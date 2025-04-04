Posted in: Akupara Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Montabi

Creature-Collector Roguelike Deckbuilder Montabi Announced

Indie game developer Mankibo and publisher Akupara Games revealed a brand new title this week, as Montabi has been announced for Steam. the game mixes in a few genres together as you're getting a roguelike deckbuilder that adds in the fun and interesting side hustle of creature collecting, as you'll create a team to battle against others while offering various forms of support for them. The game has no timeframe for a release yet, but you can read more below and check out the announcement trailer above.

Montabi

Montabi is a Creature-Collector Roguelike Deckbuilder where you build your deck by taming and assembling a team of Montabi. Engage in thrilling turn-based battles, strategically utilizing their unique abilities. Assemble a synergistic team and you just might save the city from evil! Build Your Deck By Taming – If you're going to be the big hero and save the city, you've gotta get some Montabi! Each Montabi has a unique set of skills, giving you and your party of three endless combinations of options and synergies. Collect gadgets, equip charms, and chart the path to victory!

Evolve, Learn New Skills – Train your Montabi to grow stronger, unlocking new moves to enhance your team's strategy. As they level up, your Montabi evolve into more powerful forms, gaining new card abilities and expanding your tactical options. If you work together, there's nothing you and your Montabi can't achieve!

Outsmart Your Opponents – Deploy your best strategies to beat up the bad guys in a unique 3×3 grid-based system. With every Montabi's unique abilities, you'll have endless options to outthink the competition and win the day. Just make sure you rest up at a cafe every now and then to recover those hit points!

Choose Your Trainer – Select from diverse trainers, each with a unique playstyle. Do you wanna put your team in the perfect position, get right up in their faces and duke it out, or buff up your Montabi with a hearty meal? When the city's at stake, everyone pitches in! Just make sure to stay safe! Like the king in chess, if your trainer is defeated, the game ends.

Try All Montabi – 60+ Montabi planned for release, each with a unique and distinct playstyle. Choose your favorite!

