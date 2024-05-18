Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Alison Lohman, Drag Me to Hell, sam raimi, Universal Pictures

Drag Me to Hell: Alison Lohman Not a Fan of Netflix's "Perfect Ending"

Actress and acting coach Alison Lohman "strongly disagrees" with Netflix's choice of a "perfect ending" in 2009's Drag Me to Hell.

The 2009 Sam Raimi horror flick sees Lohman's character, Christine, cursed by an elderly lady.

A twist ending leaves Christine meeting a grim fate, which Netflix describes as perfect.

Lohman has stepped back from acting, now focusing on her role as an acting coach.

They say, "No time like the present." However, for Alison Lohman, the scars still seem fresh after she stumbled upon a social media post from Netflix back in November 2023, writing, "After much online debate, we're excited to confirm that Drag Me To Hell has the perfect ending." The actress, perhaps tongue-in-cheek, responded, "Strongly disagree," given the fate of her character Christine Brown in the 2009 Sam Raimi horror film for Universal.

Drag Me to Hell Star Alison Lohman in Sam Raimi's Twist Ending

Drag Me to Hell follows a loan officer (Lohman) who chooses not to extend an elderly woman's (Lorna Raver) mortgage. In retaliation, she places a curse on Christine that, after three days of escalating torment, will plunge her to the depths of Hell to burn for eternity. Trying to assist her is her boyfriend, Professor Clayton "Clay" Dalton (Justin Long), who's skeptical of her calamity. The ending, which Netflix shares, shows Christine in happier spirits, having thought to have averted the curse meeting with Clay at a subway station. After he asks what happened to her coat, she responds that she is happy with her new one before he produces the button the elderly woman cursed. In her terror, she backs away from Clay, falls onto the track, and a date with destiny in true Raimi fashion.

The film also starred Dileep Rao, David Paymer, and Adriana Barraza and was a box-office success hailed as a triumph for Raimi, who penned the script with his brother Ivan Raimi in his return to his horror roots since coming off the Tobey Maguire-starred Spider-Man trilogy for Sony. Since Lohman's marriage to filmmaker Mark Neveldine in 2009, she's largely taken a step back with smaller roles in Neveldine's The Vatican Tapes in 2015 and 2016's Urge and Officer Downe before retiring from acting and working as an acting coach.

