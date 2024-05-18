Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, spawn, todd mcfarlane, Violator

Violator Origin #1 and More Todd McFarlane Spawn Comics in August 2024

Todd McFarlane launches a new Violator Origin #1 by Marc Andreyko and Piotr Kowalski, in Image Comics' August 2024 solicits.

Article Summary Explore Violator's true origin in Violator Origin #1 by Marc Andreyko & Piotr Kowalski.

August 2024 Image Comics release: Gunslinger Spawn, King Spawn & more!

Spawn Compendium Vol. 6 and new collectibles reach Spawn #300 milestone.

Get the complete tales of your favorite Spawn characters in full color.

Todd McFarlane launches a new Violator Origin #1 by Marc Andreyko and Piotr Kowalski, in Image Comics' August 2024 solicits and solicitations. Alongside Gunslinger Spawn, King Spawn, Spawn, Scorched, Misery, Rat City, Spawn Kills Every Spawn, and a crossover in Killadephia, as well as Spawn Compendiums reaching Spawn #300.

VIOLATOR ORIGIN #1 (OF 6) CVR A PIOTR KOWALSKI

(W) Marc Andreyko (A/CA) Piotr Kowalski

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Finally, the one true origin story of the VIOLATOR, as told by the most unbelievable and unreliable narrator of all time. Follow the journey of your favorite SPAWN UNIVERSE demon from his start in the celestial heavens through his fall and descent into Hell, and finally, his banishment to Earth. He existed throughout human history, living in the shadows and pulling the strings of some of the most powerful people to ever live.

Six huge oversized issues! Six incredible artists! Six different points in history! Eisner-winning writer MARC ANDREYKO and a murderers' row of artists take you to Hell and back in this epic series! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 8/14/2024

And more Todd McFarlane to add…

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #35 CVR A VON RANDAL

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Von Randal

Javier has crossed another name off his list. Just when he thinks it's time to sit back and nurse his wounds for a bit, he receives a visitor. One that sets him on a new path. One where violence will follow in his wake. Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024



KING SPAWN #37

AUGUST 14

Spawn has the Vampire Lord Bludd in his sights. Unfortunately, over the past few months, Spawn has made quite a few new enemies, one of whom wants to have a word with Al Simmons! 24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART JAVI FERNANDEZ



MISERY #3 (OF 4)

AUGUST 7

As hard as she tries, trouble keeps finding Cyan. The people in her orbit keep getting hurt. Cyan has been pushed too far this time. She is about to explode… 24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

RAT CITY #5

AUGUST 21

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART ZÉ CARLOS

COVER FEDE MELE

Dr. Ammon is back, and he wants what's his. Peter and Quinlan have a plan, but the suit may have other ideas. 24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #6

AUGUST 21

The rift between Sam and Twitch has grown. Unfortunately, Twitch is out on his own and is the target of a killer, and he could really use Sam as backup!

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

THE SCORCHED #33

AUGUST 28

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Bishop and Jessica Priest find themselves forced to work together on a mission. The last time this happened, one of them ended up dead. Is the past about to repeat itself? 24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

SPAWN #357

AUGUST 28

STORY RORY McCONVILLE, TODD McFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. That's how the old saying goes. Al doesn't typically like working with a partner, especially one that may have ties to Heaven and Hell. But she still seems to have her powers for some reason, and Al is determined to find out why… 24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN #2 (OF 5)

AUGUST 28

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART | COVER ROB "SKETCHCRAFT"

Spawny declares War on all other Spawns! None shall DUENAS be safe from his wrath! All shall grovel at his boot! None of the Spawns will ever laugh at him again!!! 24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)



KILLADELPHIA #35 (RES)

AUGUST 28

STORY RODNEY BARNES

ART JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, GERMAN ERRAMOUSPEB

"DEATH BE NOT PROUD," PART FIVE (of SIX) The latest arc of the sold-out Eisner Award-nominated series barrels toward an explosive conclusion! For the first time, bringing together Spawn, Savage Dragon and the cursed one known as Blacula himself! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer and

executive producer behind HBO's Winning Time, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN. 32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

SPAWN BAD BUSINESS TP

168 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 7

STORY RORY McCONVILLE, TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI, THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER CARLO BARBERI

SPAWN fights to save his soul and must find an enemy who holds "THE SECRET." SINN threatens to destroy everything unless he unlocks the DEAD ZONES. As the war intensifies, JIM DOWNING joins Spawn's crusade. A Hellspawn warns of the consequences of tampering with time. In the ongoing battle between Heaven and Hell, Spawn is determined to protect his loved ones at any cost. With new allies and enemies, he's prepared for any challenge. Collects SPAWN #324-330



SPAWN COMPENDIUM, VOL. 6 TP

1096 PAGES FULL COLOR $59.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 21

ART JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI, TODD McFARLANE, JONBOY MEYERS

COVER FRANCESCO MATTINA

STORY JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, JON GOFF, PAUL JENKINS, ERIK LARSEN, TOM LEVEEN, TODD McFARLANE, DARRAGH SAVAGE, SCOTT SNYDER

TODD McFARLANE unleashed his signature creation, SPAWN, in 1992. In doing so, he created the most successful independent comic book in history. Join Spawn in SPAWN COMPENDIUM, VOL. 6 as he discovers the true meaning of becoming a Hellspawn and settles on a path of bloody revenge in search of a way back to his humanity! Collects SPAWN RESURRECTION and SPAWN #251-300, collected for the first time in FULL COLOR and featuring some never-before-collected issues

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!