Jonathan Hickman, Nick Dragotta's East Of West Gets Last HC Reprint

East of West was a comic book series created by Jonathan Hickman and Nick Dragotta, a science fiction Western set in a dystopian version of the United States whose fate rests with the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Image Comics published it between March 2013 and its conclusion in December 2019. With Hickman's run on X-Men increasing comic book fan interest in his work, there has been an uptick in sales of the series, especially the three deluxe hardcover volumes collecting the series, with volumes going out of print and jumping in value on eBay.

According to Image Comics, due to the high volume of reordering requests from retailers, they have greenlit a one time only reprint of all three of the East of West Deluxe Hardcovers. That these hardcovers will only be brought back to print this one time only, with no plans to reprint.

EAST OF WEST: THE APOCALYPSE: YEAR ONE HC (NEW PTG.)

(NOV208162D)

Collects #1-#15.

This is the world. It is not the one we wanted, but it is the one we deserved. The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse roam the Earth, signalling the End Times for humanity, and our best hope for life lies in DEATH!

The oversized prestige collection of the First Year of The Apocalypse.

EAST OF WEST: THE APOCALYPSE: YEAR TWO HC (NEW PTG.)

(NOV208163D)

Collects #16-#29.

EAST OF WEST: THE APOCALYPSE: YEAR THREE HC (NEW PTG.)

(NOV208164D)

Collects #30-#45.

The FOC date for all three hardcovers is this Monday, December 21 and the book will be available in stores on Wednesday, March 12. Any orders received after the FOC date may not be filled. So if you want them, this may be your last chance. Check with your comic shop.