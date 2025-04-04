Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: The Expanse, Wes Chatham

Wes Chatham Writes The Expanse, Kickstarter Raises Over Half A Million

Wes Chatham writes The Expanse and Kickstarter raises almost $400K in one day, a new record for Boom Studios.

Article Summary Wes Chatham co-writes The Expanse: A Little Death, a sequel graphic novel launching on Kickstarter.

The Kickstarter raises $394K in a day, breaking Boom Studios' record set by The Expanse: Dragon Tooth.

The story unfolds between books 6 and 7, following The Expanse Season 6's conclusion.

Boom Studios plans more direct reserve campaigns, highlighting the success of The Expanse universe.

The Expanse: A Little Death, the new graphic novel sequel to the TV series and part of the novel sequence, launches on Kickstarter from Boom Studios this week. Its first day saw the project raise $394,590, becoming Boom Studios' biggest Kickstarter launch day of all time, a record previously held by The Expanse: Dragon Tooth. It currently has pledges of $529,971 from 4,841 backers and 28 days to go. The series is published under the direct supervision and creative guidance of The Expanse creator James S.A. Corey, writer Andy Diggle and The Expanse actor Wes Chatham.

"THE EXPANSE has always been about big moves, and this might be the biggest yet. Wes Chatham, the man behind Amos Burton, isn't just stepping back into the universe—he's shaping its future as co-writer of the next epic installment! Following the fallout of THE EXPANSE: DRAGON TOOTH, the Rocinante crew is plunged into a high stakes conspiracy when an old acquaintance of Amos Burton's comes to him for aid. Set in the same 30 year period between Babylon's Ashes (Book 6) and Persepolis Rising (Book 7) and after the conclusion of The Expanse Season 6, THE EXPANSE: A LITTLE DEATH continues the story with four epic new comics, available in single issue or graphic novel format."

"Boom has become synonymous with success and excellence in the Kickstarter space and has helped bring more attention to the creators, brands, and formats we love," said Carlson. "With the success of 2023's Dragon Tooth campaign, we had high hopes for this one. And then the incredibly enthusiastic and dedicated fans of The Expanse came and blew our expectations out of the water with their Day One support! We're looking forward to seeing where the next 29 days take us, and I can't wait for everyone to see what Andy, Wes, Francesco, and the team have in store with this amazing new chapter in the franchise."

Boom Studios plans several more unannounced Boom Direct Reserve campaigns for 2025, yet to be revealed. Man, it wasn't that long ago that everyone was up in arms when Archie Comics first did this kind of thing, and they were forced to withdraw it from public pressure. I guess Keanu Reeves broke the mould for outrage when it comes to comic book publishers using Kickstarter to get preorders on titles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!