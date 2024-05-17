Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Solicits, Walking Dead | Tagged: august 2024, Energon Universe, Ghost Machine, James Tynion IC, kieron gillen, kyle higgins, robert kirkman, todd mcfarlane
Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics' Full August 2024 Solicitations
Image Comics' August 2024 solicits include launches for C.O.W.L 1964, Convert, The Power Fantasy, Standstill, Frankenstein and Violator.
Article Summary
- Explore Image Comics' August 2024 releases including C.O.W.L 1964, Convert, and The Power Fantasy.
- Discover miniseries premieres and epic conclustions from creators like Kyle Higgins and Kieron Gillen.
- Dive into sci-fi adventures, superhero unions, and chilling horror reimaginings with spectacular art.
- Catch anniversary issues and unique takes on icons such as Frankenstein and the Violator.
Image Comics' August 2024 solicits and solicitations have dropped in catalogue form on Bleeding Cool, including launches for C.O.W.L 1964 #1 from Kyle Higgins, Alec Siegel, and Rod Reis, Convert #1 by John Arcudi and Savannah Finley, The Power Fantasy #1 by Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard, Standstill #1 by Lee Loughridge, Universal Monsters: Frankenstein #1 by Michael Walsh and Toni Marie Griffin, and Violator: Origin #1 by Marc Andreyko and Piotr Kowalski.
C.O.W.L.: 1964 #1 (OF 3)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 7
STORY KYLE HIGGINS ALEC SIEGEL
ART | COVER A ROD REIS
It's 1964, and C.O.W.L.—the Chicago Organized Workers League,
the world's first superhero labor union—is going national! But
with the old team scattered and powerful forces moving in the
shadows, will this union be busted before it gets off the ground?
Join the original C.O.W.L. creative team of KYLE HIGGINS
(RADIANT BLACK), ALEC SIEGEL (HADRIAN'S WALL),
and ROD REIS (New Mutants) for a new miniseries
celebrating C.O.W.L.'s 10-year anniversary!
MINISERIES PREMIERE
CONVERT #1 (OF 4)
AUGUST 28
STORY JOHN ARCUDI
ART SAVANNAH FINLEY
Science Officer Orrin Kutela finds himself stranded on a distant
planet, starving and haunted by the ghosts of his dead crew.
On the verge of death, he makes an astonishing discovery.
Veteran writer JOHN ARCUDI (RUMBLE, B.P.R.D.)
and illustrator SAVANNAH FINLEY bring you
a sci-fi/fantasy comic like no other.
MINISERIES PREMIERE
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
THE POWER FANTASY #1
AUGUST 7
STORY KIERON GILLEN
ART | COVER A CASPAR WIJNGAARD
"Superpowered." You have certain preconceptions. CASPAR WIJNGAARD
They're incorrect. Here, that word has a specific technical
definition. Namely, "any individual with the destructive
capacity of the nuclear arsenal of the USA."
There are six such people on Earth. The planet's
survival relies on them never coming into conflict.
Come dance to the ticking of the doomsday clock with KIERON
GILLEN (THE WICKED + THE DIVINE, DIE) and CASPAR
WIJNGAARD (HOME SICK PILOTS, ALL AGAINST ALL).
The eternal fight against fighting starts now.
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STANDSTILL #1 (OF 8)
64 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 21
STORY LEE LOUGHRIDGE
ART LEE LOUGHRIDGE ANDREW ROBINSON
Meet Ryker Ruel, an enigmatic, lecherous, and clinically
insane sociopath who has stolen a top-secret device that
can freeze time! Now, as the bodies of world leaders pile up,
famous works of art go missing, and other strange crimes
dominate the headlines, only the device's creator, a run-ofthe-
mill science geek, knows what's happening and sets
out to stop Ryker's seemingly endless revenge tour.
IF YOU COULD STOP TIME, WHAT WOULDN'T YOU DO?
This wildly oversized first issue contains 60 double-page
spreads showcasing ANDREW ROBINSON's incredible
art and is written by the amazing LEE LOUGHRIDGE
(colorist on DEADLY CLASS, THE GOOD ASIAN)!
MINISERIES PREMIERE
UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: FRANKENSTEIN #1 (OF 4)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 28
STORY | COVER A MICHAEL WALSH
ART MICHAEL WALSH TONI MARIE GRIFFIN
A MODERN-DAY VISIONARY RESURRECTS ONE OF THE MOST ICONIC MONSTERS
Award-winning creator MICHAEL WALSH (THE SILVER COIN) presents an electrifying
new vision of the horror classic. Each issue of the limited series tells the shocking story
behind one of the body parts used to create the unforgettable monster in the original film.
In this first issue, Dr. Henry Frankenstein begins his unholy quest to create life by robbing
the grave of a decorated police officer. But little does he know that the corpse has a son
who is mourning a father—and that this young boy will forever change Frankenstein's life.
MINISERIES PREMIERE
VIOLATOR: ORIGIN #1 (OF 6)
56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 14
STORY
MARC ANDREYKO
ART | COVER PIOTR KOWALSKI
Finally, the one true origin story of the VIOLATOR, as told PIOTR KOWALSKI
by the most unbelievable and unreliable narrator of all time.
Follow the journey of your favorite SPAWN UNIVERSE demon from his start
in the celestial heavens through his fall and descent into Hell, and finally, his
banishment to Earth. He existed throughout human history, living in the shadows
and pulling the strings of some of the most powerful people to ever live .
Six huge oversized issues! Six incredible artists! Six different points
in history! Eisner-winning writer MARC ANDREYKO and a murderers'
row of artists take you to Hell and back in this epic series!
CYBER FORCE: SHOOTOUT (ONE-SHOT)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 7
STORY
BILLY MUGGELBERG
ART | COVER
BRUNO ABDIAS
JOHN STARR
Top Cow Talent Hunt 2022 winners BILLY MUGGELBERG and
rising-star artist BRUNO ABDIAS debut in the industry with
an action-packed tale from the world of CYBER FORCE!
Set in the REBIRTH era, Cyber Data Industries tasks one of their
operatives, Cyber Force's Ballistic, with tracking down an Aphrodite IV
android that has gone rogue. It's up to Ballistic to hunt the walking weapon of
mass destruction down, but if C.D.I. is willing to destroy anything or anyone
that does not fit in neatly with their plans, what does that mean for her?
THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #25
AUGUST 28
Since the very first page of THE DEPARTMENT
OF TRUTH, questions have swirled around Lee
Harvey Oswald, the director of the DoT—his
motivations, his allegiances, and his true identity.
Now, in our landmark 25th issue, prepare for
answers that will change everything. Starting
with…what really happened in Dallas?
JAMES TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33, Nice House
on the Lake), MARTIN SIMMONDS (UNIVERSAL
MONSTERS: DRACULA), and some very special
guests gather for a blowout 25th issue of the
multiple Eisner Award-nominated series!"
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY
JAMES TYNION IV
ART | COVER A
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
MARTIN SIMMONDS
ORE: A STARHENGE GRAPHIC NOVELLA
64 PAGES FULL COLOR $7.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
AUGUST 7
STORY | ART | COVER
LIAM SHARP
Following LIAM SHARP's epic STARHENGE, ORE charts the battle
between the resurrected Ur-Queen and the horrifying AI of the CAST,
in a galaxy-spanning conflict where ALL sentient life is threatened…
THE SACRIFICERS GIANT-SIZED
ARTISTS' PROOF EDITION
(ISSUES 1 & 2) (ONE-SHOT)
64 PAGES BLACK & WHITE 11 x 17 INCHES $24.99 US
T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 7
STORY
RICK REMENDER
ART | COVER
MAX FIUMARA
Presenting issues #1 AND #2 of the smash-hit fantasy series
THE SACRIFICERS by RICK REMENDER and MAX FIUMARA
in the ultimate artists' proof treatment, showcasing FIUMARA's
pages in their original inks in stunning 11"x17" format.
MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA: BLACK, WHITE & PINK #2
48 PAGES SPOT COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
AUGUST 7
STORY
MIRKA ANDOLFO
JARRETT MELENDEZ
SYLVAIN RUNBERG
TIM SEELEY
SPECIAL ISSUE: SWEET PAPRIKA IS BACK, IN BLACK, WHITE AND…PINK!
Paprika, Infernum Press's sexy CCO, created
by Harvey Award-winning superstar MIRKA
ANDOLFO, returns with a second special
issue in black, white, and pink, featuring
sexy and fun stories by some stunning
creators, including TIM SEELEY (HACK/
SLASH, REVIVAL, HEXWARE, Superman vs.
Lobo), JARRETT MELENDEZ (Chef's Kiss),
SYLVAIN RUNBERG (Watchdogs: Legion),
SAMUEL SPANO (Nine Stones), and more!
TRANSFORMERS #1 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION (ONE-SHOT)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
AUGUST 28
STORY
RALPH MACCHIO
BILL MANTLO
ART
FRANK SPRINGER
KIM DEMULDER
NELSON YOMTOV
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the
TRANSFORMERS with a new printing of
the comic book that started it all!
The Autobots and Decepticons have
brought their conflict to Earth—and the
world will never be the same again!
This issue will be printed on newsprint and will
feature an all-new variant cover celebrating
the history of the TRANSFORMERS!
BEAR PIRATE VIKING QUEEN TP
216 PAGES FULL COLOR $19.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 21
STORY
SEAN LEWIS
ART | COVER
JONATHAN MARKS
BARRAVECCHIA
The groundbreaking three-issue miniseries is collected in its entirety.
A tale of the sea, of Pirates, Vikings, Queens, and bears, we follow
each as they war with each other and try to assert dominance over
the past and future of our world. Written by bestselling creator SEAN
LEWIS (KING SPAWN, ABOVE SNAKES), and with mind-blowing
hand-painted art by newcomer JONATHAN MARKS BARRAVECCHIA,
the book is unlike anything you've read. Beautiful, poignant,
and daring—a fever dream unlike any comics has seen lately.
THE BLOODY DOZEN: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE TP
152 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 14
STORY
CHARLES SOULE
ART | COVER
ALBERTO ALBUQUERQUE
Collected for the first time, the second tale in the SHROUDED COLLEGE universe,
created by CHARLES SOULE and WILL SLINEY, which began with HELL TO
PAY. In this all-new standalone installment in the supernatural horror-adventure
saga, three down-and-out astronauts are tasked with the ultimate heist: breaking
nine deadly, ancient vampires out of a space prison orbiting the sun.
Collects THE BLOODY DOZEN: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #1-6
DRACULA: A STORYBOOK PORTFOLIO HC
160 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES
$24.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY | ART | COVER
J.H. WILLIAMS III
A unique exploration of art and story, centered on
one of the most famous works in gothic horror.
Featuring numerous painted illustrations and accompanying
written passages to create a storytelling experience that
goes beyond the typical expectations of an art book, making
for a potent combination of illustration and prose.
Presenting over 150 pages of art and story by J.H. WILLIAMS III (The Sandman
Overture, Promethea, Batwoman), a multi-award winning New York Times
bestseller and the co-creator of ECHOLANDS, also from Image Comics.
FERAL, VOL. 1 TP
136 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 28
STORY
TONY FLEECS
ART
TRISH FORSTNER
TONE RODRIGUEZ
BRAD SIMPSON
Meet Elsie, Lord Fluffy Britches, and Patch: three indoor cats lost
in the not so great outdoors during a nightmarish rabies outbreak.
Without their humans to protect them, the cats must
find their way home without getting eaten by the
zombie-like horde of beasts on their tails.
Collecting issues #1-5 of the smash-hit ongoing
series from the creators of STRAY DOGS.
Don't get scratched. Don't get bit. Don't become…FERAL.
JUNKYARD JOE DELUXE HC
208 PAGES 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES FULL COLOR
$34.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
GEOFF JOHNS
ART
GARY FRANK
BRAD ANDERSON
ROB LEIGH
Throughout history, unlikely and strange heroes have
risen and fallen, their identities and lives a secret. But
for a Great Evil to be stopped, their stories must be told.
They are The Unnamed fighting The Unknown War.
From the explosive pages of GEIGER comes JUNKYARD JOE!
The world knows him from the comic strip by recently retired
cartoonist Muddy Davis, but the truth stretches back to the
Vietnam War. The tragedies of combat and visions of a strange
robot soldier that saved Muddy's life there still haunt him.
But dreams become reality when Joe mysteriously shows up
on Muddy's doorstep, warning of a new impending war.
Bonus material includes an exploration of the
creative process, variant cover art, and more!
Collects JUNKYARD JOE #1-6
SATELLITE SAM COMPENDIUM TP416 PAGES FULL COLOR $29.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
AUGUST 21
STORY
MATT FRACTION
ART | COVER
HOWARD CHAYKIN
Sex! Death! Live TV!
New York, 1951: It's the golden age of television, when everything
happens live and on the air. When a beloved children's show host
winds up dead in a seedy motel room under sordid circumstances, his son steps
into to his father's shoes on-screen, and into his decadent double-life off-screen.
Collects SATELLITE SAM #1-15
SAVAGE DRAGON
VAULT EDITION, VOL. 1 HC
144 PAGES BLACK & WHITE
12 x 17 INCHES $150.00 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY | ART | COVER
ERIK LARSEN
Collecting the comics that launched one of Image Comics' best-loved characters
and longest-running titles, the SAVAGE DRAGON VAULT EDITION reproduces ERIK
LARSEN's artwork for 1992's original SAVAGE DRAGON miniseries, plus additional
pages from the expanded DRAGON miniseries that was released in 1996.
This oversized (12 x 17) special edition includes archival quality reproductions of the art
boards for every image that was used for the SAVAGE DRAGON #1-3, THE DRAGON #1-
5, and the first SAVAGE DRAGON trade paperback, including all covers and pin-ups!
Collects SAVAGE DRAGON #1-3, plus additional material from THE DRAGON #1-5
SPAWN BAD BUSINESS TP
168 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 7
STORY
RORY McCONVILLE
TODD McFARLANE
ART
CARLO BARBERI
THOMAS NACHLIK
COVER
CARLO BARBERI
SPAWN fights to save his soul and must find an enemy who holds
"THE SECRET." SINN threatens to destroy everything unless he
unlocks the DEAD ZONES. As the war intensifies, JIM DOWNING
joins Spawn's crusade. A Hellspawn warns of the consequences
of tampering with time. In the ongoing battle between Heaven and
Hell, Spawn is determined to protect his loved ones at any cost.
With new allies and enemies, he's prepared for any challenge.
Collects SPAWN #324-330
SPAWN COMPENDIUM, VOL. 6 TP
1096 PAGES FULL COLOR $59.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 21
ART
JASON SHAWN
ALEXANDER
SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI
TODD McFARLANE
JONBOY MEYERS
COVER
FRANCESCO MATTINA
STORY
JASON SHAWN
ALEXANDER
JON GOFF
PAUL JENKINS
ERIK LARSEN
TOM LEVEEN
TODD McFARLANE
DARRAGH SAVAGE
SCOTT SNYDER
TODD McFARLANE unleashed his
signature creation, SPAWN, in 1992. In
doing so, he created the most successful
independent comic book in history.
Join Spawn in SPAWN COMPENDIUM,
VOL. 6 as he discovers the true meaning
of becoming a Hellspawn and settles
on a path of bloody revenge in search
of a way back to his humanity!
Collects SPAWN RESURRECTION and
SPAWN #251-300, collected for the
first time in FULL COLOR and featuring
some never-before-collected issues
AIN'T NO GRAVE #4 (OF 5)
AUGUST 7
STORY SKOTTIE YOUNG
ART | COVER JORGE CORONA
Ryder washes up on the shores of an
abandoned mine and finds herself buried
under her past, present, and future in
this hauntingly loud silent issue.
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
BLACK CLOAK #9
AUGUST 21
Faces from the past bring both pleasure and pain
as Essex, Pax, and rookie Black Cloak Alden II
make big moves to uncover the secrets behind the
killings. But what they unearth suggests more than
just a monster. Sometimes monsters are easier.
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY KELLY THOMPSON
ART | COVER MEREDITH McCLAREN
BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #4
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
AUGUST 21
The new Blood Squad Seven springs into
action as they confront the enemy within!
The result? Violence in the streets! Collateral
damage ensues! All the mayhem you ever
wanted in a true superhero slugfest! This
is one issue you can't afford to miss!
STORY JOE CASEY
ART | COVER A PAUL FRY
DESTRO #3 (OF 5)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
AUGUST 21
Stranded in the mountains
without any weapons,
Destro must survive the
Chameleon's wrath. But
who is the Chameleon?
And why do they want
Laird Destro dead?
STORY
DAN WATTERS
ART | COVER A
ANDREA MILANA
ADRIANO LUCAS
COVER B
KARL KERSCHL
THE DEVIANT #8 (OF 9)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
AUGUST 14
The police are sure that Michael is guilty. Derek is convinced that
he's not. And if Derek is right, that means the killer responsible
for the grisly murders is still on the loose…and is very, very
unhappy that Derek is getting closer to unraveling the truth.
STORY
JAMES TYNION IV
ART | COVER A
JOSHUA HIXSON
THE DOMAIN #2 (OF 5)
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US COVER B $4.99 US
T TEEN (AGES 12+)
AUGUST 14
STORY
CHIP ZDARSKY
ART | COVER A
RACHAEL STOTT
COVER B
EREN ANGIOLINI
The Domain offers power like Dez, Liz, and Max
could only dream of, but can they trust themselves—
and each other—to use it safely? And can they do it
in time to fend off a roving band of ALIEN PIRATES?
DRAWING BLOOD #5 (OF 12)
AUGUST 28
Books and Beastly in Hollywood! Our beleaguered
cartoonist hero goes to Los Angeles to visit the
set of the "gritty" adaptation of his most famous
creation, and chaos ensues. The second arc kicks
off with a magical mystery tour through show
business and Books' own heartbreaking past.
STORY
KEVIN EASTMAN
DAVID AVALLONE
ART
BEN BISHOP
TROY LITTLE
KEVIN EASTMAN
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
NEW STORY ARC
FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL #3
STORY
GERRY DUGGAN
ART | COVER A
GARRY BROWN
COVER B | 1:15 INCENTIVE
MIKE HAWTHORNE
The penultimate chapter of arc one brings tension, action,
and the embers of romance are lit. MacRaith is a wounded
soul from Bleeding Kansas, and he can't even get along with
the other murderers and assassins in purgatory. The cult
ruling the island marks him for annihilation with a cruel and
extremely violent attack, but luckily he's got an ace up his
duster's sleeve: the folded steel blades of Lady Asami.
GERRY DUGGAN (X-Men) and GARRY BROWN (Babyteeth) take
you on an unforgettable trip to the heart—that leads through hell.
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
FREE AGENTS #2
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 7
STORY
KURT BUSIEK
FABIAN NICIEZA
ART | COVER A
STEPHEN MOONEY
TRIONA FARRELLY
After the shattering conclusion of issue #1, are the
FREE AGENTS still FREE—or back on active duty?
Plus, the appearance of a second deadly remnant
from their interdimensional war forces the team into
conflict with BOTOKK, the superhuman curator for
the mysterious collector known as THE VAULT!
Plus PLUS: A couple of cameos that'll
build to bigger things. Is that…RADIANT
BLACK? And who's the other guy?
G.I. JOE: A REAL
AMERICAN HERO #309
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
STORY
LARRY HAMA
ART
PAUL PELLETIER
TONY KORDOS
FRANCESCO SEGALA
AUGUST 21
COBRA COMMANDER STRIKES BACK!
And in Springfield, Dawn Moreno
will have her revenge….
GEIGER #5
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 14
STORY
GEOFF JOHNS
ART | COVER A
GARY FRANK
BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B
COVER C | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE
GABRIEL RODRÍGUEZ
BRAD ANDERSON
This is it! The first four issues of this new
series have all pointed toward this final battle
between Geiger and The Electrician! But it
might be a quick one: The Electrician's clever
trap hits Geiger's greatest weakness, and his
friends are helpless to halt it. Also: the final
fate of Barney, the two-headed mutant wolf!
GROMMETS #4 (OF 7)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 28
Rick's dad gives him adolescent world-ending news
that causes a fight with Brian, leaving him feeling
angry, alone, and unheard just as their movie night
with friends and girls begins, but party-crashing high
school animals BYOB and blow their plans to bits.
STORY
RICK REMENDER
BRIAN POSEHN
ART
BRETT PARSON
MORENO DINISIO
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #35
AUGUST 7
Javier has crossed another name off his
list. Just when he thinks it's time to sit back
and nurse his wounds for a bit, he receives
a visitor. One that sets him on a new path.
One where violence will follow in his wake.
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
TODD McFARLANE
ART
CARLO BARBERI
THE HOLY ROLLER #8 (OF 9)
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 21
Up is down, foes are friends, haywire holograms signal
plummeting property values while the demise and rise
of heroes and sidekicks all manifest the end times, but
don't worry…there's still plenty of pudding for everyone.
STORY
RICK REMENDER
ANDY SAMBERG
JOE TROHMAN
ART | COVER A
ROLAND BOSCHI
MORENO DINISIO
KILLADELPHIA #35 (RES)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
AUGUST 28
STORY
RODNEY BARNES
ART
JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
GERMAN ERRAMOUSPEB
"DEATH BE NOT PROUD," PART FIVE (of SIX)
The latest arc of the sold-out Eisner Award-nominated
series barrels toward an explosive conclusion! For the
first time, bringing together Spawn, Savage Dragon
and the cursed one known as Blacula himself!
From RODNEY BARNES, the writer and
executive producer behind HBO's Winning
Time, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER,
the artist who redefined SPAWN.
KING SPAWN #37
AUGUST 14
Spawn has the Vampire Lord Bludd in his sights.
Unfortunately, over the past few months, Spawn
has made quite a few new enemies, one of
whom wants to have a word with Al Simmons!
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
TODD McFARLANE
ART
JAVI FERNANDEZ
THE LAST MERMAID #6
AUGUST 28
Story arc finale! A close bond begins to bloom between the
mermaid and Torque. A bond that will be tested by an entire
lair of cannibal cyborg mutants who stand between them and
the only supply of water for miles. Moreover, major revelations
about the mermaid's past abound, including—at last—her name.
32 PAGES FULL COLOR 8.25 x 9.5 INCHES
$3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY | ART | COVER A
DEREK KIRK KIM
LOCAL MAN #13
AUGUST 21
"The Lost Ones" Finale
Local Man has lost Farmington to the forces of
the Faceless Horde. Now every townsperson
is a devout, fanatical member of a sprawling
terrorist organization bent on rebooting the
world—including his own grieving mom.
Now Jack is alone and outclassed.
Thankfully, he has the one thing that
makes every Image superhero smile…
Lots and lots of big ass guns.
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY | ART | COVER A
TONY FLEECS
TIM SEELEY
MISERY #3 (OF 4)
AUGUST 7
As hard as she tries, trouble keeps finding Cyan. The
people in her orbit keep getting hurt. Cyan has been
pushed too far this time. She is about to explode…
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
TODD McFARLANE
ART
SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI
MONSTRESS #54
AUGUST 28
Maika comes face to face with her father—and the lives of
Zinn, Seizi, and half the Known World hang in the balance.
Who will win this otherworldly game of tug-of-war?
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY
MARJORIE LIU
ART | COVER A
SANA TAKEDA
NAPALM LULLABY #6
AUGUST 14
Sarah and Sam's escape from the Dome City
with their volatile cargo is cut off by an epic
battle against The Janitor, unleashing the
darkest hell imaginable upon the world in this
pulse-pounding finale of the first chapter!
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
RICK REMENDER
ART | COVER A
BENGAL
NIGHTS #10
STORY
WYATT KENNEDY
ART | COVER
LUIGI FORMISANO
It's Matt's birthday, and he and Ivory are takin' a
trip back to the woods for a super chill time. Old
friends (and enemies) return, and if he's lucky,
Matt might even get a Gameboy Advance SP. The
countdown to the end of the world starts now.
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
AUGUST 28
PLASTIC: DEATH & DOLLS #3 (OF 5) STORY
DOUG WAGNER
ART
DANIEL HILLYARD
As Lil' Edwyn and Birdie get an introduction
to mother's massive collection of dolls, big
Edwyn continues bagging and tagging heads…
during non-working hours, of course.
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
AUGUST 21
PRECIOUS METAL #3 (OF 6) STORY
DARCY VAN POELGEEST
ART | COVER A
IAN BERTRAM
Max is betrayed by someone close to him as the
Disciples of Twelve ramp up their mission to rid the
world of "old flesh"—pushing Max to revisit the Temple
of Twelve and journey deeper into the unknown.
48 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
AUGUST 14
PUBLIC DOMAIN #7
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
AUGUST 7
STORY | ART | COVER
CHIP ZDARSKY
The Eisner Award-winning comic about comics by CHIP ZDARSKY
(Batman, NEWBURN) continues! Move over, Jim Lee! Get outta
here, Ryan Stegman! This issue features the first appearance of the
world's hottest comic artist, TEDDY KRANK! Prepare to get Kranked™!
RAT CITY #5
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 21
STORY
ERICA SCHULTZ
ART
ZÉ CARLOS
COVER
FEDE MELE
Dr. Ammon is back, and he wants what's his. Peter and
Quinlan have a plan, but the suit may have other ideas.
REDCOAT #5
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 21
Immortal mercenary Simon Pure is
no Einstein. Lucky for him, Simon has
the real one helping him. Except this
Albert Einstein is 13 years old and still
discovering the revolutionary genius
he'll grow up to be. But, hey, that's still
a lot smarter than Simon, who needs all
the brain power he can get to defeat the
hooded cult called The Founding Fathers.
They've been hunting Simon for over a
century, and now that they have him…
what do they intend to do with him?
STORY
GEOFF JOHNS
ART
BRYAN HITCH
ANDREW CURRIE
BRAD ANDERSON
REMOTE SPACE #3 (OF 4) STORY | ART | COVER
CLIFF RATHBURN
The Higgs Space Initiative receives a mysterious distress signal
from Earth with the biomarkers of one of its original founders, Levi
Wells. Thought to be long dead, Wells is a traitor who holds the key
to the annihilation of the Space Initiative and the salvation of Earth.
AUGUST 28 24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
RIFTERS #3
STORY
BRIAN POSEHN
JOE TROHMAN
ART | COVERS A & C
CHRIS JOHNSON
COVER B
GREG HINKLE
Count it on one hand: Horse and buggy hot
pursuits, mysterious corpses, fist-fighting a
homophobe, crack-smoking in an alleyway, Metal
Gear subterfuge, and famous serial killers—Fenton
and Geller will disobey orders from the top brass
to stay in the mix and prove everyone wrong.
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
AUGUST 14
ROGUE SUN #22
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
RYAN PARROTT
ART
ABEL
COVER
STEFANO SIMEONE
Following the brutal murder of a Sparrow Sister, the Aviary
enlists Rogue Sun's help in finding the killer and bringing
them to justice. But as Dylan begins to uncover the truth,
his search is compromised as Marcus's complicated past
with the Ravyn Queen is dragged into the light.
ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series
ROOK: EXODUS #5
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
AUGUST 28
Ursaw: Ruler of Exodus! Rook: Food for the
vultures? Left for dead after last issue's slobber
knocker, Rook faces his greatest fears as the
animal world completely turns against him! And
without them, he's frankly better off dead. Also:
what does Ursaw plan to do with his prize?
STORY
GEOFF JOHNS
ART | COVERS A & B
COVER C | 1:100 FOIL
INCENTIVE
JASON FABOK
BRAD ANDERSON
THE SACRIFICERS #11
AUGUST 7
How do we survive in the absence of love? How
do we push ourselves forward into a bright
future when the past has been so dark? How
do we forgive those who have wronged us?
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
RICK REMENDER
ART | COVER A
ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO
SAGA #68
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
AUGUST 28
STORY
BRIAN K. VAUGHAN
ART | COVER
FIONA STAPLES
The show must go on, right?
SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #6
AUGUST 21
The rift between Sam and Twitch has grown.
Unfortunately, Twitch is out on his own and is the target
of a killer, and he could really use Sam as backup!
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
TODD McFARLANE
ART
SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI
SCARLETT #3 (OF 5)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
AUGUST 7
Scarlett has fought her way to
the Arashikage's final test—a
death-defying mission that could
change the Clan's fortunes.
But where do Jinx's loyalties truly lie?
STORY
KELLY THOMPSON
ART | COVER A
MARCO FERRARI
LEE LOUGHRIDGE
THE SCORCHED #33
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 28
STORY
JOHN LAYMAN
ART
STEPHEN SEGOVIA
Bishop and Jessica Priest find themselves
forced to work together on a mission. The
last time this happened, one of them ended
up dead. Is the past about to repeat itself?
SELF HELP #2 (OF 5)
AUGUST 21
"Live, Laugh, Love."
Jerry Hauser seeks to reinvent his present with
the aid of Darren Hart's opportunistic assistant
Cassandra, but his past refuses to stay where it
belongs—as Jerry's ex-wife and daughter learn
when they meet Powder Bob. And nothing good
happens to anyone who runs afoul of Power Bob…
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY
OWEN KING
JESSE KELLERMAN
SPAWN #357
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 28
STORY
RORY McCONVILLE
TODD McFARLANE
ART
BRETT BOOTH
Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
That's how the old saying goes. Al doesn't
typically like working with a partner, especially
one that may have ties to Heaven and Hell. But
she still seems to have her powers for some
reason, and Al is determined to find out why…
SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN #2 (OF 5)
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
AUGUST 28
STORY
JOHN LAYMAN
ART | COVER
ROB "SKETCHCRAFT"
Spawny declares War on all other Spawns! None shall DUENAS
be safe from his wrath! All shall grovel at his boot!
None of the Spawns will ever laugh at him again!!!
TRANSFORMERS #11
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
AUGUST 14
Only Optimus Prime can save
Earth and Cybertron.
But will all of the Autobots
stand with him?
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE
LUDO LULLABI
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE
WES CRAIG
STORY
DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
ART | COVER B
JORGE CORONA
MIKE SPICER
VOID RIVALS #12
AUGUST 28
After what they've endured in the
wasteland, are Darak and Solila
now destined to walk separate
paths? Where Solila goes now,
Darak cannot follow…or can he?
What will Springer's final fate be? And
what are the Quintessons planning now?
STORY
ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART
LORENZO DE FELICI
PATRICIO DELPECHE
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #94
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
AUGUST 7
Jesus proves his skill set while leading
Rick and company to his community.
"A Larger World" continues here!
This deluxe presentation in STUNNING
FULL COLOR also features another
installment of Cutting Room Floor
and creator commentary.
STORY
ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART | COVER B
CHARLIE ADLARD
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #95
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
AUGUST 21
Rick and his group take a leap of faith and are
welcomed into a new community by another
charismatic leader. Is this the beginning of a new
era of peace for Rick and the others…or is this
man every bit as dangerous as The Governor?
STORY
ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART | COVER B
CHARLIE ADLARD
DAVE McCAIG