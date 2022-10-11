Jurassic League #6 Preview: Series Finale

Jokerzard has Batsaur right where he wants him in this preview of Jurassic League #6. Can he finish him off? Check out the preview below.
JURASSIC LEAGUE #6
DC Comics
0822DC200
0822DC201 – Jurassic League #6 Cover – $4.99
(W) Daniel Warren Johnson, Juan Gedeon (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson
THE LEAGUE IS FULLY ASSEMBLED. Darkseid and his League of Doomasauria are on the precipice of world domination. Can our heroic herbivores and courageous carnivores defeat these ancient antagonists? Find out in this epic final issue!
In Shops: 10/11/2022
SRP: $3.99
Interior preview page from 0822DC200 Jurassic League #6 Daniel Warren Johnson Cover, by (W) Daniel Warren Johnson, Juan Gedeon (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, in stores Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0822DC200 Jurassic League #6 Daniel Warren Johnson Cover, by (W) Daniel Warren Johnson, Juan Gedeon (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, in stores Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0822DC201 Jurassic League #6 Cover, by (W) Daniel Warren Johnson, Juan Gedeon (A/CA) Juan Gedeon, in stores Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.