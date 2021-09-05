Justice League Infinity #3 Preview: Multiverse Problems

Justice League Infinity #3 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, continuing the continuation of the Justice League animated series. Interdimensional incursions are causing Superman to disappear across the Multiverse, and in the universe of our heroes, at least, the portal gave something back: Overman, the Nazi superman. Yeah, that's definitely not a fair trade, though he likely has his fair share of enthusiastic followers, given the state of the world these days. To make matters worse, in this preview, Overman has broken free of his shackles and is about to cause even more trouble for the Justice League. And what of the real Superman? Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #3 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0721DC099

(W) J.M. DeMatteis, James Tucker (A) Ethen Beavers (CA) Dan Mora

As the worlds continue to bleed in and out of each other, the Justice League looks to the cosmos to learn how to stop the chaos that's been wrought. Meanwhile, Superman's journey through the Multiverse brings him face to face with another Man of Steel, but is this one friend or foe?

In Shops: 9/7/2021

SRP: $3.99