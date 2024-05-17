Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Solicits, Superman | Tagged: august 2024

DC Comics August 2024 Solicits & Solicitations, More Than Just Batman

DC Comics' August 2024 solicits and solicitations reveal that Zero Hour gets a 30th Anniversary Special from Dan Jurgens, Jenny Sparks launches a new series from Tom King and Jeff Stokes and DC Vs. Vampires launches a World War V #1 from Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt. Oh and a certain thing called Absolute Power…

ABSOLUTE POWER #2

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by STEPHEN BLISS, LUCIO PARRILLO, TYLER KIRKHAM,

NATHAN SZERDY, and SIMONE DI MEO

Raised UV variant cover by BEN OLIVER ($7.99 US)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER (6 OF 12) by JOHN TIMMS

RETAILER APPRECIATION COVER by SALVADOR LARROCA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/7/24

SIEGE OF THE FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE!

In the aftermath of Amanda Waller's total victory, the metahumans of the

DC universe have been depowered, scattered to the wind, and are reeling

from critical defeat across the planet. But the resistance lives on. Any heroes

not rounded up by the TRINITY OF EVIL have rendezvoused at Superman's

Fortress of Solitude…but even this sanctuary of peace and hope is not safe

from Waller's blitzkrieg. The precog known as Dreamer has pointed Waller's

weapons to the frozen tundra where our heroes lick their wounds…and the

shocker general leading Waller's charge to raze the fortress to the ground

will leave you breathless. It's underdog versus complete global domination

in this epic second installment of the ABSOLUTE POWER saga!

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #4

Written by PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Art by CLAIRE ROE

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by STEVE BEACH, BELÉN ORTEGA, and STEPHEN PLATT

Connecting Variant Cover (7 of 12) by JOHN TIMMS

Foil Variant cover by DAN MORA ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

Failsafe—the relentless android with all of Batman's skills and none of his

morals—hunts Nightwing and his newest recruits in a chilling issue from

acclaimed writer Pornsak Pichetshote (Infidel, The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy

Detectives) and artist Claire Roe! On the run from Amanda Waller and her

Amazo army, Dick Grayson is gathering heroes to bolster the growing

resistance. But even his surprising new allies may not be enough to protect

them from brutal consequences when Failsafe finds their hidden lair!

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #5

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art and Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by SALVADOR LARROCA, TAURIN CLARKE,

and STEPHEN PLATT

Connecting Variant Cover (8 of 12) by JOHN TIMMS

Foil cover by DAN MORA ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Barry Allen is the lone speedster to still have his powers, staying barely

a step ahead of the Flash-themed Amazo, VELOCITY, now powered by the

speed of the rest of the Flash Family. While Barry must keep moving to

avoid capture, he's also working as a one-man communications network for

the remaining free heroes. Can Barry continue to aid the Resistance, or has

time run out for the Flash?

ABSOLUTE POWER: ORIGINS #2

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Amanda Waller has suffered immeasurable loss…and the loss of her

humanity along with it. Now, after having blazed her own trail into

Washington politics, the Wall launches the new phase of her career:

TASK FORCE X. Witness the rise of one of the deadliest teams ever to

roam the DC universe and a shocking revelation that will make history

in part two of Absolute Power: Origins. Brought to you by John Ridley

and Alitha Martinez!

BATMAN #151

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Backup by TINI HOWARD

Backup art by MARIANNA IGNAZZI

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and JILL THOMPSON

1:25 variant cover by JAMES HARREN

1:50 variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

Swimsuit variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Resistance variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Batman 85th Anniversary variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/7/24

A device critical to Amanda Waller's plans is hidden on a remote, highly

protected island. Batman can get there, but only one burglar has a chance

of stealing the device and getting it off the island safely. But the device isn't

what they expect, and getting off the island turns out to be the least of their

problems! Plus: a backup story reveals the chaos unleashed in Gotham City

when Arkham is unlocked and the Bat-family are nowhere to be found.

SUPERMAN #17

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by TONY S. DANIEL, STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ,

and FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

Resistance variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

Swimsuit variant cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

After the traumatic events of Absolute Power #2, Superman and Zatanna

trek into the darkest areas of the DC Universe to find a way to stop Waller

and her growing army. Powerless and without magic, are they willing to

make a deal with a devil to save the world?

WONDER WOMAN #12

Written by TOM KING

Art by TONY S. DANIEL and BELÉN ORTEGA

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO and TONY S. DANIEL

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Swimsuit variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Resistance variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

Meet the new dynamic duo! Wonder Woman teams up with the

unlikeliest of allies, Robin, on a top secret mission to save their

fellow heroes. Will Damian and Diana's quest to break into Waller's

Gamorra supermax prison be a successful one? Or is it all part of a

more elaborate trap for Wonder Woman and her new sidekick?

GREEN LANTERN #14

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by FERNANDO PASARÍN and DARICK ROBERTSON

Cover by ARIEL COLÓN

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and IAN CHURCHILL

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

Resistance variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

Hal Jordan must don the weapons of DC's greatest villains to escape Amanda

Waller's clutches and reconnect with the heroes who are set to strike back

at this new Absolute Power! Meanwhile, Carol sets out on a mission to help

others, learning what it means to be a hero along the way.

PLUS: Witness the rise of the SHADOW LANTERNS in an all-new backup story

by MARC GUGGENHEIM and DARICK ROBERTSON!

ZERO HOUR 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by DAN JURGENS and RON MARZ

Art by DAN JURGENS, DARRYL BANKS, JERRY ORDWAY, PAUL PELLETIER, KELLEY JONES and more!

Cover by DAN JURGENS and JERRY ORDWAY

Variant covers by ALAN QUAH and KEN LASHLEY

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

RAISED UV cover by JON BOGDANOVE ($10.99 US)

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Variant $9.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

30 years ago, one of the DCU's brightest heroes fell from grace, driven over

the edge by his failure to save Coast City and millions of people. In the

famed EMERALD TWILIGHT storyline, Hal Jordan became PARALLAX in the

wake of Coast City being annihilated. After that, he almost succeeded in

refashioning the entire timeline and resetting reality to restore his home

in the ZERO HOUR event. Luckily, the heroes prevailed and destroyed this

villain and timeline for good…or so we thought. Green Lantern Kyle Rayner

is about to discover Hal and his vision have survived, and they're willing to

do whatever it takes to make sure their world prevails!

Writers Dan Jurgens and Ron Marz return to the world of Zero Hour with

an art team comprised of all-star DC talent to celebrate this landmark

anniversary. What repercussions will their story today have for those of

tomorrow? Find out in this oversized special packed with action and your

favorites from the '90s!

JENNY SPARKS #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JEFF SPOKES

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and HOMARE

1:25 variant cover by SAOWEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

The wild storm begins! What could four strangers have to do with the fate of

the world? Find out as Captain Atom goes rogue, threatening to destroy the

planet he once swore to protect. Can any hero stop him? Well, it may take

the most unconventional of them all…Jenny Sparks, the one woman tasked

with keeping ALL the heroes in line, no matter the cost. With a snap of her

fingers, she's entered the fray and won't quit until the job is done!

The Spirit of the 20th Century returns for the 21st in this action-packed

new miniseries by Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King (Wonder Woman,

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and artist Jeff Spokes!

DC VS. VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Variant covers by STEVE BEACH and JAE LEE

Foil variant cover by HOMARE ($6.99 US)

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

The smash-hit series returns! It's the dead of winter, and any hope for a

fragile truce between the Green Arrow-led human heroes and vampire

queen Barbara Gordon's army has been dashed by Damian Wayne and his

guerrilla fighters. He's the only one fighting back against the bloodthirsty

hordes, leaving Green Arrow with a choice: Does he stand and fight or

sacrifice the boy in the name of peace?

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL: ALLWINTER #2

Written by JAY KRISTOFF and TOM TAYLOR

Art by TIRSO CONS and RICCARDO FEDERICI

Cover by TIRSO CONS

Variant covers by MONA FINDEN and DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by QISTINA KHALIDAH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

Deathstroke's past and present collide when he discovers the source of

Vandar Savage's ire is being protected by Adeline, Deathstroke's wife.

But what she has in her possession might be the only thing capable of

stopping this endless winter for good. Crossing Vandar is dangerous

enough, but their quest will barely have begun before tragedy strikes…

Superstar writer Tom Taylor returns to the world of Dark Knights of

Steel with artist Riccardo Federici to tell the story of an orphaned

child…heir to the throne of Atlantis, Atlantis, whose arrival will signal

prosperity…or terror!

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT—THE KRYPTONIAN AGE #3

Written by ANDY DIGGLE

Art and cover by LEANDRO FERNANDEZ

Variant covers by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA and FELIPE MASSAFERA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 6 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

Adam Strange's understanding of the ancient world is flipped upside down

as he's saved by Diana of Themyscira! Batman searches for the jade ring of

Jong Li and goes undercover to confront Selina Kyle for its whereabouts.

Little do they know, it's halfway across the country, on board the same train

as a young aerialist named Alan Scott!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1088

Written by RAM V

Art by GUILLEM MARCH

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by TK

Variant covers by MIKE PERKINS and STEVAN SUBIC

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Batman 85th Anniversary variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Chaos against order. Good against evil. The Dark Knight against…everything. The

end is nigh, and nothing can prepare you for what's to come in the penultimate

chapter of Ram V's gothic opera.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #12

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA and TRAVIS MERCER

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

Batman 85th Anniversary variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

Years ago, Bane killed Alfred Pennyworth right in front of Damian. And now,

on Dinosaur Island, there is nothing stopping Robin from getting his revenge!

Except his father, Batman! And the giant dinosaurs, of course.

NIGHTWING #117

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO and STEVAN SUBIC

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUNA

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

Swimsuit variant cover by BELÉN ORTEGA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

While Dick connects with the ghost of his past, "Nightwing" takes to the

streets to defend his honor. But how can he be in two places at once? And what

shocking revelation does Dick learn when confronted with the truth behind

his parents' deaths? The "Heartless" saga continues in the penultimate chapter

of this celebrated run!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #16

Written by TIM SEELEY, TORUNN GRØNBEKK and ALEX SEGURA

Art by KELLEY JONES, FERNANDO PASARIN and ANDY MACDONALD

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA and KELLEY JONES

Batman 85th Anniversary variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Nightwing and Deadman come face-to-face with the sinister Unfallen in the

final chapter of Tim Seeley and Kelley Jones's terrifying team-up! Lois Lane

finds herself in the midst of a deadly conspiracy! And the Question desperately

searches for answers about the strange villain menacing her life!

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS #1

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by MATTEO LOLLI

Cover by TERRY DODSON

Variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES and JEEHYUNG LEE

Connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

Swimsuit variant cover by RAHZZAH

Foil variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH ($6.99 US)

1:25 variant cover by BEN HARVEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/7/24

When a violent and highly illegal energy drink-sponsored hunting operation

threatens the lives of wildlife and the residents of Gotham City alike, the

only ones fit to save the day are the criminal trio of Catwoman, Poison Ivy,

and Harley Quinn. Back together again for the first time in years. Sometimes

the only way to fight bad is with even worse! With special appearances by

White Rabbit, Punchline, and introducing the himbo cowboy henchmen

sensation soon to be sweeping the nation known as "The Nasty Boys!" Get

your chaps, spurs, and hats out cause it's hunting season! By the end of

story you'll be covered in guts, goo, and grit!

Featuring the talents of Leah Williams, Matteo Lolli, Daniel Hillyard, and

more! If you're not chanting "Hot tubs and headshots and hotties, oh my!"

by the end of this four-week-long series, you're doing it wrong!

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS #2

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by DANIEL HILLYARD

Cover by TERRY DODSON

Variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES and JEEHYUNG LEE

Connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by DANIEL HILLYARD

Foil variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS #3

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by MATTEO LOLLI

Cover by TERRY DODSON

Variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES and JEEHYUNG LEE

Connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

Foil variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS #4

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by DANIEL HILLYARD and TK

Cover by TERRY DODSON

Variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES and JEEHYUNG LEE

Connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by TIRSO

Foil variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH ($6.99 US)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

BIRDS OF PREY #12

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by GAVIN GUIDRY, JAVIER PIÑA, and SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant covers by TIRSO CONS and DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/7/24

Their attempt to control the portal dimension has backfired in a hilarious

but violent way, and the Birds of Prey find themselves dealing with some…

unexpectedly cute results. Meanwhile Oracle's escape plan nears completion

despite some over-enthusiastic assistance. Cassandra Cain has a big idea.

OUTSIDERS #10

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by ROBERT CAREY

Cover by ROGER CRUZ

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

As they grapple with the shocking revelations of the last three issues, the

Outsiders race to protect the fabric of reality. Within the Carrier, the Drummer

is ready to play her encore—and it's going to bring the house down.

BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #6

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE and JAIME MENDOZA

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Batman is ready to return to Gotham City to apply all that he's learned from his

unbelievable adventure in the farthest reaches of the cosmos—but unfortunately,

the Blakksun Twins still have one last lesson for him…a lesson in exploring the

final frontiers of pain! It's the brutal, surprising finale to Jason Aaron and Doug

Mahnke's Batman epic!

BATMAN: DARK AGE #5

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MIKE ALLRED

Variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

1:25 variant cover by ROBERTO MELI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Ra's al Ghul has come for Gotham! When Bruce's former mentor becomes his

greatest enemy, he is forced to recruit some of the unlikeliest allies out there…

the Rogues Gallery! Will their team-up be enough to save this city on the

brink of destruction?

ACTION COMICS #1068

Written by GAIL SIMONE and RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by EDDY BARROWS, DANNY MIKI, and CIAN TORMEY

Cover by EDDY BARROWS and DANNY MIKI

Variant covers by WES CRAIG and TERRY DODSON

1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Swimsuit variant cover by FRANK CHO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

Things go COSMICALLY wrong as Superman finds himself the champion in a galactic battle between TWO alien empires! The entire EARTH is held hostage as Superman fights to save CONTINENTS from utter destruction! Loads of guest stars, but as you haven't seen them in a VERY LONG TIME! All this and LOTS MORE in part two of SUPERMAN AND THE CHALLENGE FROM THE STARS! Plus, Lois Lane, Editor-in-Chief, sidelines reporter Clark Kent. Will their marriage survive tough love?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #30

Written by MARK WAID

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by PUPPETEER LEE and LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by DANIEL BAYLISS

Batman 85th Anniversary variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

Get ready to see the Trinity—Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman—take part in their first adventure as a trio!

POWER GIRL #12

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by CHUMA HILL and STEPHEN SEGOVIA

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Axel's betrayal! After a disastrous first date, Power Girl's suitor's true colors are

revealed. Can a high-flying fantasy do-over make things right between the two?

Or will Axel be dumped faster than Streaky's litter box?

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #8

Written by JOE CASEY

Art by DAN McDAID

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/7/24

Three simple words: Zod versus Sinestro! The sins of the fathers burn like a cosmic

wildfire in both of their hearts! Only against each other does that rage find full

expression—but will they destroy the universe before they can destroy each other?

THE FLASH #12

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art and cover by RAMÓN PÉREZ

Variant covers by RAFAEL GRASSETTI and MATT TAYLOR

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

Swimsuit variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

The Arc Angles have gathered their forces and are ready to bring forth the new age

they seek. But the Flash Family is gathered for a final stand while still dealing with

public unrest and Waller's forces. Will it be enough to stop the Arc Angles' will?

Well, the Resident and Linda have come to an epiphany, and have to risk everything

to get to Wally…

TITANS #14

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by LUCAS MEYER

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and MATTIA DE LULIS

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

Swimsuit variant cover by SAOWEE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

Trigon is coming. The threat from hell threatens to destroy the entire world. Can

our heroes and Swamp Thing save the planet? Is Raven lost forever? Will it be Titans

together or Titans torn apart?

GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #12

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by MONTOS

Variant cover by MARK SPEARS

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

It has all led to this! As John Stewart and his allies fight to beat back an invasion by

Olgrun and the Old Gods, John Henry and Natasha Irons and the sentient construct

known as Ellie Stewart fight to save Shirley Stewart from the vengeance of Star

Shroud…and the survival of METROPOLIS hangs in the balance! Can John Stewart

make it back to Earth in time to save his mother and his city? And can the entire

Stewart family and their allies survive such an onslaught? Characters die, and the

status quo is changed forever in this FINAL CLIMACTIC ISSUE!

GREEN ARROW #15

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by PHIL HESTER

Variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Arsenal, Connor Hawke, Red Canary, Red Arrow, Lian, and Arrowette in

a battle above the skies. They can't let Waller's Task Force agents get

Professor Ivo to Gamora! This is the heroes' last chance to win the war

for power in the DC Universe!

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #12

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by TODD NAUCK

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by TONY HARRIS and MARCO SANTUCCI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

As the team picks up the pieces from their last battle, Stargirl looks to the future

and what it means to be a member of the first super-team! Don't miss the final

issue of this star-studded run!

SHAZAM! #14

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers by DANIELE DI NICUOLO and JOHN TIMMS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/7/24

Mary and Freddy have tracked Billy down to the unused tunnels of SEPTA—but the

monsters plaguing Philly have followed them, too. With Billy refusing to turn into

the Captain, can Mary and Freddy turn the tide and figure out what's causing the

monster onslaught? Can they convince Billy to come home? And what's up with the

weird kid in a toga that only Billy can see?

MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN #3

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by PABLO M COLLAR

Cover by LI CREE

Variant cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Design variant cover TK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/7/24

With Clark Kent arrested by Team Seven, he'll need to figure out a way to

use his powers and keep Amazo hidden, but will his identity as Superman be

revealed in the process?!

FROM THE DC VAULT: DEATH IN THE FAMILY: ROBIN LIVES! #2

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art and cover by RICK LEONARDI

Variant cover by DAN MORA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

Over 30 years ago, history was made when fans voted to kill the second Robin,

Jason Todd. Now, DC continues the alternate story of what would have happened if he had lived…

Jason Todd, traumatized after The Joker's near-fatal attack, struggles to step back

into Robin's shoes—while Batman questions the very need for a young partner by

his side. Has Joker "killed" Robin after all?

When tragedy strikes again in the form of the mind-bending Scarecrow, how do our heroes find their way back—especially with Copperhead on the loose and The Joker on the run?

THE NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #2

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant cover by JAVI FERNANDEZ and JOSHUA HIXSON

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Tensions inside the House are rising. Resentments are simmering to the

surface. The residents need something to unite around. So an adorable

dog is just the thing…right? They can all be trusted to love an innocent

animal…right?

ZATANNA: BRING DOWN THE HOUSE #3

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art and cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant covers by TERRY DODSON and TULA LOTAY

1:25 variant cover by TULA LOTAY

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

It's out of the Casters' lair and into the fire as Zatanna takes a tumble down

the rabbit hole—although the Order of the Rabbits themselves would tell you

they prefer the term "bunny well." Within, Zatanna finds her inability to

perform real magic put to the test in a pulse-pounding fight for her life

against a vicious champion the Rabbits call…the Destroyer of Souls.

THE BOY WONDER #4

Written by JUNI BA

Art and cover by JUNI BA

Variant cover by VALENTINA NAPOLITANO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 8/7/24

Damian Wayne may have been struggling to live up to his father's

legacy…but the last thing he ever wanted was to be returned to the

clutches of his grandfather, the Demon King. But when his worst

nightmare comes true, can he rely on his mother to defend him? Or has

he lost her forever to the same horrific legacy he's tried to escape?

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #8

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN

Cover by AARON CAMPBELL

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$4.99 US | 28 pages | 8 of 11 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

John Constantine is in hell. Literally. Trapped without his friends or a way

home, he'll resort to what he's done before…conning the legions of the

underworld into setting him free. That is, unless he's lost his touch…

ALL NEW COLLECTORS' EDITION #56 FACSIMILE EDITION

SUPERMAN VS. MUHAMMAD ALI

Written by DENNIS O'NEIL

Art by NEAL ADAMS and DICK GIORDANO

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

Foil variant cover by NEAL ADAMS

$14.99 US | 72 pages | Variant $17.99 US

ON SALE 8/27/24

The greatest heavyweight prizefight in the history of comics is returning

in a full-size tabloid facsimile edition! With a space armada threatening

to destroy the Earth if it loses a contest against the evil Rat'lar's chosen

fighter, Superman and Muhammad Ali must first box each other to determine

humanity's champion for that intergalactic bout. Includes the iconic

wraparound cover by Neal Adams with a who's who of famous people (and

comic book creators) in attendance at the fight of the century.

PRIMER: CLASHING COLORS

Written by JENNIFER MURO and THOMAS KRAJEWSKI

Art by GRETEL LUSKY and NICOLETTA BALDARI

Cover by GRETEL LUSKY

$12.99 US | 192 pages | 5 1/2″ x 8″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-538-3

ON SALE 11/5/24

Ashley wants nothing more than to be taken seriously as a superhero—she

can't help it that things don't always go as planned! And when the Teen

Titans roll into town chasing after their infamous nemesis, Deathstroke,

Ashley just knows this is her chance to prove that Primer has what it

takes to join the team.

The only thing is, her parents still expect her to go to school and finish

her homework—typical Dad and Yuka (umm…Mom) stuff! And best friend,

Luke keeps acting so weird every time her Titan dream gets brought up…

but Ashley has it all figured out. If only they would just see that she can

do this! The new girl at her school, Violette, thinks Primer is the best—

so why doesn't everyone else get it, too?

Will Ashley learn what it means to be both a team player and a

trustworthy friend…all while battling her newest foe?

TEEN TITANS: STARFIRE

Written by KAMI GARCIA

Art and cover by GABRIEL PICOLO

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6″ x 9″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-799-9

ON SALE 11/5/24

Kori Anders's summer job at a ritzy Santa Monica beach club is fun, but

she doesn't care about keeping up with the current trends, and she's not

interested in rushing around to all the parties. She'd rather explore her

inexplicable draw to the stars or hang out with her new friend, Victor Stone.

Her sister, Kira, on the other hand, is the most popular girl around. With

the hottest clothes, an even hotter boyfriend (the Tate Fairweather), and a

take-no-prisoners attitude, she's Kori's opposite in every way. Their summer

heats up when Tate's uncle asks the girls to participate in an EDS study his

pharmaceutical company is running. During treatment, Kori develops some

strange powers she never had before…and she might not be the only one.

Can Kori persuade her sister to trust her before it's too late? And when a

carload of teens with their own powers comes looking for her to warn her

about a creepy stalker, she'll learn that trust is a two-way street!

BATMAN AND ROBIN AND HOWARD: SUMMER BREAKDOWN #2

Written by JEFFREY BROWN

Art and cover by JEFFREY BROWN

$4.99 US | 72 pages

ON SALE 8/7/24

With Talia al Ghul in town, Damian and Bruce both find themselves a little

distracted…and his mom's determination that Damian join the League of

Assassins isn't helping allay Damian's suspicions that she might be part of

ReComplexTech's plot. So it's up to Howard to continue investigating the

company and their plans for the recycling center with the help of the Hero Club!

But does their involvement mean Damian has been sidelined from the mission?

PRIMER: CLASHING COLORS #2

Written by JENNIFER MURO and THOMAS KRAJEWSKI

Art and cover by NICOLETTA BALDARI

$4.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 8/14/24

While struggling to balance her classwork, her growing friendship with

Violette, and Luke acting so weird lately, Ashley also finds herself discouraged

that the Titans don't believe Primer has what it takes to join the team. Could

helping the Titans capture Ravager and possibly uncover the next steps in

Deathstroke's plans be just the second chance Primer needs to prove she's

super enough to become a Teen Titan?

SUPER-PETS SPECIAL: BITEDENTITY CRISIS

Written by TONY FLEECS, ALEXIS QUASARANO, MICHAEL CONRAD, DAN WATTERS, and KYLE STARKS

Art by MIKE NORTON, PJ HOLDEN, SAMI BASRI, CHRIS MITTEN, and KYLE STARKS

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by TONY FLEECS and KARL KERSCHEL

1:25 variant cover by GUSTAVO DUARTE

$5.99 USD | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 7/30/24

The Super-Pets are back—and this time, they're all BITE! Haley, the beloved bark-out star of NIGHTWING, finds herself to be a fish out of water when she arrives on Kent Farm. As our big-city mutt tries to adjust to country living, she's shocked to discover a kennel of courageous critters is already waiting for her! Bitewing, meet the SUPER-PETS—and you might want to hold on tight because things are about to get hairy!

Also featuring—stories of misch-woof and mutt-hem! The dark side of the dog bed! The many pets of Damian Wayne! You'll have to squeak it to believe it!

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #8

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by ERICH OWEN

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 8/7/24

Copyright © 2024 DC Comics and Hanna-Barbera.

Gotham's Finger Memorial Museum, home of giant appliances, giant games, and giant sports equipment, has been robbed…by giants! Are Batman and Scooby up to the challenge of tracking down the mythical robbers, and solving the (quite literally) biggest crime of their careers?

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #129

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art and cover by VALERIO CHIOLA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 8/7/24

Copyright © 2024 Hanna-Barbera.

Following a string of successfully solved mysteries, it's time to celebrate, and Fred is treating the gang to dinner at his favorite local hangout! But Fred's childhood haunt isn't quite what he remembers—the pizza parlor has gone through a complete renovation. Gone are all the fun things Fred fondly remembered: the ball pit, ticket games, and especially the animal mascots in the band…until one of those angry animatronic performers comes to life!

SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL ARKHAM ASYLUM

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art by JESÚS HERVÁS

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

$19.99 US | 120 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-838-5

ON SALE 10/1/24

Things are gonna get messy in this prequel to Rocksteady's video game,

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League!

Before the Suicide Squad sets its sights on the corrupted Justice League, join us

for this thrilling prequel and witness them kill Arkham Asylum! Amanda Waller

has taken control of the recently rebuilt Arkham State Hospital, and her brutal

tactics and merciless methods have led to the most secure Arkham Gotham has

ever known. But when the cell doors open and the inmates are left in a free-for-all

deathmatch, Waller's true intentions reveal themselves: identify the strongest,

smartest, and most brutal inmates of the Asylum to serve her on Task Force X!

Collects Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #1-5.

*Terms Apply. See https://www.dc.com/suicide-squad-faq for details.

SUPERMAN '78: THE METAL CURTAIN

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

$19.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-782-0

ON SALE 10/8/24

When the planet Krypton exploded, its last son was rocketed across the cosmos and

came to settle in a small town in Kansas. But what else came with him, and what

if a piece of his home landed somewhere we never knew about? As Superman has

become a symbol of strength and pride for America, the Soviet Union looks to crush

that image with a creation of their own, built by their own might and forged by

their own power—Metallo!

Robert Venditti (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) returns to Superman '78 with new

artist Gavin Guidry (Birds of Prey) in this brand-new adventure set in the world of

Richard Donner's Superman film. Collects Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #1-6!

ALAN SCOTT: THE GREEN LANTERN

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Pencils by CIAN TORMEY

Inks by CIAN TORMEY, RAÚL FERNÁNDEZ, and others

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-721-9

ON SALE 9/24/24

Alan Scott, Earth's first Green Lantern. Born with a strength of will, a resolute

spirit, and selfless service to a world that would dismiss him, Alan Scott is the most powerful member of the Justice Society of America, but his personal life is a wellkept secret. Haunted by the memory of his first love, John Ladd, the Green Lantern must solve the mystery of multiple deaths of men who died just like John. Aided by the Spectre, the Flash, and the entire JSA, he must uncover the truth behind the man masquerading as him, the Red Lantern. Who is this rage-filled villain, and why are the Soviets involved?

Tim Sheridan (Teen Titans Academy) and Cian Tormey (Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods) bring the Golden Age Green Lantern into the light of the Cold War and those who traffic in fear. Collects Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #1-6 and the short story from DC Pride: Through The Years #1!

CATWOMAN VOL. 4: NINE LIVES

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, and IVAN SHAVRIN

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$19.99 US | 248 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-500-0

ON SALE 10/15/24

The Catwoman we know has vanished. Selina Kyle is gone. She's no longer

Gotham's fugitive—she's its ghost. After the events of the Gotham War, Selina

leaves the city a changed woman. The plan? Nine deadly missions, each potentially more lethal than the last—a feat only possible for a cat with nine lives.

Written by Tini Howard and illustrated by Stefano Raffaele, Carmine Di

Giandomenico, and Ivan Shavrin, Catwoman: Vol. 4: Nine Lives is a gritty, fast-paced whirlwind that will leave you gasping for breath! Collects Catwoman #59-68.

HARLEY QUINN VOL. 1: GIRL IN A CRISIS

Written by TINI HOWARD, LEAH WILLIAMS, and others

Art by SWEENEY BOO, HAYDEN SHERMAN, and others

Cover by SWEENEY BOO

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-823-0

ON SALE 9/24/24

Attention, nerds! It's me, Harley Quinn. I've got a brand-new collection coming your way from my incredible series, Harley Quinn (that's easy to remember!) I know you bought those issues already, but since they're bagged and slabbed, y'all need this edition to find out what's happened to me! I was minding my own business, having a prank war with Two-Face, when some Lady Quark popped up and told me I was threatening reality everywhere. What?

Anyway, Tini Howard (Catwoman) wrote up the details, and Sweeney Boo (Crush & Lobo) and Hayden Sherman (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) drew them up really pretty with guests like Zatanna, Captain Carrot, and of course, HIM (Batman, silly. Who else?), all helping me try to keep reality together. I just want to leave the Multiverse alone, do my community service, and adore my gal, Poison Ivy. And I'll do ANYTHING to protect my Earth. Got it? Collects Harley Quinn #28-32 and Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1-2.

SPEED FORCE

Written by JARRETT WILLIAMS

Art by DANIELE DI NICUOLO, GEORGE KAMBADAIS, and others

Cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-778-3

ON SALE 10/1/24

Wallace West and Avery Ho are proud members of the Fastest Family Alive, and also, sometimes, they want to slow down and relax! Fortunately, there's a hot new app called Symphonee, bringing friends and fam together with the hottest sounds of the underground. Unfortunately, it's being brought to them by a conglomerate of Flash foes, including the Fiddler, Music Meister, and the Mad Mod. Have these old dogs learned some new tricks, or have they quit and gone legit with the freshest beats around? Because everyone's got music fever!

Composed by Jarrett Williams (Titans: Beast World Tour: Central City, Rick and Morty) and Daniele Di Niculo (Nightwing, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Speed Force pits Wallace and Avery against fame, influencers, and mind controllers in the race of their lives. Will they be able to draw the curtain on Symphonee's schemes, or is this run their swan song? Collects Speed Force #1-6.

GREEN ARROW VOL. 2: FAMILY FIRST

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by SEAN IZAAKSE, PHIL HESTER, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, and others

Cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

$19.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-824-7

ON SALE 9/24/24

After months of time travel and space adventures, the Emerald Archer is back with his family in the present day. But will the reunion be short-lived? A member of the Green Arrow family goes missing, and Oliver hits the streets of Star City to investigate, running into…Onomatopoeia?! It doesn't take long to discover there are many secrets swirling, and Amanda Waller and her agents have a part to play…but to what ends?

New York Times bestselling author and DC architect Joshua Williamson returns with a new creative team, including Carmine Di Giandomenico and Trevor Hairsine. Collects Green Arrow #7-12.

ELSEWORLDS: BATMAN VOL. 2 (2024 EDITION)

Written by DOUG MOENCH

Art by KELLEY JONES, JOHN BEATTY, and MALCOLM JONES III

Cover by KELLEY JONES

$49.99 US | 568 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″| Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-958-9

ON SALE 10/8/24

Gotham City is caught in a vortex of corruption and decay, and those who feed

on blood and despair are about to suck any remaining life from her dying veins.

All that stands against them is the Batman, the last line of defense between the

innocent and the screaming chaos of mindless appetite. To combat this primeval

threat, however, the Dark Knight must give up everything he holds dear, including

life itself—for death is only the first step toward the final reckoning between

good and evil. Collecting Batman & Dracula: Red Rain, Batman: Bloodstorm, and

Batman: Crimson Mist.

BATMAN: THE CULT: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by JIM STARLIN

Art and Cover by BERNIE WRIGHTSON

$39.99 US | 216 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-827-8

ON SALE 10/1/24

Batman has faced a multitude of foes throughout his career, but he's never faced

anyone like the charismatic Deacon Blackfire. By manipulating the minds of the

homeless and downtrodden, Blackfire has amassed an army willing to follow his

every command—and Batman may become his latest acolyte! Will Blackfire succeed

in breaking the Dark Knight's spirit? This deluxe edition of the classic miniseries by

JIM STARLIN (Batman) and BERNIE WRIGHTSON (Swamp Thing) collects all four issues

plus a never-before-seen gallery of original art by Wrightson.

HOUSE OF SECRETS #92 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by LEN WEIN, JOE ORLANDO, and VIRGIL NORTH

Art by BERNIE WRIGHTSON, BILL DRAUT, DICK DILLIN,

ALAN LEE WEISS, and TONY DeZUNIGA

Cover by BERNIE WRIGHTSON

Foil variant cover by BERNIE WRIGHTSON ($5.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 8/14/24

There's no escape from the first-ever appearance of Swamp Thing in this full facsimile

reprinting of House of Secrets #92! Join your host, Abel, as he introduces the story of the

original Swamp Thing, Alex Olsen, and three other tales of DC horror.

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #5 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ and JERRY ORDWAY

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Foil variant cover by GEORGE PÉREZ ($5.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 8/21/24

The Monitor is dead, but his plan continues and is even fueled by his demise. With the fate of "Worlds in Limbo," Alexander Luthor, Harbinger, and Pariah explain to the assembled heroes of Earth-1 and Earth-2 that if they are to save all life from destruction, their multiple universes must become one again.

POLICE COMICS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JACK COLE, S.M. IGER, GEORGE BRENNER, GILL FOX, CLARK WILLIAMS,

VERN HENKEL, AL BRYANT, FRED GUARDINEER, ARTHUR PEDDY, and PAUL GUSTAVSON

Art by JACK COLE, REED CRANDALL, GEORGE BRENNER, GILL FOX, CLARK WILLIAMS,

VERN HENKEL, AL BRYANT, FRED GUARDINEER, and PAUL GUSTAVSON

Cover by GILL FOX

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 8/7/24

Prepare your eyes for the frame-bursting, mind-stretching introduction of Plastic Man from the limitless imagination of Jack Cole! This full facsimile reprinting of the Golden Age classic also features the first appearance of Phantom Lady and more.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN: ZERO YEAR

Written by SCOTT SNYDER with JAMES TYNION IV

Art by GREG CAPULLO with RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, and others

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

$125.00 US | 512 pages | 8 1/8″ x 12 1/4″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77953-010-3

ON SALE 2/4/25

From the legendary SCOTT SNYDER and GREG CAPULLO!

After training around the world, Bruce Wayne has returned to Gotham City, only

to find his home has experienced some deadly changes at the hands of the Riddler.

Will his new skills be enough to save the city from its mysterious fate? Collects

the entire Zero Year story from Batman #0, #21-27, #29-33, and Batman: Zero Year

Director's Cut #1 in Absolute format for the first time, along with a brand-new

introduction by Snyder.

AMERICAN VAMPIRE BOOK ONE

Written by SCOTT SNYDER and STEPHEN KING

Art by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, DANIJEL ŽEŽELJ, and others

Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$49.99 US | 352 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″| Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-754-7

ON SALE 10/1/24

Meet Skinner Sweet, the first American vampire in recorded history. Stronger, faster,

and fiercer than your average vampire, Skinner is unaffected by sunlight and was already

cruel and ruthless when he was still just a man. Now that he's virtually immortal, he has

the power to exact revenge on anyone who crosses him—and may the Lord have mercy

on anyone who does. Collects American Vampire #1-12.

ANIMAL MAN BY GRANT MORRISON AND CHAZ TRUOG COMPENDIUM

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Pencils by CHAZ TRUOG and others

Inks by DOUG HAZLEWOOD and others

Cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

$59.99 US | 712 Pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″| Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-779-0

ON SALE 10/1/24

EVERY ISSUE OF ACCLAIMED WRITER GRANT MORRISON'S GROUNDBREAKING RUN

WITH ARTIST CHAZ TRUOG IS COLLECTED IN A SINGLE COMPENDIUM VOLUME FOR

THE FIRST TIME!

Buddy Baker is a superhero—the Man with Animal Powers. But in today's world,

who really needs Animal Man's protection? Mankind? The animals? Or is it

Buddy himself? Collects the first 26 issues of the legendary series as well as

the character's dimension-spanning creation tale from Secret Origins #39.

AQUAMAN BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS

Written by PETER DAVID

Pencils by JIM CALAFIORE, MARTIN EGELAND, PHIL JIMENEZ, and others

Inks by HOWARD M. SHUM, PETER PALMIOTTI, BRAD VANCATA, and others

Cover by JIM CALAFIORE and MARK McKENNA

$150.00 US | 1584 Pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-779-0

ON SALE 10/8/24

Aquaman has lost everything. His kingdom. His family. His hand…Fitted with a prosthetic

harpoon, he must reclaim his throne and uncover the truth of Atlantis. Peter David's seminal run is finally collected in its entirety for the first time ever. Featuring Aquaman: Time and Tide #1-4, Aquaman #0-49, #1,000,000, Aquaman Annual #1-4, Tempest #1-4, and a story from Showcase '96 #1—over 30 never-before-collected issues.

BATMAN & SUPERMAN WORLD'S FINEST: THE SILVER AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2024 EDITION)

Written by EDMOND HAMILTON, BILL FINGER, and others

Art by CURT SWAN, DICK SPRANG, and others

Cover by DARWYN COOKE

$100.00 US | 632 pages | 7 1/4″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-951-0

ON SALE 10/29/24

They had been fighting crime separately for years, but it wasn't until the historic

Superman #76 in 1952 that Superman, the Man of Steel, finally teamed up with the

Caped Crusader himself, Batman. That story proved so popular that they became

the main feature in World's Finest Comics, and thus, the greatest friendship in

comics was born. Collects the classic story of their first meeting from Superman #76

and their team-ups from World's Finest #71-116.

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER BY JAMIE DELANO OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Written by JAMIE DELANO, RICK VEITCH, and others

Pencils by JOHN RIDGWAY, RICK VEITCH, RICHARD PIERS RAYNER, and others

Inks by ALFREDO ALCALA, JOHN RIDGWAY, and others

Cover by DAVE McKEAN

$150.00 US | 1120 Pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-784-4

ON SALE 10/15/24

The story that defined John Constantine!

For the first time, experience the series as it was meant to be read with the interweaving

narrative between Hellblazer and Swamp Thing restored and the story of Constantine in the

wake of Moore's saga finally told. Collects John Constantine, Hellblazer #1-22, John Constantine, Hellblazer Annual #1, Swamp Thing (vol. 2) #65-77, and The Sandman #3, along with a foreword by Garth Ennis, an introduction by Delano, and more!

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES: THE GREAT DARKNESS SAGA

Written by PAUL LEVITZ and KEITH GIFFEN

Art by KEITH GIFFEN, PAT BRODERICK, CURT SWAN, and others

Cover by KEITH GIFFEN and LARRY MAHLSTEDT

$14.95 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″| Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-776-9

ON SALE 9/24/24

This is Earth in the 30th Century. A world of peace and light. Preserving this peace is the

Legion of Super-Heroes, a group of young adventurers who are the best and brightest of

their kind. But a darkness is approaching; a centuries-old evil that threatens to destroy

their entire universe. Herein lies the story of the Legion's greatest challenge! Collects

Legion of Super-Heroes #287, #290-294, and Legion of Super-Heroes Annual #3.

MIDNIGHT, MASS.

Written by JOHN ROZUM

Art by JESÚS SAÍZ and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Cover by TOMER HANUKA

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″| Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77953-277-0

ON SALE 10/1/24

Welcome to Midnight, Massachusetts, your average sleepy coastal hamlet where nothing

extraordinary happens…aside from the usual specter or demonic entity showing up to

cause trouble. Fortunately, the town happens to be home to Adam and Julia Kadmon,

two of the country's foremost experts on the occult. Join the Kadmons as they take on a

new assistant, Jenny Swan, and introduce her to the world of the supernatural. Collects

Midnight, Mass. #1-8.

THE FILTH (2024 EDITION)

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art by CHRIS WESTON and GARY ERSKINE

Cover by SEGURA INC.

$19.99 US | 352 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-960-2

ON SALE 10/1/24

From Grant Morrison comes a groundbreaking, mind-altering voyage. Greg Feely is

a "dodgy bachelor" living in London alone with his cat. Everything changes when a

strange woman named Miami Nil confronts him. She informs him that "Greg Feely"

is a "para-personality"—a secret identity—and that he is actually Ned Slade, the top

agent for an organization called the Hand, a group of extra-dimensional agents who

need Greg/Ned back in action! Collects The Filth #1-13.

THE FLASH BY MARK WAID OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Written by MARK WAID, MICHAEL JAN FRIEDMAN, and others

Art by MIKE WIERINGO, CARLOS PACHECO, SALVADOR LARROCA, and others

Cover by MIKE WIERINGO

$150.00 US | 1216 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-841-4

ON SALE 9/24/24

Volume 2 of Waid's fan-favorite run(!) picks up the action with Wally West traveling

through time and getting an ominous glimpse of the future. And to make things worse,

speedster villain Savitar has Wally in his sights! Collects The Flash #0, #92-129, The

Flash Annual #7-9, Zero Hour: Crisis in Time #4, Impulse #10-11, The Flash Plus #1, a story from DC Universe Holiday Bash #1, and Who's Who character profiles.

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING: THE COMPLETE SERIES

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO and FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

$39.99 US | 496 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-753-0

ON SALE 9/24/24

Two Jokers! One is building an army made up of the very worst villains in Gotham.

The other is scraping and killing his way back to the top. This bloody, no-holdsbarred

war will shake the foundations of the criminal underworld, but will the true

Clown Prince of Crime kill his impostor? And who even is the real Joker? Collects

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1-12 and Knight Terrors: The Joker #1-2.

WONDER WOMAN BY GEORGE PÉREZ VOL. 1 (2024 EDITION)

Written by GEORGE PÉREZ, GREG POTTER, and LEN WEIN

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ, BRUCE PATTERSON, and BOB SMITH

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

$39.99 US | 352 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″| Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-755-4

ON SALE 10/15/24

In 1986, more than 40 years after debuting in All-Star Comics #8, Wonder Woman was reshaped by the legendary George Pérez! She was met with such acclaim that Pérez's original commitment of six months was extended, and extended, until almost five years had passed. Together with co-writer Len Wein and inker Bruce Patterson, Pérez spearheaded Wonder Woman's adventures to an unprecedented level of success. This first volume collects Wonder Woman #1-14.

