Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom | Tagged: mary jane, peter parker

Mary Jane Watson Is Sixty Years Old…. Are You Going To Tell Her?

Mary Jane Watson Is Sixty Years Old…. Are You Going To Tell Her Or Am I?

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson turns 60 this August, and Marvel is marking the milestone with Mary Jane: Face It, Tiger #1.

The giant-sized Mary Jane one-shot features new stories from J.M. DeMatteis, Ann Nocenti, J. Michael Straczynski and more.

Marvel celebrates Mary Jane’s 60-year legacy, from Peter Parker’s true love to model, hero and symbiote host.

Mary Jane Watson variant covers also launch in August, spotlighting new artwork inspired by Marvel’s iconic MJ.

Mary Jane Watson is sixty years old in August. She doesn't look a day over fifty-nine. And Marvel Comics will be publishing Mary Jane: Face It Tiger #1 in celebration, by J.M. DeMatteis, Ann Nocenti, J. Michael Staczynski, Ashley Allen, Phil Noto, Alina Erofeeva, Andrea Broccardo and Luigi Zagaria,

"Sixty years ago, Marvel Comics hit the jackpot. In Amazing Spider-Man #42, Mary Jane Watson made her full debut, brought to life by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr. and her luck has never run out! From Peter Parker's true love to fashion model, super hero, and even symbiote host, MJ has done it all with style. This August, Marvel celebrates the character's legendary legacy in MARY JANE: FACE IT, TIGER #1, a giant-sized one-shot with all-new stories spanning her most iconic eras, plus a glimpse at what's next for the inimitable Mary Jane. August will also see the launch of all-new MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVERS, a runway-worthy collection of new Mary Jane artwork from today's hottest artists. "MARY JANE: FACE IT, TIGER features a lineup of renowned writers including legendary Spider-Man scribes J.M. DeMatteis, J. Michael Straczynski and Ann Nocenti, along with rising star Ashley Allen. They're joined by an all-star group of artists, including Phil Noto, Alina Erofeeva, Andrea Broccardo, Luigi Zagaria—ensuring Mary Jane will look her very best!" "Since we first saw her ASM #42, we ALL hit the jackpot!" says handsome Spider-Editor Nick Lowe. "Mary Jane has had one heck of a journey from supporting character in a love-triangle all the way to super hero! It's super rare for a supporting character to become a main character, but Ms. Watson is one of those rare breeds and we're all lucky to be a part of her story!"

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