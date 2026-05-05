Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, dylan brock, Queen In Black

Marvel Comics' Queen In Black August 2026 Solicits With Dylan Brock…

Marvel Comics' Queen In Black August 2026 Solicits With Dylan Brock, the Fantastic Five and Venom vs Reed Richards

Article Summary Queen In Black expands in August 2026 as Hela and Knull wage war for Earth, with New York caught in the balance.

Queen In Black #3 puts Dylan Brock at the center as Hela and Knull clash, with Venom, Eddie Brock and the Fantastic Five.

Key Queen In Black tie-ins include Defenders of Light and Dark #2, Venom Unchained #2 and the Thor one-shot.

Venom #261 sends Reed Richards into a dangerous alliance with an alien he once imprisoned to help save the world.

Queen In Black launches this weekend for Free Comic Book Day, as Hela and her Klyntar armies launched an alien invasion of Earth. And New York? It was protected…

The series launches properly in July, we've seen all the Queen In Black solicits for that month, and now here comes August…. with big toles for Dylan Brock, the Fantastic Four and… the Fantastic Five.

"Hela has seized Knull's throne and now commands a legion of deadly symbiotes as the QUEEN IN BLACK! Meanwhile, Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension, claiming terrifying new power for himself as the GOD OF THE VOID! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war, and Earth is the final prize! Essential event tie-ins include QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK, a limited series following two strike teams assembled by Iron Man and Beta Ray Bill to take down Hela and Knull; QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA and QUEEN IN BLACK: THOR, dual one-shots set in Asgard revealing how Hela overthrew Knull and Thor's role in the conflict; QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED, a limited series starring Eddie Brock who must escape prison before joining the fight; and upcoming issues of VENOM, which deliver key insights into Venom, Dylan Brock and Mary Jane's transformative journeys throughout the saga."

"I'm writing a couple of specials – in QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA, Karnilla of the Norns tells the tale of how Hela started all this, and which forgotten Thor tried to prevent it. QUEEN IN BLACK: THOR, meanwhile, is a tale of Beta Ray Bill and the Mortal Thor, Sigurd Jarlson—how they react to Hela, and how Hela reacts to them. And finally, in VENOM, we get to see the war against Hela from the point of view of the characters in that book—Dylan, Mary Jane, and obviously the Venom symbiote himself. It'll be a fun time!" – Al Ewing

QUEEN IN BLACK #3 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING Art by IBAN COELLO

THE CODEX IS THE KEY! Hela wants him as her secret weapon – Knull just wants him dead! Dylan Brock's survival might be the one thing Venom and Eddie Brock agree about – but even at the end of the world, can they work together? All this and the rollicking return of the Fantastic Five! On Sale 8/12

QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #2 (OF 3)

Written by TOM WALTZ Art by ZÉ CARLOS

LIGHT AND DARK COLLIDE! The Defenders have taken the fight to the dual threat of Hela and Knull, choosing offense over defense to save the Earth. But will in-fighting and tragedy combine to seal the fates of Team Dark and Team Light before they can complete their desperate mission? Or will the mysterious and dangerous "Plan B" turn the tide in this seemingly unwinnable battle? The fate of the world hangs in the balance between the forces of light and dark! On Sale 8/12

QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #2 (OF 3)

Written by CHARLES SOULE Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ

JAILBREAK! Sleeper has broken Eddie Brock out of prison only for him to return to…the Queen in Black trying to take over the world?! Eddie wants to try to help or at least to go protect the people he loves – but Sleeper has other plans! On Sale 8/19

QUEEN IN BLACK: THOR #1

Written by AL EWING Art by SERGIO DAVILA

A TRUE KING RISES As Beta Ray Bill battles Hela at the edge of space, he considers his role as the heir of Thor's story… little dreaming that the story continues with Sigurd Jarlson or that the Death-Goddess has plans for the Mortal Thor. Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is about to face the ultimate test. On Sale 8/5

VENOM #261

Written by AL EWING Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

VENOM'S OLDEST ENEMY RETURNS! Long ago, a friend of Reed Richards had a problem – an alien costume that didn't want to come off. Reed Richards blasted it off with a sonic weapon and imprisoned it for study. It seemed like a good idea at the time…but now he's got to work with that alien to save the world – and Venom holds one heck of a grudge! On Sale 8/26

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