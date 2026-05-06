Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: bill and ted, peter parker

Amazing Spider-Man #28 With A Time Loop From Two Years Ago (Spoilers)

Amazing Spider-Man #28, closing a time loop from two years ago... and a previous volume (Spoilers)

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #28 closes a time loop seeded in Amazing Spider-Man #63, paying off a key Spider-Man moment from 2024.

Joe Kelly and Cory Smith tie Peter Parker’s current crisis to Cyrios and the 8 Deaths of Spider-Man through time-travel fallout.

Peter revisits a pivotal memory, remembers the right lines, and finally reveals how the earlier Amazing Spider-Man scene fits.

The issue connects past and present Spider-Man, adding emotional weight while teasing wider Marvel time-continuum chaos.

Yesterday, we looked at the time loop being teased in the preview of Amazing Spider-Man #28 (#992) by Joe Kelly and Cory Smith from Marvel Comics. And how it very directly tied into Amazing Spider-Man #63 (#957) by Justina Ireland and Gleb Melnikov from two years ago, deep in the 8 Deaths Of Spider-Man and the beginning of One World Under Doom…

Taking a crash course, aided by the then-dead astral body of Doctor Strange, fighting against Cytorrak and his Scions, in the Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man… specifically Cyrios and her time-travelling ways of harming a person… going back to the moment that first caused him the pain of being Spider-Man.

And as Cyrios is about to show him a future, Spider-Man concentrates hard. He has to remember where he left the keys…

And of course, there are many distractions in his way. Some days you just can't get rid of a time bomb.

But we know how this ends. We have been here before. And the time continuum is not unravelling, not this day anyway. That's for someone else's comic book today.

Thank you, Storm. We'll get to you a little later. This is how it was…

And this is how it is now, from two years later…

As well as Spider-Man looking back on who he used to be, and what this moment meant to him back then, and now. Timey wimey…

This is how it looked from the perspective two years ago…

He remembers his lines, which also gives me Red Dwarf and Doctor Who vibes, as well as Bill And Ted. And how it looks now, looking back…

Don't beat yourself up, present-day Spider-Man, past Spider-Man knew you were lying….

And it's not as if you don't have any other issues to deal with right now…

Amazing Spider-Man #28 by Joe Kelly and Cory Smith is published today. And also two years ago…

Amazing Spider-Man #28 (#992) by Joe Kelly and Cory Smith

SPIDER-MAN's buried in unfinished business after his battle with Torment, Venom, and Carnage AND his long absence from Earth. Get his life back together? Later. Damage control at work? Not now. Time-traveling magical threat to all of space and time? Go, Spidey, go!

SPIDER-MAN's buried in unfinished business after his battle with Torment, Venom, and Carnage AND his long absence from Earth. Get his life back together? Later. Damage control at work? Not now. Time-traveling magical threat to all of space and time? Go, Spidey, go! Amazing Spider-Man #63 by Justina Ireland and Gleb Melnikov

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man finds himself face-to-face with CYRIOS, SCION OF CYTORRAK! Cyrios represents the inevitability of time and takes Spider-Man on a heartbreaking tour through Peter Parker's past AND future in excruciating detail. How many deaths will Spider-Man spend trying to alter his past and save his future?!

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man finds himself face-to-face with CYRIOS, SCION OF CYTORRAK! Cyrios represents the inevitability of time and takes Spider-Man on a heartbreaking tour through Peter Parker's past AND future in excruciating detail. How many deaths will Spider-Man spend trying to alter his past and save his future?! Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #4 (of 5) by Murewa Ayodele, Federica Mancin

FURAHA, STORM's daughter, has arrived!

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