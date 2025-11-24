Mad Cave Full February 2026 Solicits- Barbarian Behind Bars, Is Ted OK

Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Solicits | Tagged: Barbarian Behind Bars, fcbd, First Saturday In May, free comic book day, FSIM, Is Dave OK

Mad Cave Studios launches Barbarian Behind Bars #1 by Elliot Kalan and Andrea Mutti in its February 2026 solicits adn solicitations, as well as Pop Kill: Seasonal Flavors #1 by Jimmy Palmiottoi and Juan Santacruz, The Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre #1 by Fred Kennedy and James Edward Clark as well as their Free Com ic Book Day Replacement titles, the graphic novel Vincent Van Gogh: Sadness Will Last Forever, Is Ted Ok? #1 by Dave Chisholm, and The College Try Out OGN from Olivia Cuartero-Briggs and Roberta Ingranata.

BARBARIAN BEHIND BARS #1 (OF 5) CVR A FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Francesco Tomaselli

Who is the mysterious, musclebound warrior who came to our world in a storm of magic and violence?! That's what public defender Irene Chang wants to know. This guy came out of nowhere, doesn't speak English, and now she's supposed to help him beat a murder charge after he chopped some other weird dude's head off with a magic axe in broad daylight? Of course, he may not live to go to trial, with all the enemies he's making in prison. Good thing his cellmate grills a mean cheese sandwich. BARBARIAN BEHIND BARS is the fight-packed fantasy prison thriller you didn't know you always needed. $4.99 2/11/2026

FLORIDA HIPPOPOTAMUS COCAINE MASSACRE #1 (OF 4) CVR A JAMES EDWARD CLARK (MR)

(W) Fred Kennedy (A/CA) James Edward Clark

Disco Hippo Wonderland is the number one amusement park in Flamingo City. But few realize its corpulent owner, Jans M'jor Discau, is about to release the most potent drug ever created: Coke45! Fortunately for humanity, Agent Clarke Nebraska is on the case! She'll bring down Discau come heck or high water! That was the plan, until her undercover agent, Tico Senecoza, was captured! And before she can rescue him, Miquel—Tico's sexy loose cannon of an older brother beats her to the punch, storming into the park with bullets flying. Discau panics, dumping the Coke45 into the hippo enclosure and letting them loose on the park, before fleeing into Wonderland's tunnel network! Nebraska's plans are totally off the rails, and things get worse when a marijuana smoke fueled hurricane drowns the park in torrential rain! Now it's up to Nebraska and Miquel to create an uncomfortable truce to bring Discau down before he escapes! $4.99 2/18/2026

IS TED OK #1 (of 6) CVR A DAVE CHISHOLM

(W/A/CA) Dave Chisholm

This is a story about Ted and Sarah. Ted, isolated and paranoid, works for a mega-corporation owned by the world's only trillionaire. He suffers from night terrors, obsessively draws the same mysterious figures again and again, all while listening to one track of music on repeat–oh, and the only "person" he ever talks to is a stray cat. His humanity is hanging by a thread. Sarah is a new arrival to the city, fighting her own demons, and her job is to remotely spy on Ted to ensure he doesn't hurt anyone…or himself. When Ted's mental state begins to crack, Sarah compassionately intervenes to help, and things go catastrophically wrong. IS TED OK? mashes up the paranoid existentialism of SEVERANCE with the cosmic sci-fi of AKIRA while exploring what happens when the act of help goes horribly wrong. From creator Dave Chisholm (SPECTRUM, MILES DAVIS & THE SEARCH FOR THE SOUND), Is Ted OK? is a spectacularly unpredictable yarn–each successive issue shatters the scope of the previous, all without losing its core: a search for human connection in an oppressive, paranoid world. $5.99 2/25/2026

FSIM 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – FLASH GORDON #1 (NET)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) Will Conrad

THE BEST-SELLING SCI-FI SPECTACULAR RETURNS IN AN ALL-NEW BLACK & WHITE EDITION! Flash awakes on a secret prison planet somewhere in the galaxy. Upon learning that Dale Arden is the subject of an assassination plot, he's forced to break out and make his way across the galaxy to save her. Along the way, he encounters old friends, new threats, and a greater mystery surrounding WHO is pulling the strings of this universe. The first exciting issue in an all-new ongoing series! (Previously solicited)

(W) Mark Russell (A) Felix Ruiz (CA) Juan Doe

RELIVE THE TERROR IN AN ALL-NEW BLACK & WHITE EDITION! In an age where technology intertwines seamlessly with our everyday lives, TERRORBYTES delves deeper into the shadows of our digital existence, exploring the uncharted territories of human consciousness shaped by technological evolution. This new series pushes the boundaries of speculative fiction, presenting stories that challenge the very essence of identity, morality, and reality in a hyper-connected world. In the first issue, a headset that lets users relive their greatest memories at the moment of their death extracts a brutal price. (Previously solicited)

POP KILL #1 SEASONAL FLAVORS VALENTINES DAY FACSIMILE EDITION (MR)

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Juan Santacruz (CA) Elsa Charretier

Imagine a world where the two dominant and competing Cola companies, each worth billions, are owned by former conjoined twins who are now separated and have grown to hate each other so much they hire assassins, saboteurs, and espionage personnel to meddle with each other on a daily basis. This is the story about brotherly love run afoul, and the people they enlist to do their dirty work. $6.99 2/11/2026

