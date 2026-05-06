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Amazing Spider-Man #28 With A Time Loop From Two Years Ago (Spoilers)

Amazing Spider-Man #28, closing a time loop from two years ago... and a previous volume (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Amazing Spider-Man #28 closes a time loop seeded in Amazing Spider-Man #63, paying off a key Spider-Man moment from 2024.
  • Joe Kelly and Cory Smith tie Peter Parker’s current crisis to Cyrios and the 8 Deaths of Spider-Man through time-travel fallout.
  • Peter revisits a pivotal memory, remembers the right lines, and finally reveals how the earlier Amazing Spider-Man scene fits.
  • The issue connects past and present Spider-Man, adding emotional weight while teasing wider Marvel time-continuum chaos.

Yesterday, we looked at the time loop being teased in the preview of Amazing Spider-Man #28 (#992) by Joe Kelly and Cory Smith from Marvel Comics. And how it very directly tied into Amazing Spider-Man #63 (#957) by Justina Ireland and Gleb Melnikov from two years ago, deep in the 8 Deaths Of Spider-Man and the beginning of One World Under Doom…

Peter Parker's 2024 "Bill And Ted Manouevre " In Amazing Spider-Man #28
Amazing Spider-Man #28 by Joe Kelly and Cory Smith (#992)

Taking a crash course, aided by the then-dead astral body of Doctor Strange, fighting against Cytorrak and his Scions, in the Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man… specifically Cyrios and her time-travelling ways of harming a person… going back to the moment that first caused him the pain of being Spider-Man.

Peter Parker's 2024 "Bill And Ted Manouevre " In Amazing Spider-Man #28
Amazing Spider-Man #63(#957) by Justina Ireland and Gleb Melnikov

And as Cyrios is about to show him a future, Spider-Man concentrates hard. He has to remember where he left the keys…

Closing The Amazing Spider-Man #28 Time Loop
Amazing Spider-Man #28 by Joe Kelly and Cory Smith (#992)

And of course, there are many distractions in his way. Some days you just can't get rid of a time bomb.

Closing The Amazing Spider-Man #28 Time Loop
Amazing Spider-Man #28 by Joe Kelly and Cory Smith (#992)

But we know how this ends. We have been here before. And the time continuum is not unravelling, not this day anyway. That's for someone else's comic book today.

Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #4 (of 5) by Murewa Ayodele, Federica Mancin 
Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #4 (of 5) by Murewa Ayodele, Federica Mancin

Thank you, Storm. We'll get to you a little later. This is how it was…

Peter Parker's 2024 "Bill And Ted Manouevre " In Amazing Spider-Man #28
Amazing Spider-Man #63(#957) by Justina Ireland and Gleb Melnikov

And this is how it is now, from two years later…

Closing The Amazing Spider-Man #28 Time Loop
Amazing Spider-Man #28 by Joe Kelly and Cory Smith (#992)

As well as Spider-Man looking back on who he used to be, and what this moment meant to him back then, and now. Timey wimey…

Closing The Amazing Spider-Man #28 Time Loop
Amazing Spider-Man #28 by Joe Kelly and Cory Smith (#992)

This is how it looked from the perspective two years ago…

Peter Parker's 2024 "Bill And Ted Manouevre " In Amazing Spider-Man #28
Amazing Spider-Man #63 (#957) by Justina Ireland and Gleb Melnikov

He remembers his lines, which also gives me Red Dwarf and Doctor Who vibes, as well as Bill And Ted. And how it looks now, looking back…

Closing The Amazing Spider-Man #28 Time Loop
Amazing Spider-Man #28 by Joe Kelly and Cory Smith (#992)

Don't beat yourself up, present-day Spider-Man, past Spider-Man knew you were lying….

Peter Parker's 2024 "Bill And Ted Manouevre " In Amazing Spider-Man #28
Amazing Spider-Man #63 (#957) by Justina Ireland and Gleb Melnikov

And it's not as if you don't have any other issues to deal with right now…

Closing The Amazing Spider-Man #28 Time Loop

Amazing Spider-Man #28 by Joe Kelly and Cory Smith is published today. And also two years ago…

  • Amazing Spider-Man #28 (#992) by Joe Kelly and Cory Smith 
    SPIDER-MAN's buried in unfinished business after his battle with Torment, Venom, and Carnage AND his long absence from Earth. Get his life back together? Later. Damage control at work? Not now. Time-traveling magical threat to all of space and time? Go, Spidey, go!
  • Amazing Spider-Man #63 by Justina Ireland and Gleb Melnikov 
    THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man finds himself face-to-face with CYRIOS, SCION OF CYTORRAK! Cyrios represents the inevitability of time and takes Spider-Man on a heartbreaking tour through Peter Parker's past AND future in excruciating detail. How many deaths will Spider-Man spend trying to alter his past and save his future?!
  • Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #4 (of 5) by Murewa Ayodele, Federica Mancin 
    FURAHA, STORM's daughter, has arrived!

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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