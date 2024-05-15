Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fall of x, krakoa, ms marvel, orchis

Those Left Behind As The Krakoan Age Ends (Today's X-Men Spoilers)

Those Left Behind As The Krakoan Age Ends, in X-Men Forever #4, Ms Marvel #3 and X-Men Unlimited Infinity #139 (Spoilers)

This week sees the publication of the final X-Men Forever #4, Ms Marvel #3 and X-Men Unlimited Infinity #139. Say, when Tom Brevoort said "I've felt like a lot of the X-Projects over the past several years have felt just a bit random to me… their casts seem to have been assembled based on who happened to be around and available rather than any relevance to the concept of the series. (Roger Stern had a name for books like this, where the characters were bent out of alignment in order to support a concept that wasn't relevant to them: "fake books". )", do you think he was talking about X-Men Unlimited Infinity?

Because the characters collected together do have a bit of a random, not-needed-for-battle-against-Orchis feel to them. Even with a few Arakkiin thrown in.

Ms Marvel is dealing with the flotsam and jetsam of Krakoa Vs Orchis, and the dead bodies of mutants left willy nilly around the world when they were resurrected by the Five. We'd seen this happen with Wolverine's bodies…

But it seems Cyclops' very public death led to a bit of recycling on Orchis' part.

But it's not just Cyclopse who has been engineered into a blasting zombie weapon.

While it looks like the threat posed by Orchis' Nitika Galha will be continuing past the Krakoan Age, at least for Ms Marvel…

Although Ms Marvel has more concerns of other natures, both romantic…

… and genetic.

While over in X-Men Forever who has sorted out both the origins of Nightcrawler and of Hope Summers, they look like the mutants of Krakoa are finding a new home. One where they are still alive.

Now there's just that pesky Dominion to deal with…

MS MARVEL MUTANT MENACE #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240753

(W) Vellani, Iman (A) Scott Godlewski (CA) Carlos E. Gomez

IT'S A MUTANT-EAT-MUTANT WORLD!

Ms. Marvel knew she was going to have to put up with a lot as a mutant but her own mutant friends turning into zombies and trying to eat her is a bridge too far! And she thought being an Avenger was hard! Rated T+In Shops: May 15, 2024 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN FOREVER #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240750

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Mark Brooks

…AND FOREVER! Our secrets, sinister or otherwise, are over. X-MEN FOREVER ends with a question – after everything, do we have Hope or not? From between the pages of IMMORTAL X-MEN and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, the final secrets of the Krakoan Age are revealed here! Rated T+In Shops: May 15, 2024 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC (2021) #139

PUBLISHED May 13, 2024

WRITER Steve Foxe, Steve Orlando

PENCILLER Phillip Sevy

Time is running out for X-Corps to stop Selene's ascension! Will the Externals have a new High Lord before the sun sets?

