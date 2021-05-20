London Comic Marts Begin Again This Sunday

The London Comic Mart has been running for thirty years and, as long as I can recall, in The Royal National Hotel at Russell Square. Now run by Showmasters – who are used to much bigger shows – the London Comic Mart is still the place where most comic book dealing in London takes place every two months. That's until a pandemic shows up of course.

Now after over a year, the London Comic Mart is returning and it is on this Sunday, the 23rd of May. With over 120 traders setting up, they are always looking for professional or amateur dealers to set up shop at this or future shows. The show runs from 11am to 4pm, £5 entry for the first hour, free from noon onwards. And usually repairing to the nearby pub afterwards. Future dates for future London Comic Marts will be Sunday, the 22nd of August, Sunday the 3rd of October and Sunday the 12th December.