Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Liz Montague's New MG Graphic Novel Tadpoles, Netted By Random House

Tadpoles by Liz Montague is the tentative title for her new middle-grade graphic novel is about the trials and tribulations of three cabinmates.

Tadpoles by Liz Montague is the tentative title for her new middle-grade graphic novel is about the trials and tribulations of three cabinmates at sleepaway camp who are fresh out of sixth grade, and together navigate their first big feelings: crushes, betrayals, ambition, family drama, and more.

Liz Montague's agent Wendi Gu at GreenburgerKids sold world English rights to Tadpoles to Ann Kelley at Random House Studio for publication in the summer of 2025 and an untitled middle-grade graphic novel will follow.

Liz Montague is known for being the New Yorker's first black woman cartoonist and has illustrated for the U.S. Open, Food Network, and Google. Creator of the Liz at Large cartoon series, which previously ran in Washington City Paper, she sold her first graphic novel, Maybe An Artist. to Random House Studio, an YA graphic coming-of-age memoir that dealt with 'issues of identity and community and chronicles the author's path to becoming an artist that was published last year. She also created the Jackie Ormes Draws the Future graphic biography published earlier this year.. She is currently working on a three-book series for Scholastic.

Random House Studio is a production company responsible for adapting books published by Penguin Random House to film and television. The company, originally owned by Penguin Random House, was transferred to Bertelsmann sister company Fremantle North America in 2016.

Greenburgerkids is part of Sanford J. Greenburger Associates founded in 1932 by Sanford J. Greenburger which originally focused on representing European writers and publishers in the US and internationally. In 1972, Sanford's son Francis Greenburger assumed management of the business and converted it into an agents' collaborative, and is now a boutique literary agencies in New York, with authors including Dan Brown, Brad Thor, Laura Huang, and P. W. Singer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!