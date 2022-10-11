Jurassic League #6 Preview: Series Finale

Jokerzard has Batsaur right where he wants him in this preview of Jurassic League #6. Can he finish him off? Check out the preview below.

JURASSIC LEAGUE #6

DC Comics

0822DC200

0822DC201 – Jurassic League #6 Cover – $4.99

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson, Juan Gedeon (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

THE LEAGUE IS FULLY ASSEMBLED. Darkseid and his League of Doomasauria are on the precipice of world domination. Can our heroic herbivores and courageous carnivores defeat these ancient antagonists? Find out in this epic final issue!

In Shops: 10/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

