Sixty Double-Page Spreads In Standstill #1 From Image Comics

Andrew Robinson teams up with Lee Loughridge for an all-new, revenge-drenched tale in the upcoming comic book series, Standstill.

Andrew Robinson teams up with Lee Loughridge for an all-new, revenge-drenched tale in the upcoming comic book series, Standstill. This eight-issue miniseries is set to launch in Image Comics' August 2024 solicits and solicitations with an extra-length issue first issue containing 60 double-page spreads.

STANDSTILL #1 (OF 8) CVR A ANDREW ROBINSON

(W) Lee Loughridge (A) Andrew Robinson, Lee Loughridge (CA) Andrew Robinson

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Meet Ryker Ruel, an enigmatic, lecherous, and clinically insane sociopath who has stolen a top-secret device that can freeze time! Now, as the bodies of world leaders pile up, famous works of art go missing, and other strange crimes dominate the headlines, only the device's creator, a run-of-the-mill science geek, knows what's happening and sets out to stop Ryker's seemingly endless revenge tour. IF YOU COULD STOP TIME, WHAT WOULDN'T YOU DO? This wildly oversized first issue contains 60 double-page spreads showcasing ANDREW ROBINSON's incredible art and is written by the amazing LEE LOUGHRIDGE (colorist on DEADLY CLASS, THE GOOD ASIAN)! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

"Nearly nine years in the making, this is the longest sequential run for Andrew Robinson in well over a decade," Loughridge. "This may just be his career best." Robinson added: "Lee writes with a rebellious, punk rock vigor that combines his classic, sardonic wit with epic action."

Standstill #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, August 21:Cover A by Andrew Robinson – Lunar Code 0624IM235

Cover B 1:10 copy incentive by Matteo Scalera & Lee Loughridge wraparound – Lunar Code 0624IM236

Cover C 1:15 copy incentive by Cary Nord – Lunar Code 0624IM237

In Standstill, readers meet Ryker Ruel, an enigmatic, lecherous, and clinically insane sociopath who has stolen a top-secret device that can freeze time! Now, as the bodies of world leaders pile up, famous works of art go missing, and other strange crimes dominate the headlines, only the device's creator, a run-of-the-mill science geek, knows what's happening and sets out to stop Ryker's seemingly endless revenge tour.

