Kamen America in Antarctic Press July 2025 Solicits

Kamen America, Tomorrow Girl, and Cocaine Kaiju T-Shirts in Antarctic Press' July 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Kamen America returns with a new series, Liberating Dream, celebrating its 10th volume in four years.

Cocaine Kaiju T-shirts launch, featuring a chaotic tale of a rampaging reptile inspired by a wild set story.

Tomorrow Girl faces new threats, uncovering a world-altering secret during a bank robbery ambush by Section 12.

Fred Perry's treasure vault reveals classic moments and sketches to mark Antarctic Press's 40th anniversary.

Antarctic Press was hit hard by the Diamond Comics bankruptcy situation, and founder Ben Dunn has been remarkably open and honest about the pressures the publisher has been under. And the kind of comic books they were publishing would have to change, especially a number of creator-owned and anthology titles. But some books are unskippable, including Kamen America, getting a new series, Liberating Dream in Antarctic Press' July 2025 solicits and solicitations.

KAMEN AMERICA LIBERATING DREAM OS CVR A TIMOTHY LIM

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAY251046

(W) Mark Pellegrini (A) Timothy Lim (CA) Art of Neight

AMERICAN HENSHIN HEROINE!

DIVERSE MASKED WARRIORS FIGHTING FOR A "KAMEN" CAUSE!

The Kamen Corps are in Texas-sized trouble! Finding themselves in a precarious situation, the team must confront Kamen Unity during a tense standoff with a rancher and his land. Zener Ecto and Zener Psycho are on the scene, but what do they want with his patch of land, and how does it fit into Cynthia Prestige's greater scheme? Slowly but surely, answers are given as Kamen America proudly celebrates its 10th volume in just under 4 years of publication!

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

KAMEN AMERICA LIBERATING DREAM OS CVR B SONCHAPO

TOMORROW GIRL #14

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAY251048

(W) Len Mihalovich (A) Phil Miller, Antonio Reda (CA) Ben Dunn

SUPERVERSE TITLE!

NEW ENEMIES! NEW THREATS!

AMERICAN MANGA SUPERHERO!

Tomorrow Girl attempts to stop a bank robbery, only to find out it was a trap set by the mysterious Section 12. As she battles her way out, she uncovers a sinister secret the could affect her entire world!

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

FRED PERRY TREASUE VAULT SKETCHBOOK ONESHOT CVR A REGULAR (C

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAY251049

(A / CA) Fred Perry

As part of our 40th anniversary, we're celebrating one of the premier powerhouses that's kept us on the shelves for so long, the one and only Fred Perry! We'll be diving deep into the secret stashes and covert caches of vintage (read: embarrassingly old) stories, sketches and more to relive classic moments and see how far he and we have come!

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

FRED PERRY TREASUE VAULT SKETCHBOOK ONESHOT CVR B GOLD FOIL

BLUELINE GIANT SKETCHBOOK ONESHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAY251051

If you feel your ideas just can't be contained by standard size sketchbooks, then try this one on for size! This tabloid-scale open canvas is the perfect place to create for the biggest names, or those with the biggest imaginations!

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

KAIJU COMICS GIANT SKETCHBOOK ONESHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAY251052

What has Science done?! Created the biggest, baddest sketchbook ever, that's what! It'll smash down on your drawing table like a force of nature! We thought about whether we should just because we could, and figured, "Yep, we should." Call in the Science Team AND the Art Team to tackle this titan of a tablet for drawing your mightiest mega-monster battles and more!

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

COCAINE KAIJU T/S SM-3XL

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAY251053

(A) David Hutchinson

Inspired by a true story…of an incident on the set that we'd rather not talk about. What happens when a titanic reptile rides the white horse? A manic rampage that won't stop when it hits a few bumps! Even with all the sniffing it does, this gak-zilla's able to blow a real snowstorm! Can the specialized monster response team get it the rehab treatment it needs in time? Either way, this shirt is truly dope, all it's cracked up to be!

