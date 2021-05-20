London Comic Marts Begin Again This Sunday
The London Comic Mart has been running for thirty years and, as long as I can recall, in The Royal National Hotel at Russell Square. Now run by Showmasters – who are used to much bigger shows – the London Comic Mart is still the place where most comic book dealing in London takes place every two months. That's until a pandemic shows up of course.
Now after over a year, the London Comic Mart is returning and it is on this Sunday, the 23rd of May. With over 120 traders setting up, they are always looking for professional or amateur dealers to set up shop at this or future shows. The show runs from 11am to 4pm, £5 entry for the first hour, free from noon onwards. And usually repairing to the nearby pub afterwards. Future dates for future London Comic Marts will be Sunday, the 22nd of August, Sunday the 3rd of October and Sunday the 12th December.
Following the government announcement on the reduction of Covid restrictions from Monday 17th May, Showmasters are very pleased to announce the return of its live shows.
This will start with the London Comic Mart which will be taking place at the Royal National Hotel in London on Sunday 23rd May 2021. The show will bring together some of the UK's leading Comic exhibitors and whether you are looking for the latest releases or that rare vintage item, this is the place to find them.
Jason Joiner, Managing Director of Showmasters Ltd said " It is great that we are now able to return to running live events and cant wait to see our attendees again. Whilst it is good to return to live shows we also want to reassure our audience that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure our show will meet the revised Covid guidelines but will still allow everybody to enjoy the Comic Mart they know and Love. Our Comic Cons and other events will be taking place across the UK as advertised later in the year.
" There is one benefit from lockdown, we know that lots of the traders have had time to look through old stock and found some amazing items that they will be bringing to the next few shows. So for us collectors this could be an amazing time to buy some really cool things."
"We look forward to seeing you all and getting to the hobby we all love and enjoy"