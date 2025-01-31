Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: ben dunn, diamond

Antarctic Press Cancels All Anthologies Over Diamond Bankruptcy

Antarctic Press cancels all anthologies and creator owned series for now, as a result of Diamond Comic Distributors' bankruptcy announcement

Bleeding Cool previously reported the comments of Joeming Dunn, Publisher and owner of Antarctic Press, to their comic book creators about changes happening to the publisher going forward as a direct result of Diamond Comic Distributors' decision to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy and that they have put a hiatus on some creator-owned books. Ben Dunn, Joeming's brother and creator of one of the publisher's more popular titles, has now clarified the news in the light of the impending bankruptcy dates., posting to social media, saying;

"AP has to make the hard choice to put a freeze on all anthologies and creator owned titles as of February 1. This will effect any comics not already solicited. Those that are solicited may come out depending on the Diamond situation as AP will continue to ship comics to them that already in the pipeline (i.e. already printed and/or shipping). It is a heavy heart to write this as AP has the best creators but the reality is that we cannot sustain out current business model due to unforeseen circumstances. Rest assure that any royalty payments owed will be paid in a timely fashion. The only exception to this freeze rule are any projects that are controlled by AP. This includes any projects that involve NINJA HIGH SCHOOL, TOMORROW GIRL, PENGUINA, TIGER-X, HEAVEN SENT, SILVER CROSS, MIGHTY TINY etc. or owned by ANTARCTIC PRESS. If you want to present projects concerning these properties please contact me at apsa1987@aol.com. We have plans to assure the continued existence of AP with a major announcement after San Diego Comic Con. I know things are in major flux right now. If things change I will certainly let everyone know. If you have any questions feel free to DM me and I will try to answer them as best I can. Thanks to all our readers and fans as we go through this trying time. Your support means the world to us."

These are some of the potentially affected anthologies and creator-owned series from the recent Antarctic Press solicits.

Ben Dunn then clarified as to the future of the publisher saying

"No. ANTARCTIC PRESS is NOT going out of business. Recently I was listening to a well-known YOU TUBE comics personality and he was talking about the Diamond bankruptcy and he happened to mention that Antarctic Press would go out of business because of that. Nothing could be further from the truth. The fact of the matter is that we will continue to create, print and ship comic books. For now we have shifted our priorities. We are adapting to new revenue streams. Things that we were working on for some time. We are fortunate that our debt load is very small and our cash reserves are enough to meet our immediate commitments. In order to maintain the loss revenue from Diamond we had to restructure our business model and unfortunately creator owned and anthology titles do not currently fit into that model. Now could things change? Yes. How it changes remains to be seen. If the opportunity to return to doing creator owned titles and anthologies again we will be first to jump on. But for now you may see an interruption in your favorite AP titles. Rest assured you can get them directly from us once we get them. I cannot stress the importance that we care committed to our fans and readers and will continue to put out your favorite titles as best we are able. Thanks for your understanding and rest assured as long as I am around AP will be around."

We'll keep an ear out during San Diego Comic-Con…

