Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics' Full August 2024 Solicitations

Image Comics' August 2024 Solicitations

Image Comics' August 2024 solicits include launches for C.O.W.L 1964, Convert, The Power Fantasy, Standstill, Frankenstein and Violator.

Article Summary Explore Image Comics' August 2024 releases including C.O.W.L 1964, Convert, and The Power Fantasy.

Discover miniseries premieres and epic conclustions from creators like Kyle Higgins and Kieron Gillen.

Dive into sci-fi adventures, superhero unions, and chilling horror reimaginings with spectacular art.

Catch anniversary issues and unique takes on icons such as Frankenstein and the Violator.

Image Comics' August 2024 solicits and solicitations have dropped in catalogue form on Bleeding Cool, including launches for C.O.W.L 1964 #1 from Kyle Higgins, Alec Siegel, and Rod Reis, Convert #1 by John Arcudi and Savannah Finley, The Power Fantasy #1 by Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard, Standstill #1 by Lee Loughridge, Universal Monsters: Frankenstein #1 by Michael Walsh and Toni Marie Griffin, and Violator: Origin #1 by Marc Andreyko and Piotr Kowalski.

C.O.W.L.: 1964 #1 (OF 3)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 7

STORY KYLE HIGGINS ALEC SIEGEL

ART | COVER A ROD REIS

It's 1964, and C.O.W.L.—the Chicago Organized Workers League,

the world's first superhero labor union—is going national! But

with the old team scattered and powerful forces moving in the

shadows, will this union be busted before it gets off the ground?

Join the original C.O.W.L. creative team of KYLE HIGGINS

(RADIANT BLACK), ALEC SIEGEL (HADRIAN'S WALL),

and ROD REIS (New Mutants) for a new miniseries

celebrating C.O.W.L.'s 10-year anniversary!

MINISERIES PREMIERE

CONVERT #1 (OF 4)

AUGUST 28

STORY JOHN ARCUDI

ART SAVANNAH FINLEY

Science Officer Orrin Kutela finds himself stranded on a distant

planet, starving and haunted by the ghosts of his dead crew.

On the verge of death, he makes an astonishing discovery.

Veteran writer JOHN ARCUDI (RUMBLE, B.P.R.D.)

and illustrator SAVANNAH FINLEY bring you

a sci-fi/fantasy comic like no other.

MINISERIES PREMIERE

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

THE POWER FANTASY #1

AUGUST 7

STORY KIERON GILLEN

ART | COVER A CASPAR WIJNGAARD

"Superpowered." You have certain preconceptions. CASPAR WIJNGAARD

They're incorrect. Here, that word has a specific technical

definition. Namely, "any individual with the destructive

capacity of the nuclear arsenal of the USA."

There are six such people on Earth. The planet's

survival relies on them never coming into conflict.

Come dance to the ticking of the doomsday clock with KIERON

GILLEN (THE WICKED + THE DIVINE, DIE) and CASPAR

WIJNGAARD (HOME SICK PILOTS, ALL AGAINST ALL).

The eternal fight against fighting starts now.

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STANDSTILL #1 (OF 8)

64 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 21

STORY LEE LOUGHRIDGE

ART LEE LOUGHRIDGE ANDREW ROBINSON

Meet Ryker Ruel, an enigmatic, lecherous, and clinically

insane sociopath who has stolen a top-secret device that

can freeze time! Now, as the bodies of world leaders pile up,

famous works of art go missing, and other strange crimes

dominate the headlines, only the device's creator, a run-ofthe-

mill science geek, knows what's happening and sets

out to stop Ryker's seemingly endless revenge tour.

IF YOU COULD STOP TIME, WHAT WOULDN'T YOU DO?

This wildly oversized first issue contains 60 double-page

spreads showcasing ANDREW ROBINSON's incredible

art and is written by the amazing LEE LOUGHRIDGE

(colorist on DEADLY CLASS, THE GOOD ASIAN)!

MINISERIES PREMIERE

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: FRANKENSTEIN #1 (OF 4)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 28

STORY | COVER A MICHAEL WALSH

ART MICHAEL WALSH TONI MARIE GRIFFIN

A MODERN-DAY VISIONARY RESURRECTS ONE OF THE MOST ICONIC MONSTERS

Award-winning creator MICHAEL WALSH (THE SILVER COIN) presents an electrifying

new vision of the horror classic. Each issue of the limited series tells the shocking story

behind one of the body parts used to create the unforgettable monster in the original film.

In this first issue, Dr. Henry Frankenstein begins his unholy quest to create life by robbing

the grave of a decorated police officer. But little does he know that the corpse has a son

who is mourning a father—and that this young boy will forever change Frankenstein's life.

MINISERIES PREMIERE

VIOLATOR: ORIGIN #1 (OF 6)

56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 14

STORY

MARC ANDREYKO

ART | COVER PIOTR KOWALSKI

Finally, the one true origin story of the VIOLATOR, as told PIOTR KOWALSKI

by the most unbelievable and unreliable narrator of all time.

Follow the journey of your favorite SPAWN UNIVERSE demon from his start

in the celestial heavens through his fall and descent into Hell, and finally, his

banishment to Earth. He existed throughout human history, living in the shadows

and pulling the strings of some of the most powerful people to ever live .

Six huge oversized issues! Six incredible artists! Six different points

in history! Eisner-winning writer MARC ANDREYKO and a murderers'

row of artists take you to Hell and back in this epic series!

CYBER FORCE: SHOOTOUT (ONE-SHOT)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 7

STORY

BILLY MUGGELBERG

ART | COVER

BRUNO ABDIAS

JOHN STARR

Top Cow Talent Hunt 2022 winners BILLY MUGGELBERG and

rising-star artist BRUNO ABDIAS debut in the industry with

an action-packed tale from the world of CYBER FORCE!

Set in the REBIRTH era, Cyber Data Industries tasks one of their

operatives, Cyber Force's Ballistic, with tracking down an Aphrodite IV

android that has gone rogue. It's up to Ballistic to hunt the walking weapon of

mass destruction down, but if C.D.I. is willing to destroy anything or anyone

that does not fit in neatly with their plans, what does that mean for her?

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #25

AUGUST 28

Since the very first page of THE DEPARTMENT

OF TRUTH, questions have swirled around Lee

Harvey Oswald, the director of the DoT—his

motivations, his allegiances, and his true identity.

Now, in our landmark 25th issue, prepare for

answers that will change everything. Starting

with…what really happened in Dallas?

JAMES TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33, Nice House

on the Lake), MARTIN SIMMONDS (UNIVERSAL

MONSTERS: DRACULA), and some very special

guests gather for a blowout 25th issue of the

multiple Eisner Award-nominated series!"

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY

JAMES TYNION IV

ART | COVER A

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

MARTIN SIMMONDS



ORE: A STARHENGE GRAPHIC NOVELLA

64 PAGES FULL COLOR $7.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

AUGUST 7

STORY | ART | COVER

LIAM SHARP

Following LIAM SHARP's epic STARHENGE, ORE charts the battle

between the resurrected Ur-Queen and the horrifying AI of the CAST,

in a galaxy-spanning conflict where ALL sentient life is threatened…



THE SACRIFICERS GIANT-SIZED

ARTISTS' PROOF EDITION

(ISSUES 1 & 2) (ONE-SHOT)

64 PAGES BLACK & WHITE 11 x 17 INCHES $24.99 US

T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 7

STORY

RICK REMENDER

ART | COVER

MAX FIUMARA

Presenting issues #1 AND #2 of the smash-hit fantasy series

THE SACRIFICERS by RICK REMENDER and MAX FIUMARA

in the ultimate artists' proof treatment, showcasing FIUMARA's

pages in their original inks in stunning 11"x17" format.

MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA: BLACK, WHITE & PINK #2

48 PAGES SPOT COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

AUGUST 7

STORY

MIRKA ANDOLFO

JARRETT MELENDEZ

SYLVAIN RUNBERG

TIM SEELEY

SPECIAL ISSUE: SWEET PAPRIKA IS BACK, IN BLACK, WHITE AND…PINK!

Paprika, Infernum Press's sexy CCO, created

by Harvey Award-winning superstar MIRKA

ANDOLFO, returns with a second special

issue in black, white, and pink, featuring

sexy and fun stories by some stunning

creators, including TIM SEELEY (HACK/

SLASH, REVIVAL, HEXWARE, Superman vs.

Lobo), JARRETT MELENDEZ (Chef's Kiss),

SYLVAIN RUNBERG (Watchdogs: Legion),

SAMUEL SPANO (Nine Stones), and more!



TRANSFORMERS #1 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION (ONE-SHOT)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

AUGUST 28

STORY

RALPH MACCHIO

BILL MANTLO

ART

FRANK SPRINGER

KIM DEMULDER

NELSON YOMTOV

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the

TRANSFORMERS with a new printing of

the comic book that started it all!

The Autobots and Decepticons have

brought their conflict to Earth—and the

world will never be the same again!

This issue will be printed on newsprint and will

feature an all-new variant cover celebrating

the history of the TRANSFORMERS!



BEAR PIRATE VIKING QUEEN TP

216 PAGES FULL COLOR $19.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 21

STORY

SEAN LEWIS

ART | COVER

JONATHAN MARKS

BARRAVECCHIA

The groundbreaking three-issue miniseries is collected in its entirety.

A tale of the sea, of Pirates, Vikings, Queens, and bears, we follow

each as they war with each other and try to assert dominance over

the past and future of our world. Written by bestselling creator SEAN

LEWIS (KING SPAWN, ABOVE SNAKES), and with mind-blowing

hand-painted art by newcomer JONATHAN MARKS BARRAVECCHIA,

the book is unlike anything you've read. Beautiful, poignant,

and daring—a fever dream unlike any comics has seen lately.



THE BLOODY DOZEN: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE TP

152 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 14

STORY

CHARLES SOULE

ART | COVER

ALBERTO ALBUQUERQUE

Collected for the first time, the second tale in the SHROUDED COLLEGE universe,

created by CHARLES SOULE and WILL SLINEY, which began with HELL TO

PAY. In this all-new standalone installment in the supernatural horror-adventure

saga, three down-and-out astronauts are tasked with the ultimate heist: breaking

nine deadly, ancient vampires out of a space prison orbiting the sun.

Collects THE BLOODY DOZEN: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #1-6

DRACULA: A STORYBOOK PORTFOLIO HC

160 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES

$24.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY | ART | COVER

J.H. WILLIAMS III

A unique exploration of art and story, centered on

one of the most famous works in gothic horror.

Featuring numerous painted illustrations and accompanying

written passages to create a storytelling experience that

goes beyond the typical expectations of an art book, making

for a potent combination of illustration and prose.

Presenting over 150 pages of art and story by J.H. WILLIAMS III (The Sandman

Overture, Promethea, Batwoman), a multi-award winning New York Times

bestseller and the co-creator of ECHOLANDS, also from Image Comics.



FERAL, VOL. 1 TP

136 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 28

STORY

TONY FLEECS

ART

TRISH FORSTNER

TONE RODRIGUEZ

BRAD SIMPSON

Meet Elsie, Lord Fluffy Britches, and Patch: three indoor cats lost

in the not so great outdoors during a nightmarish rabies outbreak.

Without their humans to protect them, the cats must

find their way home without getting eaten by the

zombie-like horde of beasts on their tails.

Collecting issues #1-5 of the smash-hit ongoing

series from the creators of STRAY DOGS.

Don't get scratched. Don't get bit. Don't become…FERAL.



JUNKYARD JOE DELUXE HC

208 PAGES 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES FULL COLOR

$34.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

GEOFF JOHNS

ART

GARY FRANK

BRAD ANDERSON

ROB LEIGH

Throughout history, unlikely and strange heroes have

risen and fallen, their identities and lives a secret. But

for a Great Evil to be stopped, their stories must be told.

They are The Unnamed fighting The Unknown War.

From the explosive pages of GEIGER comes JUNKYARD JOE!

The world knows him from the comic strip by recently retired

cartoonist Muddy Davis, but the truth stretches back to the

Vietnam War. The tragedies of combat and visions of a strange

robot soldier that saved Muddy's life there still haunt him.

But dreams become reality when Joe mysteriously shows up

on Muddy's doorstep, warning of a new impending war.

Bonus material includes an exploration of the

creative process, variant cover art, and more!

Collects JUNKYARD JOE #1-6

SATELLITE SAM COMPENDIUM TP416 PAGES FULL COLOR $29.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

AUGUST 21

STORY

MATT FRACTION

ART | COVER

HOWARD CHAYKIN

Sex! Death! Live TV!

New York, 1951: It's the golden age of television, when everything

happens live and on the air. When a beloved children's show host

winds up dead in a seedy motel room under sordid circumstances, his son steps

into to his father's shoes on-screen, and into his decadent double-life off-screen.

Collects SATELLITE SAM #1-15



SAVAGE DRAGON

VAULT EDITION, VOL. 1 HC

144 PAGES BLACK & WHITE

12 x 17 INCHES $150.00 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY | ART | COVER

ERIK LARSEN

Collecting the comics that launched one of Image Comics' best-loved characters

and longest-running titles, the SAVAGE DRAGON VAULT EDITION reproduces ERIK

LARSEN's artwork for 1992's original SAVAGE DRAGON miniseries, plus additional

pages from the expanded DRAGON miniseries that was released in 1996.

This oversized (12 x 17) special edition includes archival quality reproductions of the art

boards for every image that was used for the SAVAGE DRAGON #1-3, THE DRAGON #1-

5, and the first SAVAGE DRAGON trade paperback, including all covers and pin-ups!

Collects SAVAGE DRAGON #1-3, plus additional material from THE DRAGON #1-5

SPAWN BAD BUSINESS TP

168 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 7

STORY

RORY McCONVILLE

TODD McFARLANE

ART

CARLO BARBERI

THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER

CARLO BARBERI

SPAWN fights to save his soul and must find an enemy who holds

"THE SECRET." SINN threatens to destroy everything unless he

unlocks the DEAD ZONES. As the war intensifies, JIM DOWNING

joins Spawn's crusade. A Hellspawn warns of the consequences

of tampering with time. In the ongoing battle between Heaven and

Hell, Spawn is determined to protect his loved ones at any cost.

With new allies and enemies, he's prepared for any challenge.

Collects SPAWN #324-330



SPAWN COMPENDIUM, VOL. 6 TP

1096 PAGES FULL COLOR $59.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 21

ART

JASON SHAWN

ALEXANDER

SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

TODD McFARLANE

JONBOY MEYERS

COVER

FRANCESCO MATTINA

STORY

JASON SHAWN

ALEXANDER

JON GOFF

PAUL JENKINS

ERIK LARSEN

TOM LEVEEN

TODD McFARLANE

DARRAGH SAVAGE

SCOTT SNYDER

TODD McFARLANE unleashed his

signature creation, SPAWN, in 1992. In

doing so, he created the most successful

independent comic book in history.

Join Spawn in SPAWN COMPENDIUM,

VOL. 6 as he discovers the true meaning

of becoming a Hellspawn and settles

on a path of bloody revenge in search

of a way back to his humanity!

Collects SPAWN RESURRECTION and

SPAWN #251-300, collected for the

first time in FULL COLOR and featuring

some never-before-collected issues



AIN'T NO GRAVE #4 (OF 5)

AUGUST 7

STORY SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART | COVER JORGE CORONA

Ryder washes up on the shores of an

abandoned mine and finds herself buried

under her past, present, and future in

this hauntingly loud silent issue.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)



BLACK CLOAK #9

AUGUST 21

Faces from the past bring both pleasure and pain

as Essex, Pax, and rookie Black Cloak Alden II

make big moves to uncover the secrets behind the

killings. But what they unearth suggests more than

just a monster. Sometimes monsters are easier.

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY KELLY THOMPSON

ART | COVER MEREDITH McCLAREN



BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #4

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

AUGUST 21

The new Blood Squad Seven springs into

action as they confront the enemy within!

The result? Violence in the streets! Collateral

damage ensues! All the mayhem you ever

wanted in a true superhero slugfest! This

is one issue you can't afford to miss!

STORY JOE CASEY

ART | COVER A PAUL FRY

DESTRO #3 (OF 5)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

AUGUST 21

Stranded in the mountains

without any weapons,

Destro must survive the

Chameleon's wrath. But

who is the Chameleon?

And why do they want

Laird Destro dead?

STORY

DAN WATTERS

ART | COVER A

ANDREA MILANA

ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER B

KARL KERSCHL

THE DEVIANT #8 (OF 9)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

AUGUST 14

The police are sure that Michael is guilty. Derek is convinced that

he's not. And if Derek is right, that means the killer responsible

for the grisly murders is still on the loose…and is very, very

unhappy that Derek is getting closer to unraveling the truth.

STORY

JAMES TYNION IV

ART | COVER A

JOSHUA HIXSON



THE DOMAIN #2 (OF 5)

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US COVER B $4.99 US

T TEEN (AGES 12+)

AUGUST 14

STORY

CHIP ZDARSKY

ART | COVER A

RACHAEL STOTT

COVER B

EREN ANGIOLINI

The Domain offers power like Dez, Liz, and Max

could only dream of, but can they trust themselves—

and each other—to use it safely? And can they do it

in time to fend off a roving band of ALIEN PIRATES?

DRAWING BLOOD #5 (OF 12)

AUGUST 28

Books and Beastly in Hollywood! Our beleaguered

cartoonist hero goes to Los Angeles to visit the

set of the "gritty" adaptation of his most famous

creation, and chaos ensues. The second arc kicks

off with a magical mystery tour through show

business and Books' own heartbreaking past.

STORY

KEVIN EASTMAN

DAVID AVALLONE

ART

BEN BISHOP

TROY LITTLE

KEVIN EASTMAN

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

NEW STORY ARC



FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL #3

STORY

GERRY DUGGAN

ART | COVER A

GARRY BROWN

COVER B | 1:15 INCENTIVE

MIKE HAWTHORNE

The penultimate chapter of arc one brings tension, action,

and the embers of romance are lit. MacRaith is a wounded

soul from Bleeding Kansas, and he can't even get along with

the other murderers and assassins in purgatory. The cult

ruling the island marks him for annihilation with a cruel and

extremely violent attack, but luckily he's got an ace up his

duster's sleeve: the folded steel blades of Lady Asami.

GERRY DUGGAN (X-Men) and GARRY BROWN (Babyteeth) take

you on an unforgettable trip to the heart—that leads through hell.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)



FREE AGENTS #2

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 7

STORY

KURT BUSIEK

FABIAN NICIEZA

ART | COVER A

STEPHEN MOONEY

TRIONA FARRELLY

After the shattering conclusion of issue #1, are the

FREE AGENTS still FREE—or back on active duty?

Plus, the appearance of a second deadly remnant

from their interdimensional war forces the team into

conflict with BOTOKK, the superhuman curator for

the mysterious collector known as THE VAULT!

Plus PLUS: A couple of cameos that'll

build to bigger things. Is that…RADIANT

BLACK? And who's the other guy?

G.I. JOE: A REAL

AMERICAN HERO #309

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

STORY

LARRY HAMA

ART

PAUL PELLETIER

TONY KORDOS

FRANCESCO SEGALA

AUGUST 21

COBRA COMMANDER STRIKES BACK!

And in Springfield, Dawn Moreno

will have her revenge….

GEIGER #5

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 14

STORY

GEOFF JOHNS

ART | COVER A

GARY FRANK

BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B

COVER C | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE

GABRIEL RODRÍGUEZ

BRAD ANDERSON

This is it! The first four issues of this new

series have all pointed toward this final battle

between Geiger and The Electrician! But it

might be a quick one: The Electrician's clever

trap hits Geiger's greatest weakness, and his

friends are helpless to halt it. Also: the final

fate of Barney, the two-headed mutant wolf!

GROMMETS #4 (OF 7)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 28

Rick's dad gives him adolescent world-ending news

that causes a fight with Brian, leaving him feeling

angry, alone, and unheard just as their movie night

with friends and girls begins, but party-crashing high

school animals BYOB and blow their plans to bits.

STORY

RICK REMENDER

BRIAN POSEHN

ART

BRETT PARSON

MORENO DINISIO

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #35

AUGUST 7

Javier has crossed another name off his

list. Just when he thinks it's time to sit back

and nurse his wounds for a bit, he receives

a visitor. One that sets him on a new path.

One where violence will follow in his wake.

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

TODD McFARLANE

ART

CARLO BARBERI



THE HOLY ROLLER #8 (OF 9)

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 21

Up is down, foes are friends, haywire holograms signal

plummeting property values while the demise and rise

of heroes and sidekicks all manifest the end times, but

don't worry…there's still plenty of pudding for everyone.

STORY

RICK REMENDER

ANDY SAMBERG

JOE TROHMAN

ART | COVER A

ROLAND BOSCHI

MORENO DINISIO



KILLADELPHIA #35 (RES)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

AUGUST 28

STORY

RODNEY BARNES

ART

JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

GERMAN ERRAMOUSPEB

"DEATH BE NOT PROUD," PART FIVE (of SIX)

The latest arc of the sold-out Eisner Award-nominated

series barrels toward an explosive conclusion! For the

first time, bringing together Spawn, Savage Dragon

and the cursed one known as Blacula himself!

From RODNEY BARNES, the writer and

executive producer behind HBO's Winning

Time, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER,

the artist who redefined SPAWN.



KING SPAWN #37

AUGUST 14

Spawn has the Vampire Lord Bludd in his sights.

Unfortunately, over the past few months, Spawn

has made quite a few new enemies, one of

whom wants to have a word with Al Simmons!

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

TODD McFARLANE

ART

JAVI FERNANDEZ

THE LAST MERMAID #6

AUGUST 28

Story arc finale! A close bond begins to bloom between the

mermaid and Torque. A bond that will be tested by an entire

lair of cannibal cyborg mutants who stand between them and

the only supply of water for miles. Moreover, major revelations

about the mermaid's past abound, including—at last—her name.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR 8.25 x 9.5 INCHES

$3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY | ART | COVER A

DEREK KIRK KIM

LOCAL MAN #13

AUGUST 21

"The Lost Ones" Finale

Local Man has lost Farmington to the forces of

the Faceless Horde. Now every townsperson

is a devout, fanatical member of a sprawling

terrorist organization bent on rebooting the

world—including his own grieving mom.

Now Jack is alone and outclassed.

Thankfully, he has the one thing that

makes every Image superhero smile…

Lots and lots of big ass guns.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY | ART | COVER A

TONY FLEECS

TIM SEELEY



MISERY #3 (OF 4)

AUGUST 7

As hard as she tries, trouble keeps finding Cyan. The

people in her orbit keep getting hurt. Cyan has been

pushed too far this time. She is about to explode…

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

TODD McFARLANE

ART

SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

MONSTRESS #54

AUGUST 28

Maika comes face to face with her father—and the lives of

Zinn, Seizi, and half the Known World hang in the balance.

Who will win this otherworldly game of tug-of-war?

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY

MARJORIE LIU

ART | COVER A

SANA TAKEDA



NAPALM LULLABY #6

AUGUST 14

Sarah and Sam's escape from the Dome City

with their volatile cargo is cut off by an epic

battle against The Janitor, unleashing the

darkest hell imaginable upon the world in this

pulse-pounding finale of the first chapter!

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

RICK REMENDER

ART | COVER A

BENGAL

NIGHTS #10

STORY

WYATT KENNEDY

ART | COVER

LUIGI FORMISANO

It's Matt's birthday, and he and Ivory are takin' a

trip back to the woods for a super chill time. Old

friends (and enemies) return, and if he's lucky,

Matt might even get a Gameboy Advance SP. The

countdown to the end of the world starts now.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

AUGUST 28

PLASTIC: DEATH & DOLLS #3 (OF 5) STORY

DOUG WAGNER

ART

DANIEL HILLYARD

As Lil' Edwyn and Birdie get an introduction

to mother's massive collection of dolls, big

Edwyn continues bagging and tagging heads…

during non-working hours, of course.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

AUGUST 21

PRECIOUS METAL #3 (OF 6) STORY

DARCY VAN POELGEEST

ART | COVER A

IAN BERTRAM

Max is betrayed by someone close to him as the

Disciples of Twelve ramp up their mission to rid the

world of "old flesh"—pushing Max to revisit the Temple

of Twelve and journey deeper into the unknown.

48 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

AUGUST 14

PUBLIC DOMAIN #7

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

AUGUST 7

STORY | ART | COVER

CHIP ZDARSKY

The Eisner Award-winning comic about comics by CHIP ZDARSKY

(Batman, NEWBURN) continues! Move over, Jim Lee! Get outta

here, Ryan Stegman! This issue features the first appearance of the

world's hottest comic artist, TEDDY KRANK! Prepare to get Kranked™!

RAT CITY #5

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 21

STORY

ERICA SCHULTZ

ART

ZÉ CARLOS

COVER

FEDE MELE

Dr. Ammon is back, and he wants what's his. Peter and

Quinlan have a plan, but the suit may have other ideas.

REDCOAT #5

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 21

Immortal mercenary Simon Pure is

no Einstein. Lucky for him, Simon has

the real one helping him. Except this

Albert Einstein is 13 years old and still

discovering the revolutionary genius

he'll grow up to be. But, hey, that's still

a lot smarter than Simon, who needs all

the brain power he can get to defeat the

hooded cult called The Founding Fathers.

They've been hunting Simon for over a

century, and now that they have him…

what do they intend to do with him?

STORY

GEOFF JOHNS

ART

BRYAN HITCH

ANDREW CURRIE

BRAD ANDERSON

REMOTE SPACE #3 (OF 4) STORY | ART | COVER

CLIFF RATHBURN

The Higgs Space Initiative receives a mysterious distress signal

from Earth with the biomarkers of one of its original founders, Levi

Wells. Thought to be long dead, Wells is a traitor who holds the key

to the annihilation of the Space Initiative and the salvation of Earth.

AUGUST 28 24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

RIFTERS #3

STORY

BRIAN POSEHN

JOE TROHMAN

ART | COVERS A & C

CHRIS JOHNSON

COVER B

GREG HINKLE

Count it on one hand: Horse and buggy hot

pursuits, mysterious corpses, fist-fighting a

homophobe, crack-smoking in an alleyway, Metal

Gear subterfuge, and famous serial killers—Fenton

and Geller will disobey orders from the top brass

to stay in the mix and prove everyone wrong.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

AUGUST 14

ROGUE SUN #22

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

RYAN PARROTT

ART

ABEL

COVER

STEFANO SIMEONE

Following the brutal murder of a Sparrow Sister, the Aviary

enlists Rogue Sun's help in finding the killer and bringing

them to justice. But as Dylan begins to uncover the truth,

his search is compromised as Marcus's complicated past

with the Ravyn Queen is dragged into the light.

ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series

ROOK: EXODUS #5

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

AUGUST 28

Ursaw: Ruler of Exodus! Rook: Food for the

vultures? Left for dead after last issue's slobber

knocker, Rook faces his greatest fears as the

animal world completely turns against him! And

without them, he's frankly better off dead. Also:

what does Ursaw plan to do with his prize?

STORY

GEOFF JOHNS

ART | COVERS A & B

COVER C | 1:100 FOIL

INCENTIVE

JASON FABOK

BRAD ANDERSON

THE SACRIFICERS #11

AUGUST 7

How do we survive in the absence of love? How

do we push ourselves forward into a bright

future when the past has been so dark? How

do we forgive those who have wronged us?

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

RICK REMENDER

ART | COVER A

ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO

SAGA #68

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

AUGUST 28

STORY

BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

ART | COVER

FIONA STAPLES

The show must go on, right?

SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #6

AUGUST 21

The rift between Sam and Twitch has grown.

Unfortunately, Twitch is out on his own and is the target

of a killer, and he could really use Sam as backup!

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

TODD McFARLANE

ART

SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

SCARLETT #3 (OF 5)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

AUGUST 7

Scarlett has fought her way to

the Arashikage's final test—a

death-defying mission that could

change the Clan's fortunes.

But where do Jinx's loyalties truly lie?

STORY

KELLY THOMPSON

ART | COVER A

MARCO FERRARI

LEE LOUGHRIDGE

THE SCORCHED #33

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 28

STORY

JOHN LAYMAN

ART

STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Bishop and Jessica Priest find themselves

forced to work together on a mission. The

last time this happened, one of them ended

up dead. Is the past about to repeat itself?

SELF HELP #2 (OF 5)

AUGUST 21

"Live, Laugh, Love."

Jerry Hauser seeks to reinvent his present with

the aid of Darren Hart's opportunistic assistant

Cassandra, but his past refuses to stay where it

belongs—as Jerry's ex-wife and daughter learn

when they meet Powder Bob. And nothing good

happens to anyone who runs afoul of Power Bob…

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY

OWEN KING

JESSE KELLERMAN

SPAWN #357

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 28

STORY

RORY McCONVILLE

TODD McFARLANE

ART

BRETT BOOTH

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.

That's how the old saying goes. Al doesn't

typically like working with a partner, especially

one that may have ties to Heaven and Hell. But

she still seems to have her powers for some

reason, and Al is determined to find out why…

SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN #2 (OF 5)

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

AUGUST 28

STORY

JOHN LAYMAN

ART | COVER

ROB "SKETCHCRAFT"

Spawny declares War on all other Spawns! None shall DUENAS

be safe from his wrath! All shall grovel at his boot!

None of the Spawns will ever laugh at him again!!!

TRANSFORMERS #11

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

AUGUST 14

Only Optimus Prime can save

Earth and Cybertron.

But will all of the Autobots

stand with him?

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE

LUDO LULLABI

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE

WES CRAIG

STORY

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART | COVER B

JORGE CORONA

MIKE SPICER

VOID RIVALS #12

AUGUST 28

After what they've endured in the

wasteland, are Darak and Solila

now destined to walk separate

paths? Where Solila goes now,

Darak cannot follow…or can he?

What will Springer's final fate be? And

what are the Quintessons planning now?

STORY

ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART

LORENZO DE FELICI

PATRICIO DELPECHE

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #94

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

AUGUST 7

Jesus proves his skill set while leading

Rick and company to his community.

"A Larger World" continues here!

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING

FULL COLOR also features another

installment of Cutting Room Floor

and creator commentary.

STORY

ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART | COVER B

CHARLIE ADLARD

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #95

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

AUGUST 21

Rick and his group take a leap of faith and are

welcomed into a new community by another

charismatic leader. Is this the beginning of a new

era of peace for Rick and the others…or is this

man every bit as dangerous as The Governor?

STORY

ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART | COVER B

CHARLIE ADLARD

DAVE McCAIG

