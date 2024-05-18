Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, cowl, massive-verse

Kyle Higgins, Alec Siegel & Rod Reis' COWL 1964 for the Massive-Verse

Kyle Higgins, Alec Siegel, and Rod Reis launch a new series, C.O.W.L. 1964, part of the Massive-Verse in Image Comics' August 2024 solicits.

Kyle Higgins, Alec Siegel, and Rod Reis are launching a new series, C.O.W.L. 1964, part of the Massive-Verse in Image Comics' August 2024 solicits and solicitations as well as the latest issue of Rogue Sun.

The Massive-Verse is a fictional shared universe, created by Kyle Higgins and published by Image Comics. Including titles such as Radiant Black and its spin-offs Radiant Pink, Supermassive, Inferno Girl Red, The Dead Lucky, Radiant Red, No/One, and Rogue Sun, published since 2021 and retroactively established to have begun with C.O.W.L., first published in May 2014. And that's where, in August, the Massive-Verse will be returning, even further back than ever before, with the history of the first superhero union of Chicago smack bang in the middle of the civil rights movement, as it tries to go national, with plenty of power brokers opposed to such a concept. Feels rather familiar, no?

COWL 1964 #1 (OF 3) CVR A ROD REIS

(W) Kyle Higgins, Alec Siegel (A/CA) Rod Reis

MINISERIES PREMIERE

It's 1964, and C.O.W.L.—the Chicago Organized Workers League, the world's first superhero labor union—is going national! But with the old team scattered and powerful forces moving in the shadows, will this union be busted before it gets off the ground? Join the original C.O.W.L. creative team of** KYLE HIGGINS** (RADIANT BLACK), ALEC SIEGEL (HADRIAN'S WALL), and ROD REIS (New Mutants) for a new miniseries celebrating C.O.W.L.'s 10-year anniversary! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024

ROGUE SUN #22

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Abel (CA) Stefano Simeone

Following the brutal murder of a Sparrow Sister, the Aviary enlists Rogue Sun's help in finding the killer and bringing them to justice. But as Dylan begins to uncover the truth, his search is compromised as Marcus's complicated past with the Ravyn Queen is dragged into the light.

ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/28/2024

