Last Robin, High Republic, Elektra Daredevil Top Advance Reorders

Advance reorders time – Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

And this week it was the reprints of TMNT: The Last Ronin, Star Wars: The High Republic as well as the last run of deluxe hardcover volumes for East of West. But a little Elektra Daredevil also goes a long way.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Pricepoint Publisher TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 3RD PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL #26 CHECCHETTO ELEKTRA VAR KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS EAST OF WEST THE APOCALYPSE YEAR TWO HC (NEW PTG) (JAN170824 $49.99 IMAGE COMICS EAST OF WEST THE APOCALYPSE YEAR THREE HC (NEW PTG) (O/A) (M $49.99 IMAGE COMICS EAST OF WEST THE APOCALYPSE YEAR ONE HC (NEW PTG) (MAY150491 $49.99 IMAGE COMICS DAREDEVIL #26 KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #2 2ND PTG $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WOLVERINE #9 SILVA MARVEL VS ALIEN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #1 (OF 5) CVR B LANNA SOUVANNY $4.99 IDW PUBLISHING WOLVERINE #9 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING SILK OUT OF THE SPIDER-VERSE TP VOL 01 $34.99 MARVEL COMICS GODZILLA HISTORYS GREATEST MONSTER TP NEW PTG (C: 0-1-0) $29.99 IDW PUBLISHING DAREDEVIL #26 RAHZZAH MARVEL VS ALIEN VAR KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 FRANK TROY $125.00 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #9 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT ONGOING #113 CVR A SOPHIE CAMPBELL $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING TMNT BEST OF LEONARDO $5.99 IDW PUBLISHING STRANGE ACADEMY #7 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DEADPOOL #10 KIB $4.99 MARVEL COMICS MORBIUS EPIC COLLECTION TP LIVING VAMPIRE $39.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN TP BLOODLINE CHIP KIDD DM VAR $17.99 MARVEL COMICS BLACK PANTHER EPIC COLL TP REVENGE OF BLACK PANTHER NEW PTG $39.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publications Pricepoint Publisher TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE ETERNALS COMPLETE SAGA OMNIBUS HC ROSS CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS ETERNALS COMPLETE SAGA OMNIBUS HC KIRBY DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK BY BYRNE OMNIBUS HC DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER PROMISE LIBRARY ED HC (C: 1-0-0) $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 02 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE RECKLESS HC (MR) $24.99 IMAGE COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 01 APOCALYPSE SUITE $17.99 DARK HORSE COMICS MORBIUS LIVING VAMPIRE OMNIBUS HC DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 02 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 03 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 WATSON DM VAR NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 ROSS CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) $5.99 MARVEL COMICS CRIMINAL DLX ED HC VOL 03 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 02 DALLAS $17.99 DARK HORSE COMICS INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION TP GOING GRAY $39.99 MARVEL COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 01 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X HC $60.00 MARVEL COMICS CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS LIBRARY ED HC VOL 01 $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION TP LAST RITES $39.99 MARVEL COMICS ICE CREAM MAN TP VOL 01 RAINBOW SPRINKLES $16.99 IMAGE COMICS NO LONGER HUMAN HC JUNJI ITO (MR) (C: 1-0-1) $34.99 VIZ LLC