Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Rebellion / 2000AD, Vault | Tagged: django, Dungeon Crawler Carl, fcbd, free comic book day, gi joe, hottest comics, Lost Fantasy, punisher, rogue trooper, Zorro. All-Star Comics
Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Dungeon Crawler Carl & Lost Fantasy
The Top Ten Hottest Comics lead with Dungeon Crawler Carl and Lost Fantasy, with Punisher, Django/Zorro, All-Star, Rogue Trooper & G.I. Joe
Article Summary
- Dungeon Crawler Carl #0 dominates the hottest comics list after Free Comic Book Day, fueled by fan buzz and TV adaptation heat.
- Dungeon Crawler Carl’s Absolute Batman homage variant surges too, showing collectors are chasing every key edition.
- Lost Fantasy claims three Top Ten spots, while Punisher, All-Star Comics, and Django/Zorro ride major media momentum.
- Rogue Trooper and G.I. Joe round out the week’s hottest comics as aftermarket demand follows trailers, variants, and buzz.
As Bleeding Cool mentioned, Dungeon Crawler Carl won Free Comic Book Day hands down this year, and has topped the Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week chart as a result, with an Absolute Batman variant joining in. The new Daredevil TV series has pushed a Punisher variant in the week of the death of Punisher creator Gerry Conway, as well as All-Star Comics' first appearance of his Power Girl. Django/Zorro movie rumours have pushed that crossover back issue, co-written by Quentin Tarantino, Lost Fantasy still dominates with three spots, and we all want to see the Rogue Trooper film, so the first US appearance is getting heat. I wonder if the same will happen to 2000AD #228 from 1981? And G.I. Joe wraps up its final letter in its connecting cover series from Image /Skybound. And all courtesy of Covrprice with a tag to keep up on previous editions.
Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week
- FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2026: DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL #0 – YOSHI YOSHITANI – REGULAR | VAULT | MAY 2026Wow! A Free Comic Book Day book is so hot that it took the number one spot on our Top Ten! Dungeon Crawler Carl has a quickly growing fandom. The first novel was released in 2020, and the latest, the seventh book, was released in 2024. It has accumulated quite a fanbase for the books and is now making the leap over to comics, with the graphic novel adaptation releasing later this month. This FCBD grab is the first chapter of the graphic novel, collecting the first episode of the webtoon series. The graphic novel is set to run over 300 pages. Not only that, but last month it was announced that a live-action series is in development at Peacock. Dungeon Crawler Carl is looking to be a major part of 2026! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18.
- PUNISHER #3 – MARVEL TELEVISION | MARVEL | APRIL 2026 Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 wraps up this week, and it was a wild ride. The reception from the previous season was a bit lukewarm, but it looks like this season reclaimed the fanbase. Fans are hyped for the direction of the show, but also the future of street-level MCU characters, like Frank Castle. The Punisher was noticeably absent from Daredevil's second season, but that's because he's got big things coming. He has his special presentation that has hyped up fans, and he has his appearance in the next Spider-Man movie. The Born Again series did some serious promotion ahead of the first season's debut, and this poster was a big hit. A year later, it ended up on a Punisher comic as a sick variant for collectors to hunt down on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18.
- DJANGO / ZORRO VOL 1 #1 – FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA | DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT | NOVEMBER 2014 Rumors of a Django and Zorro crossover film have been circulating since 2020. Tarantino reportedly even requested that Jerrod Carmichael pen a script for the film. In 2022, Carmichael reported that a script existed but that Sony did not choose to move forward with the project. Four years later, the film had a new life once more when Sony announced that Oscar-winner Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential) would be writing the script. The movie will either continue or reimagine this comic book. It is also rumored that Tarantino may take the helm as director, but nothing has been confirmed. Tarantino has frequently stated that he would retire after his 10th film. Although he currently has 10 films under his belt, he frequently refers to Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2 as one film. Fans have theorized that this film could be his big retirement film, but who knows! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $3.
- LOST FANTASY #9 – KATT BLANCHETTE | IMAGE | APRIL 2026 Katt Blanchette is making her mark on the comic book world. Her first published comic book cover has hit our Top Ten lists for 3 weeks in a row! Ever since the release of her variant cover, the book has remained a mega-seller! The variant sold out extremely quickly and was sent back for a 2nd printing shortly after release. It also gave the character, Bombshell, a huge spotlight, causing readers to double back and pick up her first appearance as well. This book was a sleeper hit and introduced the comic book world to Blanchette's stellar artwork. We can't wait to see more of her covers! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $34.
- LOST FANTASY #1 – LUCA CASALANGUIDA – REGULAR | IMAGE | APRIL 2025 LOST FANTASY may have started a little slow, but it did not take long to create a huge fanbase. For some, it seems like the book took off overnight. However, LOST FANTASY has been putting out some fantastic storylines and artwork. The positive word-of-mouth and reviews have finally caught up with the art, and the books have exploded in demand. As fans learn of the series, many want to read from the very beginning. They are taking it to the aftermarket and hunting down the first issue! We tracked 28 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 46% with a high sale of $60 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $41.
- FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2026: DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL #0 – NATHAN GOODEN – VAULT WEBSTORE – ABSOLUTE BATMAN 1 HOMAGE (LIMITED 6000) | VAULT | MAY 2026 Dungeon Crawler Carl is making the big waves this week. The number one spot is held by the FCBD giveaway issue, and then this spot goes to a limited, exclusive cover. Backers of the Dungeon Crawler Carl: CROCODILE graphic novel were emailed a special cover for purchase on BackerKit. Backers were given first dibs to purchase the exclusive cover for $10 via their Pledge Manager. Vault then released a limited amount for sale on their website. According to the email sent to backers, those who purchased through the Pledge Manager would receive their copy with their other rewards during fulfillment. However, it looks like those who purchased this book through the Vault website are receiving their copies earlier. This tactic led to a massive demand on the aftermarket, with collectors tracking down the ABSOLUTE BATMAN 1 homage cover. It will be interesting to see what the market looks like when the backers receive their copies! We tracked it at a high sale of $170 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $140.
- ALL-STAR COMICS VOL 12 #58 – MIKE GRELL – REGULAR | DC | JANUARY 1976 It is bittersweet to see this book land on our Top Ten this week. Last week, it was announced that another comic book legend has passed away. Co-creator of Power Girl and The Punisher, Gerry Conway, has moved on from this world. His legacy prevails in the fandom of these characters. The Punisher is seeing a huge presence in live-action projects, and fans of Gerry Conway took to the aftermarket to collect the first issue of Power Girl. Supergirl is set to debut at the end of next month, potentially creating a window to one day see Power Girl on the silver screen (maybe portrayed by Sydney Sweeney, as many fans have been wanting). In the meantime, fans honor the late Gerry Conway by collecting his creations. We tracked it at a high sale of $525 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $60.
- ROGUE TROOPER VOL 1 #1 | QUALITY PERIODICALS | OCTOBER 1986 The Rogue Trooper trailer made a silent debut about 2 weeks ago. It took a few days but the trailer started to gain a ton of views. It was a simple teaser trailer but it built up hype for the animated film and also a desired future universe of 2000AD properties. Unfortunately, the film doesn't have a set date for a theatrical or streaming release. Instead, the film is going to debut at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June. Fans of the series, and the trailer, are anxiously hoping it will receive a much wider release after the festival! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $8.
- LOST FANTASY #6 – AMILCAR PINNA | IMAGE | DECEMBER 2025 Bombshell is the most desired comic cover character of the LOST FANTASY series. Katt Blanchette gave the character a hot comic cover that blew up on the aftermarket. As more fans learned about the character, and the series, they returned to the aftermarket to find her first appearance. This book gives fans exactly what they're looking for, a first cover and in-story appearance for Bombshell! We tracked it at a high sale of $39 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $32.
- G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – FIREFLY #1 – JORGE FORNES – CONNECTING FOIL (1:25) | IMAGE | APRIL 2026 G.I. JOE wraps up the month of April with the last of its 5-part connecting cover series. It kicked off on April 1st by releasing the first issue of the series, featuring the Baroness as the focal character of the issue. The retailer incentive was the character illustrated inside of the letter "C". Every week after, the 1:25 retailer incentives have featured the character of the issue inside letters spelling out "COBRA." This week, we have Firefly in his own issue, wrapping up the connecting cover set with the letter "A". We tracked it at a high sale of 100 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $73.
Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, May 3rd, 2026.