only, beginning May 7 through May 14 , players can open "Heart Of Fire" crystals and receive valuable Champions and rewards!

Deadpool has kept a stash of special rewards hidden, and Red Guardian has convinced him to share with the community. From , players can look forward to deals and discounts this season, including event currency, crystals, bonuses, and more. Don't miss out! Thunderbolts Daily Super Event–7 Day Supply Drop: Coming later this month for a limited time, the Daily Super Event is being taken over by the Thunderbolts! From April 18 through May 2 , complete milestones and collect Poolshields to trade in for rewards in the upcoming Red & Dead's Discount Shed. Additionally, players can look forward to daily supply drops from April 25 through May 23 . Players can log in daily to claim all the free rewards!

