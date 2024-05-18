Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, destro, Energon Universe, gi joe, Scarlett, skybound, transformers, Void rivals

Transformers, GI Joe & The Energon Universe's August 2024 Solicits

The Energon Universe titles from Skybound in Image Comics' August 2024 solicits and solicitations count Destro and Scarlett #3, Transformers #11 and Void Rivals #12. As well as the continuing GI Joe A Real American Hero #309, and a 40th-anniversary reprint of the first Marvel Transformers comic book on newsprint.

DESTRO #3 (OF 5) CVR A ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

(W) Dan Watters (A) Adriano Lucas, Andrea Milana (CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

Stranded in the mountains without any weapons, Destro must survive the Chameleon's wrath. But who is the Chameleon? And why do they want Laird Destro dead? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

SCARLETT #3 (OF 5) CVR A MARCO FERRARI & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Marco Ferrari, Lee Loughridge

Scarlett has fought her way to the Arashikage's final test—a death-defying mission that could change the Clan's fortunes.

But where do Jinx's loyalties truly lie? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024

TRANSFORMERS #11 CVR A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

Only Optimus Prime can save Earth and Cybertron. But will all of the Autobots stand with him? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/14/2024

VOID RIVALS #12 CVR A LORENZO DE FELICI

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche (CA) Lorenzo De Felici

After what they've endured in the wasteland, are Darak and Solila now destined to walk separate paths? Where Solila goes now, Darak cannot follow…or can he? What will Springer's final fate be? And what are the Quintessons planning now? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/28/2024

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #309 CVR A ANDY KUBERT & BRAD ANDERSON

(W) Larry Hama (A) Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala (CA) Andy Kubert, Brad Anderson

COBRA COMMANDER STRIKES BACK! And in Springfield, Dawn Moreno will have her revenge…. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

TRANSFORMERS #1 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION (ONE SHOT) CVR A BILL SIENKIEWICZ

(W) Ralph Macchio, Bill Mantlo (A) Nelson Yomtov, Kim Demulder, Frank Springer (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the TRANSFORMERS with a new printing of the comic book that started it all! The Autobots and Decepticons have brought their conflict to Earth—and the world will never be the same again! This issue will be printed on newsprint and will feature an all-new variant cover celebrating the history of the TRANSFORMERS! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/28/2024

