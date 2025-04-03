Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, mary jane watson

Mary Jane Watson and Venom, the Perfect Couple, Official from Marvel Comics

Bleeding Cool broke the news about the love that dare not speak its name over the weekend, that Mary Jane Watson was to be the new host of Venom. Now it's all official, and in the comic book and everything, Marvel has revealed the new David Baldeon cover for All-New Venom #7 out in June that celebrates the new union.

"The highly-anticipated ALL-NEW VENOM #5 hit stands yesterday, revealing that the new host of Venom is Mary Jane Watson! With the mystery behind Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez's hot new run finally brought to light, the spoiler variant cover for ALL-NEW VENOM #7, on sale this June, can be unveiled!

"Drawn by acclaimed artist David Baldeón, the cover pays homage to Peter Parker and Mary Jane's iconic wedding in a twisted recreation of John Romita's classic Amazing Spider-Man Annual #21 cover. Surrounded by Dylan Brock, Paul Rabin, and former All-New Venom suspects, MJ and and Venom celebrate their new commitment to each other as symbiote and host—till death do they part! Baldeón's cover will also be available as a virgin variant cover.

"From strutting down runways as a high fashion model to fighting supervillains as the super hero Jackpot, Mary Jane's life has taken some unpredictable turns—but never like this! Now that she's been unmasked, the REAL mystery begins—how and why did she become ALL-NEW VENOM?! Stay tuned for answers in upcoming issues of ALL-NEW VENOM #6 as MJ's adventures as a symbiote hero kick into high gear!

"On his decision to take Spider-Man's greatest love in this bold new direction, Ewing explained, "We hooked readers in with the big mystery – albeit with a little misdirection thrown in – but now the cat's out of the bag, we can really get into the unlikely interaction of MJ and Venom. Unlike previous hosts, these two aren't together by choice, but their odd-couple energy makes for a bubbling pot of old-school soap opera thrills. If you've enjoyed this lighter take on Venom, there's a lot more on the way — as well as some darker directions to come."