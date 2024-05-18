Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, bryan hitch, gary frank, geiger, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, jason fabok, Redcoat, Rook Exodus

Pleading The Fifth Issues for Ghost Machine in August 2024 Solicits

Geiger, Redcoat and Rook Exodus get their fifth issues in Ghost Machine's listings, part of Image Comics' August 2024 solicitations.

Geiger, Redcoat and Rook Exodus get their fifth issues in Ghost Machine's listings, part of Image Comics' August 2024 solicits and solicitations, from Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch and Jason Fabok. Will they be joined by all the others, come September? Expect plenty of San Diego Comic-Con related action in July.

GEIGER #5 (2024) CVR A GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

This is it! The first four issues of this new series have all pointed toward this final battle between Geiger and The Electrician! But it might be a quick one: The Electrician's clever trap hits Geiger's greatest weakness, and his friends are helpless to halt it. Also: the final fate of Barney, the two-headed mutant wolf! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/14/2024

REDCOAT #5 CVR A BRYAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON WRAPAROUND

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, Brad Anderson (CA) Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson

Immortal mercenary Simon Pure is no Einstein. Lucky for him, Simon has the real one helping him. Except this Albert Einstein is 13 years old and still discovering the revolutionary genius he'll grow up to be. But, hey, that's still a lot smarter than Simon, who needs all the brain power he can get to defeat the hooded cult called The Founding Fathers. They've been hunting Simon for over a century, and now that they have him…what do they intend to do with him? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

ROOK EXODUS #5 CVR A JASON FABOK & BRAD ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson

Ursaw: Ruler of Exodus! Rook: Food for the vultures? Left for dead after last issue's slobber knocker, Rook faces his greatest fears as the animal world completely turns against him! And without them, he's frankly better off dead. Also: what does Ursaw plan to do with his prize? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/28/2024

