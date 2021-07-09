Kamala Khan Begins Her Roxxon Internship in Champions #8 [Preview]

The teen heroes of Marvel's Champions have suffered enough lately, what with the whole Outlawed event and its repercussions. But it looks like they're about to get even worse as the team faces one of the biggest evils facing the Marvel Universe, or any Universe: predatory capitalism! Yes, it's Kamala Khan's first day on the job as an unpaid intern of the Roxxon corporation. Are you telling us that Roxxon can't afford to hire paid employees?! Come on. Check out the preview of Champions #8 below.
CHAMPIONS #8
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210657
MAY210658 – CHAMPIONS #8 MOMOKO MARVEL ANIME VAR – $3.99
(W) Danny Lore (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Toni Infante
A protest against Kamala's Law goes south when Roxxon uses its app to lure the crowd into a trap. Can the Champions save the protestors without exposing the Champions' moles within Roxxon? And can they figure out Roxxon's true endgame in time to stop it, or is it already too late?
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/14/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAY210657 CHAMPIONS #8, by (W) Danny Lore (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Toni Infante, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAY210658 CHAMPIONS #8 MOMOKO MARVEL ANIME VAR, by (W) Danny Lore (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Peach Momoko, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210657 CHAMPIONS #8, by (W) Danny Lore (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Toni Infante, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210657 CHAMPIONS #8, by (W) Danny Lore (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Toni Infante, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210657 CHAMPIONS #8, by (W) Danny Lore (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Toni Infante, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210657 CHAMPIONS #8, by (W) Danny Lore (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Toni Infante, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210657 CHAMPIONS #8, by (W) Danny Lore (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Toni Infante, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.