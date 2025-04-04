Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Kepler Interactive, Sandfall Interactive

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Releases New Sciel Character Trailer

Check out the latest character trailer for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ahead of launch, as this time they focus on the warrior Sciel

Article Summary Discover Sciel, a farmer turned warrior, in the new Expedition 33 character trailer.

Unveil real-time combat dynamics in the turn-based RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Embark on a mission to stop the Paintress and break the cycle of death in this gripping RPG.

Explore diverse landscapes and forge alliances with legendary creatures in Expedition 33.

Indie game publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Sandfall Interactive dropped another character trailer for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, this time highlighting Sciel. A farmer turned teacher, Sciel is a warm-hearted warrior who has a painful past, using her skills, knowledge, and abilities to push forward and help those around her. Enjoy the trailer above as the reactive turn-based RPG is stills et to come out on April 24, 2025.

Once a year, the Paintress wakes and paints upon her monolith. Paints her cursed number. And every one of that age turns to smoke and fades away. Year by year, that number ticks down, and more of us are erased. Tomorrow, she'll wake and paint "33." Tomorrow, we depart on our final mission – Destroy the Paintress so she can never paint death again. We are Expedition 33. In this evolution of JRPGs, real-time actions enhance the heart of turn-based combat. Craft unique builds for your Expeditioners that fit your playstyle via gear, stats, skills, and character synergies. Open an active dimension in combat – dodge, parry, and counter in real time, chain combos by mastering attack rhythms, and target enemy weak points using a free aim system.

With only one year left to live, join Gustave, Maelle, and their fellow Expeditioners as they embark upon a desperate quest to break the Paintress' cycle of death. Follow the trail of previous expeditions and discover their fate. Get to know the members of Expedition 33 as they learn to work together against impossible odds. Explore an enchanting realm populated by surreal adversaries. Wander through breathtaking landscapes, from the Island of Visages to the Forgotten Battlefield, discovering secrets and hidden quests along the way. Find allies of fortune in creatures of legend and recruit special companions, access new travel methods, and discover secret areas in the World Map.

