Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Dungeon Crawler Carl & Lost Fantasy

Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Rebellion / 2000AD, Vault | Tagged: django, Dungeon Crawler Carl, fcbd, free comic book day, gi joe, hottest comics, Lost Fantasy, punisher, rogue trooper, Zorro. All-Star Comics

The Top Ten Hottest Comics lead with Dungeon Crawler Carl and Lost Fantasy, with Punisher, Django/Zorro, All-Star, Rogue Trooper & G.I. Joe

As Bleeding Cool mentioned, Dungeon Crawler Carl won Free Comic Book Day hands down this year, and has topped the Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week chart as a result, with an Absolute Batman variant joining in. The new Daredevil TV series has pushed a Punisher variant in the week of the death of Punisher creator Gerry Conway, as well as All-Star Comics' first appearance of his Power Girl. Django/Zorro movie rumours have pushed that crossover back issue, co-written by Quentin Tarantino, Lost Fantasy still dominates with three spots, and we all want to see the Rogue Trooper film, so the first US appearance is getting heat. I wonder if the same will happen to 2000AD #228 from 1981? And G.I. Joe wraps up its final letter in its connecting cover series from Image /Skybound. And all courtesy of Covrprice with a tag to keep up on previous editions.