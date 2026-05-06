Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: Gastronomique, Helena Masellis, horror, Marguerite Bennett

SCOOP: Marguerite Bennett & Helena Masellis' Gastronomique #1 at Boom

Marguerite Bennett and Helena Masellis launch Gastronomique #1, a new food horror comic book series from Boom Studios in August 2026

Article Summary Marguerite Bennett launches Gastronomique #1 at Boom Studios in August 2026, a new erotic horror comic with Helena Masellis.

Gastronomique #1 follows Lady Charlotte hunting cannibal Tarrare through revolutionary France in a bloody cat-and-mouse game.

The Amazon listing teases Marguerite Bennett’s mix of horror, vengeance, sexuality, and historical thriller elements.

Helena Masellis illustrates with colors by Nisha Singh, joining Marguerite Bennett for Boom’s gruesome new horror debut.

August is a big horror month for Marguerite Bennett, as well as writing the Witchblade/Vampirella crossover from Top Cow/Image Comics, she is also launching Gastronomique, a new horror comic book with Helena Masellis of Deep Cuts and Nisha Singh from Boom Studios. It hasn't been announced yet, but I found this listing hiding on Amazon…

Gastronomique #1 by Helena Masellis, Marguerite Bennett

You'll want to take a bite of NYT-bestselling writer Marguerite Bennett's all-new erotic horror and historical thriller! Tarrare the cannibal may be compelled to eat, but Lady Charlotte (codename: The Python) is a cold-blooded spy compelled to hunt. A visceral game of cat-and-mouse begins as Lady Charlotte hunts down the elusive cannibal stalking the streets of France during the revolution, and she'll stop at nothing to pursue her prey! As she's reunited with her former lover Zélie, Charlotte's new desires suddenly begin to take hold… Prepare to swoon over industry veteran and GLAAD-nominated writer Marguerite Bennett (Bombshells, Batwoman)'s blood-lusty tale bursting at the seams with vengeance, unbridled sexuality, and most importantly, horror! After all, there's nothing scarier than a woman's voracious appetite.

A little more deliberating and asking around, I get this single page to add…

More as we get it, I am sure. Marguerite Bennett is a GLAAD-nominated, New York Times-bestselling comic book and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written DC Bombshells, Earth 2, Batwoman, and RWBY for DC Comics, Animosity, InSEXts from Aftershock Comics, Mother of Madness for Image Comics with Emilia Clarke, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Sleepy Hollow for Boom, Josie and the Pussycats for Archie, and A-Force, Angela, Years of Future Past for Marvel, Red Sonja and Sheena for Dynamite, and horror comic The Lot for Bad Idea. She is one of the head writers for Ark: The Animated Series. Helena Masellis is an Italian comic book artist, who contributed to the Eisner Award-nominated anthology Deep Cuts from Image Comics as well as working on covers for House of Slaughter, Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stray Dogs, Little Nightmares: Descent to Nowhere, The Agent, and more. Nisha Singh is a comic book colourist known for The Beauty and the Pulitzer Prize-winning comic strip trAPPed from Bloomberg.

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