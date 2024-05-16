Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: dc logo, San Doiego Comic-Con, sdcc

A New DC Comics Logo Rumoured To Be Revealed At San Diego Comic-Con?

Article Summary DC Comics might unveil a new logo at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con event.

The new logo's design is a well-guarded secret but will match current size parameters.

Historical changes to DC logos, from 1976's DC Bullet, to the 2016 DC Rebirth refresh.

Past DC logo changes have been influenced by a variety of internal and external feedback.

Consider this a toe in the DC Comics water. Something that, if true, might signify other big changes at the comic book publisher. But as it stands, I cannot verify one way or another. So let's dip away and have a little wiggle. Bleeding Cool has heard the rumour that DC Comics is changing its logo again. It will be announced at San Diego Comic-Con. Currently that is intended to be announced during a panel at the show. However, the details are being kept such a secret that few even know what it looks like yet, just that it will still fit within the current DC logo dimensions. So let's see, shall we?

In 2011, Bleeding Cool first heard that DC was to change its long-standing logo, and in 2012, Bleeding Cool scooped the look of new design.

It replaced the DC Spin/DC Swoosh designed by Josh Beatman of Brainchild Studios from 2005, which itself replaced the DC Bullet designed by Milton Glazer from 1976. I was told, confidentially, that the 2012 logo was partially a result of a YouTube video two years previously of my then-five-year-old daughter Eve Johnston (currently on holiday in New York) mocking the then-logo and calling it D.G. Comics. Or, at least, it was used as evidenced by those internally who wanted a change. Certainly, according to traffic records, that video was linked to by a lot of Warner Bros. board meetings at the time.

Then the logo changed again for DC Rebirth in 2016, courtesy of the Pentagram Design Agency. A return to elements of the DC Bullet, starting "The new DC logo is a mark that leverages over 80 years of heritage with an eye toward the future." But now is it time for another refresh already? It has been eight years I suppose, twice as long as the previous one lasted. And it is time for something… All In.

