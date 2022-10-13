Katie Black Dragon, Gwf & Nowhere Man in Bad Kids Dec 2022 Solicits

Katie: Black Dragon is a new comic book by Roel Torres and Sean Von Gorman, launching from Bad Kids Press about "a divorced housewife from Jersey who spent her life savings on cybernetic enhancements." Which seems to promise quite the transformation. It's the first of three launches as part of Bad Kids Press' December 2022 solicits and solicitations, below, including The Nowhere Man by Jonny Bloozit and The Adventures Of Gwf by Bob Howard, Max Wolfman and Bill Imbrogna. Take a look.

KATIE BLACK DRAGON #1 CVR A VON GORMAN (MR)

BAD KIDS PRESS

OCT221479

OCT221480 – KATIE BLACK DRAGON #1 CVR B 5 COPY INCV BRAME (MR) – 4.99

(W) Roel Torres (A / CA) Sean Von Gorman

From the writer of Frankenrocker and the Jailbait Punks: she's a divorced housewife from Jersey who spent her life savings on cybernetic enhancements. Now she works as an inexperienced mercenary taking on dangerous missions to pay off her debts. Completely fearless and thoroughly incorrigible-welcome to the debut issue of Katie Black Dragon, galactic freelancer!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 4.99

NOWHERE MAN #1 (OF 10) (MR)

BAD KIDS PRESS

OCT221481

(W) Jonny Bloozit (CA) Guilherme Lindemberg Mendes (A / CA) Jonny Bloozit

Richard is trapped in a spirit world called The Dreamtime, a surreal landscape of the subconscious where dreams are real. Follow his journey as he encounters gods, shamans, and other strange, unexpected creatures. Straddling the fields of action/adventure, introspective literature, and horror, check out this confident first issue from master storyteller Jonny Bloozit!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ADVENTURES OF GWF #1 CVR A IMBROGNA

BAD KIDS PRESS

OCT221475

OCT221476 – ADVENTURES OF GWF #1 CVR B 15 COPY INCV RAUL – 4.99

(W) Bob Howard, Max Wolfman (A / CA) Bill Imbrogna

The action-packed journey of The Red Menace, a young Galactic Wrestler who is determined at all costs to restore his father, his legacy, and the family they once had. Filled with monsters, mayhem, and sweet wrestling moves!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CHEAP TRICKS #4 (OF 8)

BAD KIDS PRESS

OCT221477

(W) Stephen Coughlin (A / CA) Stephen Coughlin

The western adventure continues with JC Garfield boxing a kangaroo for cash! The Colonel, Sheriff, and Waitress encounter bandits! Six-guns will be blazing!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FRANKENROCKER AND JAILBAIT PUNKS #4 (OF 4) (MR)

BAD KIDS PRESS

OCT221478

(W) Roel Torres (A / CA) Lukasz Kowalczuk

Oh, no! The Reptilians have recruited Hate Goat, an evil, violent metal band to face off against our punk heroes! Who will win the musical battle of the bands to determine the fate of the planet? Find out in the explosive final issue of this gonzo series!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

STEALING OZ #4 (OF 4)

BAD KIDS PRESS

OCT221482

(W) Jeff Munson (A / CA) Stephen Coughlin

All has led to this, as S.A.L.E.M. HQ is the setting for a final battle unlike any other. All of her moves have led the Witch to this point in time-will our heroes defeat her and the Oz gang? Or will her beautiful wickedness finally be triumphant? Find out in the final issue of Stealing Oz!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 5.99