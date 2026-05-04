Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: 616, 616 Day, blind bags, doctor doom

Marvel Cancels 616 Day Mystery Bag Orders, Shops Have To Reorder Fast

Marvel Comics has cancelled all retailer orders for the 616 Day Mystery Bags featuring Doctor Doom, and shops will have to reorder them fast!

Article Summary Marvel has canceled all retailer orders for the 616 Day Marvel Mystery Bag, forcing comic shops to reorder immediately.

A technical issue at PRH hid the correct retailer discount, wiping prior orders and shifting the final order cutoff to today.

The 616 Day Doctor Doom mystery bag still releases June 16, packed with Doomquest #1, a Kirby mask, and facsimiles.

Some 616 Day bags may include ultra-rare sketch covers, while select retailers also get a special Thank You Edition.

Bleeding Cool broke the news out of this year's ComicsPRO, in a presentation by former Marvel SVP David Gabriel about the 616 Day Marvel Mystery Bag for June. With him telling us "These are going to have an extremely limited print run. This mystery bag will feature the black-and-white pencil version of Doomquest #1… each of the bags will have a foil Doctor Doom mask, and then we will also have one of three different Doom facsimile stories, which will be a special limited print run and limited selling window for these to test them out."

Marvel Comics has had to cancel retailer orders for their 616 Day Marvel Mystery Bag featuring Doctor Doom, as due to a technical issue, the correct retailer discount as not showing in Penguin Random House's systems. As a result, the FOC date has been moved to today with the regular discount, and all existing orders placed for the previous FOC of the 27th of April have been deleted. The comic will still be released as usual for retailers to sell the day before New Comic Day, from Tuesday, the 16th of June, known as 616 Day, celebrating the dimensional nomenclature of the Marvel Universe, as invented by Dave Thorpe, Alan Moore and Alan Davis for Captain Britain, then taken into the Marvel US titles with Excalibur in the second run by Alan Davis.

616 Day Marvel Mystery Bag Featuring Doctor Doom $14.99

This year, Marvel Comics dedicates 616 Day to its greatest supervillain—DOCTOR DOOM! Doom will take over the celebratory day with 616 DAY MARVEL MYSTERY BAGS, special sealed bags that contain one exclusive black and white edition of Doomquest #1, the upcoming epic by Ryan North and Francesco Mobili, with an exclusive variant cover by Simone Bianchi OR an ultra-rare, hand-drawn, original sketch cover by a surprise artist. A Doctor Doom paper mask featuring artwork by the legendary Jack Kirby! One facsimile edition of a classic Doctor Doom story, either with its original cover OR a variant cover by a modern superstar, below. Some bags contain ULTRA-RARE surprises.

Avengers #25 Facsimile Edition

Avengers #25 Facsimile Edition Alessandro Cappuccio Variant Cover

Variant Cover Fantastic Four #258 Facsimile Edition

Fantastic Four #258 Facsimile Edition Peach Momoko Variant Cover

Variant Cover Iron Man #149 Facsimile Edition

Iron Man #149 Facsimile Edition Dan Panosian Variant Cover

Retailers who receive promotional items should also receive a special Thank You Edition of the 616 Day Marvel Mystery Bag containing an exclusive Doomquest #1 Black and White Edition Variant Cover by Bryan Hitch or an original artist sketch cover, as well as one of the facsimile editions, and a Foil Edition of Jack Kirby's Doctor Doom Mask…

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