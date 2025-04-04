Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: #DRIVE Rally!, Pixel Perfect Dude

#DRIVE Rally Will Leave Early Access Later This Month

After being in Early Access since last September, #DRIVE Rally will be fully released for PC, as the game arrives in mid-April

Indie game developer and publisher Pixel Perfect Dude revealed that #DRIVE Rally will leave Early Access this month. The game has been in EA since September, showing off the classic '90s way of doing a racing game and just making something that was pure fun to drive in. Now the full version has a release date, as we'll see it come out on April 16, 2025. Along with the news, the game has a new trailer to show off the final build, which we have for you here.

#DRIVE Rally

#DRIVE Rally isn't just a trip down memory lane; it's an arcade-inspired rally-driving experience set in the golden racing era of the '90s. From the lush, evergreen forests of Holzberg in Germany to the twisty, arid roads of the American southwest, #DRIVE Rally offers a variety of iconic tracks and legendary rally cars that players can tune and customize. Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned pro, the game ensures that every race is challenging and rewarding. Plus, co-drivers aren't just there for the ride—they bring personality to the journey with their unique brand of humor and insightful driving directions!

Legendary Cars: Jump behind the wheel of legendary rally cars, including Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, The Bobond, and many more from the studio's previous title #DRIVE. New from the '90s era are Das Sandsturm and Celestia, just for a start!

