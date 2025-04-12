Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dan slott, fcbd

Kryptonite To Change Life On The DC Earth In The Summer Of Superman

Kryptonite to change life on the DC Earth in the Summer Of Superman and Superman Unlimited, as announced at C2E2 today.

Article Summary A giant kryptonite asteroid threatens Earth in the upcoming Superman Unlimited series.

Kryptonite becomes a new natural resource altering Kryptonian life on Earth.

The Free Comic Book Day special reveals key details about these cosmic changes.

Dan Slott and a stellar team launch new Superman stories amid celestial dangers.

The solicitation to Superman Unlimited reads, "When an asteroid the size of Metropolis hurtles toward collision with planet Earth, the Justice League dispatches Superman to avert the crisis–but a sinister threat lurks within that will change the world like never before, and this danger glows green." Which led folk to suspect that this may be a kryptonite asteroid. At the currently playing out Superman panel at C2E2, it was confirmed that a giant kryptonite asteroid was heading to Earth. However, as a result of this, Kryptonite is going to become a new natural resource on Earth. How this affects the planet and the Superman family will be revealed in the upcoming Free Comic Book Day Superman Unlimited Special, which described it as "an ominous new threat from the heavens that will change the course of Kryptonian life on planet Earth as we know it". It looks like Dan Slott is ready to make a major change to the Superman Universe from day one.

We also learned that Clayton Henry has another Superman-related project on the horizon, that Superman editor Paul Kaminski doesn't even know about yet. That a kryptonite asteroid is to Earth in Superman: Unlimited. And that the Superboy story already teased on Bleeding Cool in Action Comics will be the definitive one for his upbringing in Smallville. Here are those panel listings and solicitations to dissect further.

DC: Celebrate Superman

Sat, Apr 12, 2025 1:30 PM – 2:15 PM

S401-ABC

Join celebrated storytellers Clayton Henry, Dan Mora, Jason Aaron, Joëlle Jones, John Timms, and Tom King, for this fun panel as they discuss Superman, DC's comics, and more. Moderated by DC Group Editor Paul Kaminski.

SUMMER OF SUPERMAN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Dan Slott, Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

THIS IS IT! SPRING INTO THE SUMMER OF SUPERMAN! The Man of Steel and his universe of friends, family, allies, and rogues is in for some big changes, and it all starts in the Summer of Superman Special! Brought to you by Superman series architects Joshua Williamson (Superman), Mark Waid (Superman: Action Comics), and (making his grand entrance to the world of tomorrow) Dan Slott, this special oversize issue will set the stage for all the major events exploding throughout the Superman titles! When John Henry Irons and Lana Lang take their vows, everyone turns up for the big day–but trouble is brewing on the horizon, as threats from the past, present, and future kick off major new conflicts for the Superman Family. Brought to stunning life by the incomparable art of Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Super Sons), the Summer of Superman Special is the ground floor to the most exciting action imaginable in 2025! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2025 DC ALL IN ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION (NET)

(W) Dan Slott, Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

The DC All In saga explodes into a brand-new Free Comic Book Day flipbook! First up, the core-line DC Universe soars into Superman action with the dazzling debut of superstar writer Dan Slott alongside acclaimed artist Rafael Albuquerque! In this special zero issue installment of the forthcoming Superman Unlimited series, you will witness the prelude to the biggest Superman comic book adventure of the year, as well as an ominous new threat from the heavens that will change the course of Kryptonian life on planet Earth as we know it! Then, as the Absolute Universe expands, dark forces begin to gather in the shadows…forces that have been waiting a very long time to shape events and seize control. All the while,a mysterious figure watches–but who is this powerful new character, and what do they want with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the emerging heroes? SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #1

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

DAN SLOTT AND RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE TAKE THE MAN OF STEEL TO NEW HEIGHTS! The summer of Superman heats up with a brand-new ongoing series taking the DCU by storm! When an asteroid the size of Metropolis hurtles toward collision with planet Earth, the Justice League dispatches Superman to avert the crisis–but a sinister threat lurks within that will change the world like never before, and this danger glows green. The Last Son of Krypton must risk everything to save his adopted home, the very home which now tries to kill him, from complete destruction! The Man of Steel is poised to fly like never before in this new cornerstone series, brought to life by the dazzling DC debut of writer Dan Slott (The Superior Spider-Man) and renowned artist Rafael Albuquerque (All-Star Batman)! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/21/2025

