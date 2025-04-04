Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: chris claremont, days of future past

Marvel To Publish Days Of Future Past Prelude For A Lot Less Than $200

Marvel to publish Chris Claremont and Salvador Larocca's Days Of Future Past Prelude for a lot less than $200

Article Summary Marvel offers Days Of Future Past Prelude at a reduced price, making it widely accessible for fans.

Explore the X-Men's epic battle to save Rachel Summers in a revelatory prelude by Claremont and Larroca.

The giant-sized one-shot includes iconic stories like the Dark Phoenix Saga and new bonus materials.

Marvel Made Paragon Collection featured the pricey prelude, now available separately for collectors.

Did you spend $200 on the Marvel Made Celebrates Chris Claremont volume to get the twenty-page prelude to Days Of Future Past, Uncanny X-Men #140.5 by Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca? Well, that was five years ago, and now you can pay a lot less.

X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT: PRELUDE TO A FUTURE PAST #1

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA & JOHN BYRNE

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Variant Cover by EDWIN GALMON

On Sale 7/2

A RARE STORY FROM X-MEN HISTORY IS UNEARTHED IN X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT: PRELUDE TO A FUTURE PAST #1 This July, a new one-shot collects the groundbreaking "Days of Future Past" story arc alongside Chris Claremont's special "Days of Future Past" prelude story, previously only available in a limited edition hardcover. Revisit the nightmarish world of tomorrow that is Days of Future Past in a revelatory prelude by the legendary scribe and illustrated by his X-TREME X-MEN collaborator, Salvador Larroca! Discover at last how the surviving X-Men saved one of their own, Rachel Summers, from her torment as a Hound – and find out which surprising faces had a vital part to play in the mutant resistance! Presented alongside the original saga in which Claremont and John Byrne unveiled their darkly dystopian vision of the future Marvel Universe – where Sentinels stalk the Earth, and the X-Men are humanity's only hope…until they die! The giant-sized one-shot will also include bonus materials celebrating Chris Claremont's fifty-plus years in comics!

Here's a preview…

The MARVEL MADE PARAGON COLLECTION: CHRIS CLAREMONT PREMIER BUNDLE ($199 + tax and shipping) will include:

A high-end matte slipcase (11.02" x 13.58") with a gorgeous prestige format faux-leather hardcover collection (7.28" x 10.83") , hand-numbered and featuring 448 gold-gilded pages containing:

, hand-numbered and featuring 448 gold-gilded pages containing: Signed with one of four iconic X-Men quotes handwritten by Chris Claremont

handwritten by Chris Claremont A behind-the-scenes foreword by comic book icon Louise Simonson

by comic book icon Louise Simonson Uncanny X-Men #94 (Chris Claremont's inaugural chapter of the X-Men)

(Chris Claremont's inaugural chapter of the X-Men) Uncanny X-Men #129–137 (The Dark Phoenix Saga)

(The Dark Phoenix Saga) Uncanny X-Men #141–142 (Days of Future Past)

(Days of Future Past) Wolverine #1–4 (Chris Claremont's groundbreaking limited series illustrated by Frank Miller)

(Chris Claremont's groundbreaking limited series illustrated by Frank Miller) Uncanny X-Men #268 (An iconic story featuring Captain America and Black Widow)

(An iconic story featuring Captain America and Black Widow) X-Men #1 (The world's best-selling comic book of all time, illustrated by Jim Lee)

(The world's best-selling comic book of all time, illustrated by Jim Lee) A brand-new Days of Future Past 20-page prequel story , in continuity, with art by Salvador Larroca

, in continuity, with art by Salvador Larroca Original Days of Future Past notes and script by Chris Claremont

by Chris Claremont Brand-new behind-the-scenes interviews with Chris Claremont about his most iconic and shocking X-Men stories

about his most iconic and shocking X-Men stories An exclusive Days of Future Past-themed variant cover of Wolverine #6 by Olivier Coipel – only available on Marvel Made!

by Olivier Coipel – only available on Marvel Made! An exclusive set of numbered lithographs (7" x 10.5") by renowned artists including Phil Noto, Salvador Larocca – only available on Marvel Made!

(7" x 10.5") by renowned artists including Phil Noto, Salvador Larocca – only available on Marvel Made! A Marvel Made Paragon Collection Certificate of Authenticity

