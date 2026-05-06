Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, galactus, Invincible Woman, invisible woman, susan storm

The Future Powers Of Susan Storm in Fantastic Four #11 (Spoilers)

The Future Powers of Susan Storm in Fantastic Four #11 and beyond... is there an ending coming? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Fantastic Four #6-10 reveals the Invincible Woman as a terrifying Sue Storm variant with reality-bending powers and Malice echoes.

Ryan North expands Susan Storm’s powers beyond invisibility, from electromagnetism and force fields to black hole-level attacks.

Fantastic Four #10 ends with Sue raising huge questions about her future and Galactus’s plans.

Fantastic Four #11 sets up the new Future Foundation, Doom tech on Earth, and major clues about where this run goes next.

The Invincible Woman storyline in Fantastic Four has found a new way to revive Malice, the Psycho-Man-created sadistic version of Susan Storm, that saw her change her name to The Invisible Woman. And also explore the power possibilities of Susan Storm, with the finale in today's Fantastic Four #10.

Previously, we had seen The Invisible Woman use her light-bending powers to take the Sun away. Something Maria Hill, setting up a new SHIELD, wanted to express some concerns over…

And the importance of the Invisible Woman was highlighted by a certain message.

From Galactus. Who seems to prefer doing this kind of thing to sending a WhatsApp message.

And as the Fantastic Four made their way across the stars, we learned about a different Susan Storm, from a different Fantastic Four on a different Earth from our own, somewhere down the probability scale…

And a Reed Richards looking into the nature of her powers and what they could actually do…

Moving into magnetism, micro-waves, the lot…

…but not accounting for her dreams.

And what they might see her do to the entire world.

And with only her brother, the Human Torch, to survive, her powers extended to experimenting on her own brain.

And it's successful. If you consider this a success.

But it also turned her into something else.

So powerful and without pity, she was even able to take down Galactus.

How? We'll get to that. But this Earth is not another dimension; it's just a probability in an infinite space being typed by infinite monkeys. The Boltzmann brain thought experiment suggests that it is more likely for a brain to spontaneously form, complete with a memory of having existed in our universe, rather than for the entire universe to come about in the manner cosmologists think it actually did. The concept is used in cosmology to test assumptions about thermodynamics, given that over a sufficiently long time, random fluctuations could cause particles to spontaneously form literally any structure of any degree of complexity, including a functioning human brain. The scenario initially involved only a single brain with false memories; however, physicist Sean M. Carroll pointed out that, in a fluctuating universe, the scenario works just as well at larger scales, like that of entire bodies or even galaxies. This is just a world, and it has given us an Invisible Woman with a look of Malice about her. The Invincible Woman.

The fight ensued, and gave us new looks at the Invisible Woman's potential, first as she tortured the rest of the Fantastic Four…

Then creating an army of herself to attack them.

Before pointing out that she could duplicate all of the powers of the Fantastic Four if she so wished. First, the Human Torch…

Then Mister Fantastic and The Thing. Also Magneto and anyone else you might want to throw at her.

And all she needed was to just hack her own brain a bit…

Because Susan Storm knows about The Ultimate Reed Richards, who did similar.

Firstly, stretching his own brain to improve his thought process.

But then, making it permanent and changing his entire view of the world. And not in a good way. Turning him into a psychopathic genius happy to play with entire dimensions on a whim.

Although she does miss out the fact that this happened after the Ultimate Susan Storm rejected his proposal of marriage. Just saying. She might be thinking it, even as the The Invincible Woman is planning to do to The Invisible Woman what she previously did to herself. And get two for one…

And as the Fantastic Four make their escape, The Invincible Woman reveals another power.

Faster Than Light travel, as they hear back to Earth… their Earth. And so to today's Fantastic Four #10. Where other people are looking to up their powers, such as the Scarlet Witch working with SHIELD, teaming up with Bullseye, to give the Fantastic Four a head start…

Taking her spell and aiming it at a ship travelling faster than light in another part of the universe.

And as it a) works and b) brings the Fantastic Four to deal with another alien invasion threat, something else pops out of continuity… the Doombots.

Or Valbots now, I expected them to only pop up in Armageddon. But here's an early look. I'm not sure what Reed is complaining about though…

He was the one who wanted them to stick around. And also one for keeping the monster in case you can change him.

Not that it does them much good against The Invincible Woman, with that power over electro-magnetism as well as force fields.

And we get to see more of her powers in action with The Invincible Woman Vs The Marvel Universe. And SHIELD choosing Deadpool and Wolverine for a reason…

But there are some who manage to work their way around things and Maria Hill is combining more superpowers together, very much the Krakoan mutant circuits…

With Iron Man, Valeria Richards and The Black Cat helping The Thing out…

And as this Mister Fantastic is also stretching his brain… might that be worrisome considering The Maker, the Ultimate Reed Richards? Is this foreshadowing too?

As The Invincible Woman does what she once did to her own planet, her own Earth, this time entirely voluntarily….

Somehow they find a way out. Save the day. Defeat the Invincible Woman. And then? What they always do.

Just like they tried with The Makewr. Just like they would have done with Doctor Doom. One has to wonder, with the upcoming end of the Ultimate Universe, will the Maker escape from there back to the 616? And if so, will he find what remains of the Invincible Woman? Is that a team-up waiting to happen? But we also get to see just what she did to Galactus. She created a black hole inside him.

And The Invisible Woman tries to learn something from her fight… about what she can do. And also what she can't. Not without a helping hand…

No sorry, Xorn, not you, again, a different comic book out today.

Might we have The Invisible Woman, Herald Of Galactus? Embued with the Power Cosmic?

It works. A bit. But as things go back to normal, and the Power Cosmic leaves her… The Invisible Woman is changed. And flashes back a few issues…

She can do electro magnetism now. Sweet dreams Sue! It's not long until the 65th anniversary of the Fantastic Four, in August. Will this be touched upon then? Next issue sees Doctor Doom's technology hit the New York crimal natwork – the remains of the Valbots in the bad guy's hands? And it seems seeing the Invisible Woman turn part of her head invisible is catching…

Fantastic Four #10 by Ryan North, Humberto Ramos

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN: FINALE! The Invincible Woman has made it to Earth, which is already fending off an invasion it can't win. If humanity doesn't win this fight, it won't win any of them ever again. There's still the tiniest sliver of hope – if the Fantastic Four and S.H.I.E.L.D. can work together. But will it even be enough? And if the Invincible Woman can best even Susan Storm, then who can stand against her malice? Will Earth survive? Will Galactus? And if they do – at what cost? The big finale of the Invincible Woman arc – it all ends here with a bang!

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN: FINALE! The Invincible Woman has made it to Earth, which is already fending off an invasion it can't win. If humanity doesn't win this fight, it won't win any of them ever again. There's still the tiniest sliver of hope – if the Fantastic Four and S.H.I.E.L.D. can work together. But will it even be enough? And if the Invincible Woman can best even Susan Storm, then who can stand against her malice? Will Earth survive? Will Galactus? And if they do – at what cost? The big finale of the Invincible Woman arc – it all ends here with a bang! X-Men #29 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz

DANGER ROOM: PART FOUR! Rest in peace, X-Men! The Danger Room's victory seems all but assured with the X-Men scattered, broken and beaten. But the X-Men have been thought dead and buried before…and always have they risen from the graves their enemies put them in.

And previously…

Fantastic Four #6 by Ryan North, Humberto Ramos

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN, PART 1! Extremophile aliens have invaded Earth! Their plan: stop the planet's rotation so the same side always faces the sun, and then colonize that boiling, deadly side for themselves. Only the Fantastic Four can save the Earth from destruction! But none of their powers involve altering the Earth's rotation…or do they? And when the Wizard takes advantage of the chaos to attack the Baxter Building, there may be more going on here than meets the eye – including a discovery that'll change the fate of the Fantastic Four forever! Science, family and punching collide in this issue. PLUS: The beginnings of the all-new Future Foundation?

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN, PART 1! Extremophile aliens have invaded Earth! Their plan: stop the planet's rotation so the same side always faces the sun, and then colonize that boiling, deadly side for themselves. Only the Fantastic Four can save the Earth from destruction! But none of their powers involve altering the Earth's rotation…or do they? And when the Wizard takes advantage of the chaos to attack the Baxter Building, there may be more going on here than meets the eye – including a discovery that'll change the fate of the Fantastic Four forever! Science, family and punching collide in this issue. PLUS: The beginnings of the all-new Future Foundation? Fantastic Four #7 by Ryan North, Humberto Ramos

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN, PART TWO! With a message hidden in the structure of the reality itself decoded, the Fantastic Four discover that Sue Storm has just become the most wanted woman in the universe. And that makes both her – and planet Earth – a target for invasion! Seeking to save both their planet and themselves, the Fantastic Four build a fantastic new spacecraft to voyage into the unknown. But this necessarily means that their world – and their families – are left undefended. Making matters worse, the Fantastic Four aren't the only ones who've found this message. There are forces here on Earth looking to take advantage… Plus: the JUNIOR FANTASTIC FOUR!

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN, PART TWO! With a message hidden in the structure of the reality itself decoded, the Fantastic Four discover that Sue Storm has just become the most wanted woman in the universe. And that makes both her – and planet Earth – a target for invasion! Seeking to save both their planet and themselves, the Fantastic Four build a fantastic new spacecraft to voyage into the unknown. But this necessarily means that their world – and their families – are left undefended. Making matters worse, the Fantastic Four aren't the only ones who've found this message. There are forces here on Earth looking to take advantage… Plus: the JUNIOR FANTASTIC FOUR! Fantastic Four #8 by Ryan North, Humberto Ramos

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN, PART THREE! It's back before everything changed, and I'm still in grad school – just a kid, really. My name is Susan Storm, and I've just become the Invisible Girl. Our first encounter was with the Mole Man – he was the first time we found it necessary to use our powers, to truly become the Fantastic Four. Reed prayed it would be the last. But his prayers weren't the kind that got answered. What happened next wasn't what I thought would happen – it wasn't what any of us thought would happen. I want you to know that I tried. I really did. I didn't mean for things to end up the way they turned out. But there are some mistakes you can't take back. And there are some wounds that don't kill you, even though they should…

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN, PART THREE! It's back before everything changed, and I'm still in grad school – just a kid, really. My name is Susan Storm, and I've just become the Invisible Girl. Our first encounter was with the Mole Man – he was the first time we found it necessary to use our powers, to truly become the Fantastic Four. Reed prayed it would be the last. But his prayers weren't the kind that got answered. What happened next wasn't what I thought would happen – it wasn't what any of us thought would happen. I want you to know that I tried. I really did. I didn't mean for things to end up the way they turned out. But there are some mistakes you can't take back. And there are some wounds that don't kill you, even though they should… Fantastic Four #9 by Ryan North, Humberto Ramos

GALACTUS FACES THE MALICE OF THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN! The Fantastic Four have voyaged into new and unknown parts of the universe to save Galactus – but found only ruin at the hands of the Invincible Woman. And now, lost on an alien world, they must face her…alone. But even with all their powers combined, it may not – cannot – stand against her malice. Meanwhile, on Earth, things aren't going much better – as, without the Fantastic Four to defend it, our world is viewed with envious eyes by intellects vast, cool and unsympathetic… But there may be just one final hope that could save them…or doom them all.

And to come… with SHIELD's new Future Foundation… as Humberto Ramos takes a break before returning in August for the Fantastic Four's 65th anniversary, and poossibly the last issue of this run?

Fantastic Four #11 by Ryan North, Stan Sakai, Patrick Boutin

INTRODUCING THE NEW FUTURE FOUNDATION! The Invincible Woman has been defeated… but what comes next? And how can the Fantastic Four be ready for it, especially when they can't actually agree on what the future looks like? And to make matters worse, Doom's technology is now making its way into the world at large – including into the hands of two-bit criminals who are wholly unprepared for its awesome might! PLUS: The Future Foundation makes its return – as does a two-story A.I.M. plot of destruction from years ago! And all this happens as the Fantastic Four have their hands full… with the return of THE CRIMEASAURUS REX! PLUS MORE: A SPECIAL BONUS STORY BY AWARD-WINNING WRITER AND ARTIST. STAN SAKAI!

INTRODUCING THE NEW FUTURE FOUNDATION! The Invincible Woman has been defeated… but what comes next? And how can the Fantastic Four be ready for it, especially when they can't actually agree on what the future looks like? And to make matters worse, Doom's technology is now making its way into the world at large – including into the hands of two-bit criminals who are wholly unprepared for its awesome might! PLUS: The Future Foundation makes its return – as does a two-story A.I.M. plot of destruction from years ago! And all this happens as the Fantastic Four have their hands full… with the return of THE CRIMEASAURUS REX! PLUS MORE: A SPECIAL BONUS STORY BY AWARD-WINNING WRITER AND ARTIST. STAN SAKAI! Fantastic Four #12 by Ryan North, Patrick Boutin

Aliens have invaded Earth and been rebuffed by the Fantastic Four many a time before, and finally, one of them got wise and invaded Earth where the FF couldn't defend it: They're attacking our world in the past, in ANCIENT ROME. Johnny and Reed are the only two who make it back in time before all of history is erased, but it's okay! As long as they can defend Earth, push the aliens back AND reset history to how it once was, everything should be fine, right? Good thing that, when left alone, Johnny and Reed don't get into ANY sort of problems on the regular. Plus: Reed stretches in a new way in this one! He does that in a lot of our issues, but this one is particularly fun.

Aliens have invaded Earth and been rebuffed by the Fantastic Four many a time before, and finally, one of them got wise and invaded Earth where the FF couldn't defend it: They're attacking our world in the past, in ANCIENT ROME. Johnny and Reed are the only two who make it back in time before all of history is erased, but it's okay! As long as they can defend Earth, push the aliens back AND reset history to how it once was, everything should be fine, right? Good thing that, when left alone, Johnny and Reed don't get into ANY sort of problems on the regular. Plus: Reed stretches in a new way in this one! He does that in a lot of our issues, but this one is particularly fun. FANTASTIC FOUR #13

RYAN NORTH (W) • ANDREA SORRENTINO (A/C)

Johnny Storm has had some incredibly bad ideas in his time, but every once in a while he also has an incredibly good idea too. Unfortunately, it's hard to tell which is which until you're neck-deep in their consequences, and by then it's usually too late. We mention this only because in this issue, Johnny convinces his sister Sue to go along with a scheme to use her powers to turn the flesh of his skull invisible, so that when he flames on he can pass himself off as the Ghost Rider and settle some old scores. What could possibly go wrong? It's a Johnny-and-Sue adventure you won't soon forget! 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Johnny Storm has had some incredibly bad ideas in his time, but every once in a while he also has an incredibly good idea too. Unfortunately, it's hard to tell which is which until you're neck-deep in their consequences, and by then it's usually too late. We mention this only because in this issue, Johnny convinces his sister Sue to go along with a scheme to use her powers to turn the flesh of his skull invisible, so that when he flames on he can pass himself off as the Ghost Rider and settle some old scores. What could possibly go wrong? It's a Johnny-and-Sue adventure you won't soon forget! 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 FANTASTIC FOUR #14

RYAN NORTH (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

OUR GUARANTEE TO YOU: ABSOLUTELY THE MOST UNEXPECTED STORY YOU'LL READ ALL YEAR!

• Something has gone terribly wrong on Earth, and it's spreading from human to human – quickly, unstoppably.

• The Baxter Building is not immune – and before they can even realize there is a problem, everyone on the Fantastic Four is compromised!

• …Everyone, that is, save for Jo and Nicki – the young adopted children of Ben and Alicia, whose alien Kree and Skrull physiology leaves them immune.

• But what can two children do to save an entire world all by themselves? And what if what's needed for a cure is physically impossible?

• Jo and Nicki take center stage in this mind-bending single-issue epic! 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

OUR GUARANTEE TO YOU: ABSOLUTELY THE MOST UNEXPECTED STORY YOU'LL READ ALL YEAR! • Something has gone terribly wrong on Earth, and it's spreading from human to human – quickly, unstoppably. • The Baxter Building is not immune – and before they can even realize there is a problem, everyone on the Fantastic Four is compromised! • …Everyone, that is, save for Jo and Nicki – the young adopted children of Ben and Alicia, whose alien Kree and Skrull physiology leaves them immune. • But what can two children do to save an entire world all by themselves? And what if what's needed for a cure is physically impossible? • Jo and Nicki take center stage in this mind-bending single-issue epic! 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 Fantastic Four #15 by Ryan North, Humberto Ramos

It's the 65th anniversary of The Fantastic Four, and to celebrate, we've got an extra-large, extra-fantastic adventure for you starring everyone's favorite adventurers, spanning centuries of history and a universe of scientific progress! The Fantastic Four have been defeated: with their personal arrows of time reversed, they're careening into the past with no hope of salvation — unless a complete stranger can find out what they need. But even if she does, that will only get them halfway home, because there's still a threat in the present that's waiting to kill them — and that's IF they can arrive there alive! This is one issue you won't want to miss – because you'll have to wait 65 years for ANYTHING like it. PLUS: Johnny's mustache saves New York City?! 40 pages $5.99

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