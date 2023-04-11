Kwame Alexander, Cassidy Dyce & Rashad Doucet's The Brainstormerz The Brainstormerz is a a three-book middle-grade graphic novel series, by Kwame Alexander, Cassidy Dyce and Rashad Doucet.

The Brainstormerz is a a three-book middle-grade graphic novel series, by Kwame Alexander, Cassidy Dyce and Rashad Doucet about three friends who put their heads together to think creatively and solve tricky problems, often with hilarious results. Margaret Raymo at Little, Brown has acquired world rights to the series and the first book in the series, Money Talks, will be published in the summer of 2025.

Cassidy Dyce tweeted "I'm beyond EXCITED to announce BRAINSTORMERZ our graphic novel trilogy! I get the AMAZING honor to co-author with @kwamealexander and illustrator @RashadDoucet on the series. I thank Kwame for the opportunity, my tribe for the support, and God for my love of storytelling "

Kwame Alexander is a poet and children's fiction writer whose verse novel The Crossover won the 2015 Newbery Medal and was selected as an Honor book for the Coretta Scott King Award.

Cassidy Dyce worked as the writer's assistant for Kwame Alexander after graduating from Christopher Newport University. She joined Seattle Arts and Lecture's Writers-in-Schools (WITS) residency, where she partners with teachers to reintroduce the literature and creative writing to students.

Rashad Doucet is best known for his work with Oni Press on Invader Zim, Rick and Morty, and Alabaster Shadows and is a professor of sequential art at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia.

Kwame Alexander, Cassidy Dyce's agent Deneen Howell at Williams & Connolly and Rashad Doucet's agent Jas Perry at KT Literary negotiated the deal.

In 2019, Little, Brown had a directive to expand their graphic novel list for the years going ahead, and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then.