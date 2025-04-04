Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knock On The Coffin Lid, RedBoon

Knock On The Coffin Lid Releases Nightmares Of Millenis DLC

Knock On The Coffin Lid has a enw mysterious DLC available now, as the Nightmares Of Millenis brings in Tarot cards to the story

Article Summary Explore new Tarot card mechanics in Nightmares Of Millenis DLC.

DLC nearly doubles the original game's content with new storylines.

Experience new enemies, allies, and expanded narrative paths.

Daily runs and leaderboards add fresh challenge to gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher RedBoon has released a new DLC for Knock on the Coffin Lid, as players can now get their hands on Nightmares Of Millenis. This DLC brings a few new intriguing mechanics to the main game, with the introduction of the mysterious and powerful Tarot cards, which are used to weave together different lingering storylines in an odd but satisfying way. This content brings so much to the table, that it nearly contains double the size of the original game's material. We have more info and a trailer here as it's now live.

Knock on the Coffin Lid – Nightmares Of Millenis

Knock on the Coffin Lid beckons players down a path shrouded in mystery, where the empty throne of the Northern Gate awaits its rightful ruler. As players investigate their own untimely demise, the fate of the land of Midian trembles in their hands. Each decision made will weave the threads of destiny, shaping the fates of goblins, orcs, and elves in both wondrous and perilous ways. In Nightmares of Millenis, the past is not as immutable as it seems. Shadows of your past choices stir, giving rise to new storylines that will mend loose ends or perhaps unravel them further. History is a malleable force in this story expansion, one nearly as vast as the original journey that came before. Overcome Millenis' trials and find the way to bring an end to the war in Midian.

New enemies and allies, each with unique abilities and tactical options.

Story Variants will add new endings and outcomes to the main story, adding replay value and branching narrative paths.

21 new Tarot cards will introduce gameplay modifiers and challenges, letting players customize the level of difficulty and strategy.

Two new dungeons with distinct visual styles, enemies, puzzles and unique rewards.

Daily runs and leaderboards for players to track their rank against friends and other players.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!