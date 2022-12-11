Legion Of X #8 Preview: This Preview is For the Birds

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Legion of X #8! In this issue, Angel has gone full bird-man, kicking off a game of chicken with a horny Nightcrawler.

Legion Of X #8

by Si Spurrier & Netho Diaz, cover by Ben Harvey

DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR! Goodbye, Warren Worthington III – A.K.A ANGEL – and hello murderous winged monster. It's up to the Legionnaires to stop his rampage and figure out what's going on. Good news: The mystical BLACK KNIGHT has come to their aid! Bad news: Angel's not the only mutant turning into a monster. And NIGHTCRAWLER's inner, savage beast threatens to completely take control. Meanwhile, in Krakoa, the BANSHEE/GHOST RIDER hybrid known as VOX IGNIS senses a disturbance within the island. Could it be a coincidence that CYPHER has suddenly fallen ill? As the hostility between LEGION and PROFESSOR X grows, the stability of the island becomes less certain.

Variants:

