Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, X-Men | Tagged: Ryan Stegman, Wyre

Introducing A New X-Man With A Really Big Gun In X-Men #14 (Spoilers)

Introducing a new X-Man with a really, really big gun in X-Men #14 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman (Spoilers)

Article Summary Discover Wyre, the new X-Man debuting in X-Men #14 with a massive gun and mysterious powers.

Explore the legacy of big-gun wielding X-Men, dating back to Cable's introduction by Rob Liefeld.

Artist Ryan Stegman revives the big, muscular character trope with Wyre's striking design.

X-Men #14 by Jed MacKay delivers action-packed storyline with notable new adversaries, the 3K roundtable.

Once upon a time, there was always an X-Man with a big gun. And that time was the very late eighties all the way into the early noughties. It was Rob Liefeld who started it with Cable in New Mutants, initially inspired by GI Joe and certain manga titles, but taking to further extremes. And would then roll out similar across other various fantasy military spinoffs. Before long everyone was doing it, Jim Lee, Whilce Portacio, Larry Stroman and more. Bishop may be the other most popular iteration of that trope, but there were hundreds of them across so many titles, at Marvel Comics, then Image, then DC and beyond.

But it's a trope that hasn't been seen a lot of late. But we have Ryan Stegman on X-Men at Marvel Comics, and he knows what the kids love. Chains. Besides that, they like a muscular character holding a big muscular gun.

And to make him one of the 3K roundtable of anti-X-Men bad guys, previously known as "The Means", in reference to what they usually justify.

Welcome to Wyre. You see, he's even named a bit like Cable. But he does seem to have blood-filled barbed wires circling his body emanating from his chest, his heart, as well as that big gun. Well, kids do still love chains as well.

Oopsie… X-Men #14 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman is published today by Marvel Comics.

X-MEN #14

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250705

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

The town of Merle enlists the X-Men to aid in a search and rescue operation for a missing child – one closer to the X-Men than the Sheriff knows. But while the X-Men search for Piper Cobb, they are themselves being watched – as their shadowy 3K adversaries move to strike directly, their own agenda unfolding! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 02, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!