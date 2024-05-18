Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: nbc, peacock, saturday night live, snl

Sorry, SNL Fans: Ego Nwodim Won't Be Playing Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim confirmed she won't be playing Rep. Jasmine Crockett tonight during SNL - but is there more to it?

If you've been watching the news over the past 48-72 hours, then we're pretty sure you heard what went down during a late-night House of Representatives Oversight Committee meeting between Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – and why Greene needs to learn that sometimes when you throw a metaphorical punch, you might just get a ten-ton metaphorical punch back that knocks you on your ass. Like what Crockett did to Greene – and why it almost feels like it was made for this weekend's season finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live – especially as an SNL cold open.

Two things you need to know about the meeting. First, its purpose was to try to advance contempt proceedings against Attorney General Merrick Garland for not turning over audio recordings of President Joseph Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. Second, the reason why the meeting was happening at night has to do with a lot of the Republicans who decided to crawl on hands & knees to NYC to suckle at the teat of ex-reality show host and multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump as he reportedly sleeps his way through his trial.

During the meeting, Greene attempted to go off-topic with another pro-Trump conspiracy theory – so much so that Crockett asked her, "Do you know what we're here for?" Greene's response? "I don't think you know what you're here for … I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading." Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Greene got into a back-and-forth, and a series of votes resulting from Greene's commented were had – and that was when Crockett used the process to her advantage and reminded Greene that she should probably invest in more mirrors and a little humility the next time she wants to start taking shots at how others look.

"I'm just curious. Just to better understand your ruling. If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's 'bleach blonde bad built butch body,' that would not be engaging in personalities, correct," Crockett asked Committee-Without-A-Purpose Chairman James Comer – and the best part? Because Comer couldn't hear her, he actually gave Crockett a chance to repeat her words (though she opted not to). Now, if you were thinking that this was perfectly made for SNL's cold open this weekend – with Ego Nwodim as Crockett – you are definitely not alone. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case – with Nwodim posting, "Devastated to announce I will not be playing Rep. Jasmine Crockett tonight. Please respect my privacy as I grieve." Here's a look at Nwodim's tweet/x… which has us wondering…

Devastated to announce I will not be playing Rep. Jasmine Crockett tonight. Please respect my privacy as I grieve. — Ego Nwodim (@eggy_boom) May 18, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Of course, there could be another way to interpret Nwodim's post—maybe she won't be playing Crockett because Crockett is going to be making an appearance herself. Maybe it's just wishful thinking – but you never know. SNL season finales do have a habit of being very interesting shows…

Let us all bow our heads and say a prayer for peace… like Lauren Bobert did during the hearing 🙄. — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 18, 2024 Show Full Tweet

