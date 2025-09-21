Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: dan didio, gatchaman

Mad Cave Studios' December 2025 Full Solicits, Dan DiDio On Defenders

Mad Cave December 2025 solicits see Dan DiDio return to Defenders of the Earth, launches of Space Age, Cyberarchy and Our Soot Stained Heart

Mad Cave Studios' December 2025 solicits and solicitations see Dan DiDio return to The Defenders of the Earth with Alex Sanchez on Dark Destiny #1, as well as the Groupies collection by Helen Mullane and Tulah Lotay, the launch of The Space Age #1 by Kenny Porter and Mike Becker, Cyberarchy #1 by Matt Hardy and Clark Bint, Our Soot Stained Heart #1 by Joni Hagg and Stipan Morian and a Pop Kill Christmas special from Dave Johnson, Jimmy Palmiotti and Juan Santacruz.

DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH: DARK DESTINY #1

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

Release Date: December 10, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

Mongo is a shattered empire — and it's at least partly Flash Gordon's fault. The Defenders of the Earth may have saved their home planet, but Mongo paid a hefty price for Ming the Merciless's games. Now the toll's come due — and it's the Defenders who will pay it. And while the Defenders face their former friends and allies, their offspring face challenges of their own. Determined to find Rick's missing mother, Dale, the Gordon child and his friends K'Shin, Zuffy, LJ, and Jedda investigate a former secret base held by the son of Ming. Kro-Tan may be gone, but the danger is not. A fan-favorite villain goes after the Second Gen Defenders! Writer Dan DiDio and artist Alex Sanchez pick up the beloved characters from the classic animated series and spin a whole new adventure!

Author: Dan DiDio

Artist: Alex Sanchez

Colorist: Juancho

Letterer: Carlos M. Mangual

Cover A: Marco Santucci

Cover B: Vasco Georgiev

Cover C: Bob Quinn

GROUPIES TP

FOC Date: November 17, 2025

Release Date: December 17, 2025

Full Color TP Mature 152 Pages $19.99

Celebrated filmmaker Helen Mullane teams up with superstar artist Tula Lotay for sex, drugs, and rock and roll on the Sunset Strip! On a wild night out at the Fox Club, the coolest, hottest, and wildest girls on (or off) the Strip meet the edgiest up-and-coming band in town, and sparks fly. The Moon Show's stardom is about to rise as they celebrate getting signed to the legendary Asmodeus Records. As the story unfolds, the excited groupies head on tour with the band â€" living the dream â€" but their tuned-in and dropped-out idyll is about to unravel. Something dark is pulling the strings, and the girls are about to discover the true cost of rock and roll.

Author: Helen Mullane

Artist: Tula Lotay

Colorist: Dee Cunniffe

Letterer: Richard Starkings

Cover Artist: Tula Lotay

THE NEW SPACE AGE #1

FOC Date: November 17, 2025

Release Date: December 17, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

Disgraced astronaut Mark Mitchell has only ever had one true missionâ€"to find his little brother Joey, who was abducted by aliens from a crop circle when they were little. But when Mark's hotshot piloting gets him grounded and the last of the public space program defunded, Mark loses his only means of finding Joey out in space. Until Mark's homemade scanning rig discovers the shocking truth about the crop circlesâ€"they're instructions for space travel. Mark will need to uncover the hidden messages that have been left on Earth for years, and reverse engineer the magic that can finally help him find Joey.

Author: Kenny Porter

Artist: Mike Becker

Colorist: Kevin Betou

Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

Cover A: Mike Becker

Cover B: Khary Randolph

Cover C: Daniel Warren Johnson

CYBERARCHY #1

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

Release Date: December 3, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

Ash is a newly â€˜born' robotic life-form, created as the newest denizen of a space liner run solely by mechanical life. Ash's creator, a robot called Rust, explains that all mechanical life and artificial intelligence on the ship decided they no longer served the human crew. In its place arose a CYBERARCHY, a more efficient mechanical society. But Ash soon realizes that all is not well–this Cyberarchy is a fractured society, with a secret hidden at the heart of it all that will one day pit all organic life against robots like himself…

Author: Matt Hardy

Artist: Clark Bint

Colorist: Clark Bint

Letterer: Rob Jones

Cover A: Clark Bint

Cover B: Andy Clarke w/ Jose Villarrubia

OUR SOOT STAINED HEART #1

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

Release Date: December 10, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 48 Pages $5.99

The Coalition is a city of wonder in the deep north, but it is ruled by the cruel Governor Glass and his factory lords. Coal is the lifeline of the city, and for honest workers like young Peggy Stones, life can be hard because of the nefarious quota. To get extra coal at the end of the year, you must be bad, every day! Peggy's life is thrown into chaos when she is imprisoned and sent into exile, which begins a harrowing journey to the ends of the world to find answers that could change the world! From the minds of debut writer Joni HÃ¤gg and superstar artist Stipan Morian (20th Century Men), with colorist Ropemann and Eisner Award-winning letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, comes the most thrilling steampunk adventure of the winter.

Author: Joni HÃ¤gg

Artist: Stipan Morian

Colorist: Ropemann

Letterer: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Cover A: Stipan Morian

Cover B: Artyom Trakhanov

POP KILL #1: SEASONAL FLAVORS

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

Release Date: December 10, 2025

Full Color Mature 36+ Pages $6.99

Imagine a world where two dominant and competing cola companies, each worth billions, are owned by former Siamese twins who have been separated and now harbor such intense hatred for each other that they hire assassins, saboteurs, and espionage experts to interfere with one another daily. This is the story of brotherly love gone awry and the people they recruit to do their dirty work. Featuring a seasonal holiday variant cover edition!

Author: Dave Johnson, Jimmy Palmiotti

Artist: Juan Santacruz

Colorist: Brian Reber

Letterer: Sean Konot

Cover Artist: Alison Sampson

MIDSTATE TP

FOC Date: November 17, 2025

Release Date: December 17, 2025

Full Color TP Mature 136 Pages $19.99

When Paul Rinaldi sleeps, he sees things. But after his precarious career as a smalltown clairvoyant dissolves under claims of fraud, he becomes the laughingstock of the small town of Ft. Arlington, VA. The fact is, Rinaldi is wildly gifted, only furthering his frustrations as a middle-aged mystic. But a string of missing persons cases, coupled with terrifying visions, gives Rinaldi new purpose. Rinaldi teams up with the town's rookie detective, Abigail Dahlin, to solve the cases using his psychic abilities. Together they will get to the bottom of things or die trying!

Author: Lee Loughridge

Artist: Mack Chater

Letterer: Rob Tweedy

Cover Artist: Mack Chater

SPEED RACER #5

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

Release Date: December 3, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

OVER THE EDGE! The brakes are gone…and the finish line is dead ahead! With the C.A.T. Team gunning for his destruction, Speed faces his most dangerous race yet, until an unlikely lifeline appears: Racer X. But alliances on the track are as fragile as they are fast, and even with Spritle, Trixie, and Sparky in his corner, it may take everything Speed has to survive Kim Jugger's wrath, Dante Ferno's sabotage, and the ghosts of Rex Racer's crash. A showdown years in the making rockets toward its shocking finish line–one that will change Speed's life forever.

Author: David Pepose

Artist: Davide Tinto

Colorist: Rex Lokus

Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

Cover A: Alessio Zonno

Cover B: Sean Galloway

Cover C: Chris Batista (A), Sabrina Cintron (I), Tom Chu (C)

Connecting Cover

THE PHANTOM #3

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

Release Date: December 3, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

HIS WRATH IS SWIFTER THAN THE WIND! And it's coming for the Singh Brotherhood! Even the most hapless soldier knows the lore of The Ghost Who Walks — and only their arrogant leader is convinced the stories are false. Now that he's threatened the village of the Bandar, The Phantom's closest friends and allies, Asif Singh will learn just how real the legend is.

Author: Ray Fawkes

Artist: Russell Olson

Colorist: Russell Olson

Letterer: Taylor Esposito

Cover A: Freddie Williams II

Cover B: Caanan White

Cover C: Natacha Bustos

Juancho Velez

WILD ANIMALS #5

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

Release Date: December 3, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

The Oorts have landed on our shores, with weapons that can split anything they touch like a hot knife through butter. And the only person standing in their way is Thomas Bruin, a career skidmark who's always been two steps behind where he should be. For Bruin, the Oort Invasion is a chance to finally step up. Witness a grassroots, blue-collar rebellion as humanity takes back its home, street by street, block by block…and as a nobody rides the victory to a spot as Earth's greatest hero!

Author: Ed Brisson

Artist: Andy Kuhn

Colorist: Dee Cunniffe

Letterer: Rob Jones

Cover Artist: Andy Kuhn

WAR WOLF #2

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

Release Date: December 3, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

When he was a child, Neil's father was murdered by three of his co-workers–a trio of corrupt cops who also left Neil with scars all over his body. Neil has dealt with two of his attackers, with only one left. But with the police closing in, and events spiralling out of his control, can Neil get to the truth before the truth gets to him?

Author: Steve Orlando

Artist: Marco Perugini

Colorist: Pascal Tora

Letterer: Lucas Gattinoni

Cover Artist: David Talaski

BLUE PALO VERDE TP

FOC Date: November 3, 2025

Release Date: December 3, 2025

Full Color TP Teen+ 128 Pages $17.99

On her first day out of jail, Kristine Woods discovers that her father has disappeared into a mysterious, isolated town hidden in the New Mexico desert. Now it's up to her to find him and rescue him from a bizarre and unnatural threat. An atmospheric folk-horror story of dread and redemption set in the American Southwest.

Author: Ray Fawkes

Artist: Rimanti

Colorist: Rifan Kartakusumah

Letterer: Frank Cvetkovic

Cover Artist: Rimanti

THE PALE KNIGHT TP

FOC Date: November 24, 2025

Release Date: December 24, 2025

Full Color TP Mature 152 Pages $17.99

England, 1349. Sir Hugh de Grey, the Pale Knight, returns from war to find a land ravaged by the Black Death, and his son dying of the plague. When he prays to God to save his son's life, it is not God who answersâ€"but Death himself. And Death is willing to cut a deal. The Pale Knight is a horrifying descent into a phantasmagorical Hell.

Author: Peter Milligan

Artist: Val Rodrigues

Colorist: Cris Peter

Letterer: Dave Sharpe

Cover Artist: Nick Marinkovich

EAT YOUR YOUNG #4

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

Release Date: December 10, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

The grand finale is here. As the truth about Cravenwood erupts, RJ and her friends are caught in a nightmare where every secret has a price. With CannonCorp closing in and monstersâ€"human and otherwiseâ€"unleashed, there's no turning back. Unlock never-before-seen revelations in exclusive bonus content as all mysteries collide in a jaw-dropping, unforgettable conclusion. Are you ready to look the truth in the eye?

Author and Artist: Rubine

Colorist: Francesco Segala

Letterer: El Torres

Cover Artist: Rubine

LOOK INTO MY EYES #5

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

Release Date: December 3, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

With Elsa still missing, the hunt for the young heir consumes the Irons family. Some want to save her, others want her as leverage. Cherie and Childers step out of the shadows, looking to forge alliances and turn the tide against their father. But Edmund "THE IMMORTAL IRONS" has had enough. He joins the fight, ready to send a message no one will forget.

Author: Brian Buccellato

Artist: Mattia Monaco

Colorist: Mattia Monaco

Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

Cover Artist: Mattia Monaco

CIRCUS MAXIMUS #2

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

Release Date: December 10, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

Things have not gone as expected for the daring criminals who looted Ancient Rome's Temple of Saturn. Hoping to steal enough gold to secure their freedom, they've stumbled upon proof that Emperor Nero is responsible for setting the Great Fire of Rome, which rages around them. Now, they must not only battle the flames but also Nero's Praetorian Guard, who aim to silence them forever.

Author: Mark Sable

Artist: Giorgio Pontrelli

Colorist: Emilio Lecce

Letterer: Dave Sharpe

Cover Artist: Paul Azaceta

Cover A: Joshua Hixson

Cover B: Trevor Henderson

IT KILLED EVERYONE BUT ME #4

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

Release Date: December 10, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

With the Heathen's influence hitting close to home, Sutton is forced to finally reveal the truth about her past to those she loves the most. But it might be too late as the Heathen sets Ian on a collision course with the Stain.

Author: Ryan Parrott

Artist: Letizia Cadonici

Colorist: Alessandro Santoro

Letterer: Taylor Esposito

SPEED RACER: RACER X #4

FOC Date: November 24, 2025

Release Date: December 24, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

In a twisted jungle overrun by mutant vegetation, the Science Ninja Team faces their worst betrayal yet, the Blackbirds, once their trainees, now their enemies. Arrogant and armed with the latest tech, the Blackbirds dominate early, but the Science Ninja Team fights back with something stronger: experience, loyalty, and heart. With a surprise assist from the mysterious Raven, the Blackbirds are forced to retreat, but the emotional scars of betrayal linger, even in victory.

Author: Sam Humphries

Artist: Chris Batista

Colorist: Carlos Lopez

Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

Cover A: Inaki Miranda

Cover B: Ippei Kuri (Classic Tatsunoko Art Variant)

GATCHAMAN #15

FOC Date: November 17, 2025

Release Date: December 17, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

On the Alpine track, Racer X confronts the ghosts of his past, reliving the betrayals and blood ties that shaped him. Each turn brings him closer to the edge until Speed charges in with a daring move that changes the race forever. The checkered flag doesn't just mark a victory, it delivers redemption.

Author: Mark Russell

Artist: Nuno Plati

Colorist: Giada Marchisio

Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

Cover A: Francesco Tomaselli

Cover B: David Lafuente (Vertical Connecting Cover)

FLASH GORDON #14

FOC Date: November 17, 2025

Release Date: December 17, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

CAPTURED BY THE BROW! While investigating a German spy connected to Nazi gold, Dick Tracy and Tess Trueheart have been captured by The Brow. Meanwhile, in The City, the Summer Sisters have been dealt a serious blow–can Sam bring them in without Tracy or Pat to back him up?

Author: Alex Segura, Michael Moreci, Chantelle AimÃ©e Osman

Artist: Geraldo Borges

Colorist: Mark Englert

Letterer: Jim Campbell

Cover A: Geraldo Borges & Mark Englert

Cover B: Jorge Fornes

DICK TRACY #14

FOC Date: November 17, 2025

Release Date: December 17, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

EMPEROR FLASH GOES TO WAR! Flash Gordon turns the tables on Ming and his otherworldly ally — a dark version of Flash himself! Now he's back at the front lines of a planetary war with enemies at all sides. But the fight will take cunning and brains, not just brawn — and it's the secrets of this warped version of Flash's world that will trigger the real explosions!

Author: Jeremy Adams

Artist: Eder Messias

Colorist: Lee Loughridge

Letterer: Taylor Esposito

Cover A: Will Conrad, Lee Loughridge

Cover B: Kyle Hotz, Dan Brown

LIQUIDATOR #2

FOC Date: November 17, 2025

Release Date: December 17, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

Tormented by demons, life falling apart at the seams, Aubrey Street makes the perfect time-travelling Liquidator. But arriving in New York in 1883 in search of a book that won't be published for another 80 years, Aubrey has fallen into the clutches of the mysterious Hawksmore–a man willing to kill to escape from Time itself.

Author: Peter Milligan

Artist: Piotr Kowalski

Colorist: Brad Simpson

Letterer: Simon Bowland

Cover Artist: Piotr Kowalski

TERRORBYTES #3

FOC Date: November 17, 2025

Release Date: December 17, 2025

Full Color Teen+ 32 Pages $4.99

A man finds himself in an automated prison and, because of the glitchy technology, can't even find out what crime he's accused of.

Author: Mark Russell

Artist: Alberto Ponticelli

Colorist: Ellie Wright

Letterer: Carlos M Mangual

Cover Artist: Andy Clarke & Jose Villarrubia

FAR DOWN BELOW TP

FOC Date: November 24, 2025

Release Date: December 24, 2025

Full Color TP Teen+ 136 Pages $17.99

JOURNEY TO THE CENTER…OF EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA. In the muggy Pennsylvania summer of 1983, teen friends Jeff and Brian seek escape from rainy day boredom by exploring Brian's abandoned – and apparently haunted – family home on the other side of town. What they find instead is a secret that will unlock the doors to adventure and danger as they descend beneath the surface, encounter terrifyingly strange creatures, and journey far, far down below to discover a strange new world…and themselves.

Author: Chris Condon

Artist: Gege Schal

Letterer: Nathan Kempf

Cover Artist: Jacob Phillips

RED VECTOR #5

FOC Date: November 24, 2025

Release Date: December 24, 2025

Full Color • Teen+ • 32 Pages • $4.99

Annihilation is not enough! As besieged Lord Commander Perric Clyme turns a seething eye towards the unsuspecting planet staring back at him through the opening in space, he makes plans to invade Earth. Rhet and his unlikely crew of earthlings have rejoined the battle, bringing new hope to the struggling rebels. The Rift surges to full power, and time is running out as the fate of two galaxies hangs in the balance! The earthbound space opera from the creators of Morning Star and Crush Depth concludes! When the stars fell, war came to Earth.

Author: Tim Daniel, David "DB" Andry

Artist: Chris Evenhuis

Colorist: Sjan Weijers

Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

Cover Artist: Chris Evenhuis

GUNPOWDER PROPHETS #3

FOC Date: November 17, 2025

Release Date: December 17, 2025

Full Color • Teen+ • 32 Pages • $4.99

Huck and Marley killed the bikers and rescued America (the kid, not the country)… only to run right into the long arm of the law. That's a problem. But not as big a problem as the bikers coming back from the dead. And boy, are they mad.

Author: Justin Jordan

Artist: Patrick Piazzalunga

Colorist: Roman Stevens

Letterer: Taylor Esposito

Cover Artist: Patrick Piazzalunga

FEROCIOUS #2

FOC Date: November 24, 2025

Release Date: December 24, 2025

Full Color • Teen+ • 32 Pages • $4.99

The Feral Woman's training takes the Boy far beyond the confines of the only home he's ever known. As they venture south together, he's forced to confront a pair of volatile former soldiers and the limits of his own morality.

Author: Luke Piotrowski

Artist: Emanuele Ercolani

Colorist: Paolo Raiteri

Letterer: Carlos M. Mangual

Cover Artist: Andy Clarke

FLOW #4

FOC Date: November 24, 2025

Release Date: December 24, 2025

Full Color • Teen+ • 32 Pages • $4.99

Desperate to end their suffering, Moe, Conley, and Alister finally reach the house of Dara, the girl they once tormented…but she's gone. So they head to the scene of their childhood crimes, the now-eerie old campgrounds, where they're hit with searing pain and loss of bodily control. Just when it seems things can't get any worse in this penultimate issue, they do–a lot worse!

Author: Paula Sevenbergen

Artist: Claudia Balboni

Colorist: Fabi Marques

Letterer: Jodie Troutman

Cover Artist: Aneke

TEMPORAL #3

FOC Date: November 24, 2025

Release Date: December 24, 2025

Full Color • Teen+ • 32 Pages • $4.99

Savannah thought she'd left the time-traveling life behind for good, but when the Lokin Covenant comes calling with an invitation she can't refuse, old loyalties and family secrets pull her back into the game. As Harper shines at his science fair and Marcus grows suspicious of her absences, Savannah must navigate a dangerous heist —one that could have catastrophic consequences for the timeline itself.

Author: Stephanie Williams

Artist: Asiah Fulmore

Colorist: DJ Chavis

Letterer: Becca Carey

Cover Artist: Taurin Clarke

ORLA #5

FOC Date: November 24, 2025

Release Date: December 24, 2025

Full Color • Teen+ • 32 Pages • $4.99

You are cordially invited to the Valentine's Day wedding of Harriet and Josh. Should anyone present know of any reason that this couple should not be joined in holy matrimony, speak now or forever hold your peace. Orla Bard might have a few things to say. As her two lives collide, can Orla protect those she cares about from the carnage of The Ick? Can true love prevail? Or is a Valentine's Day massacre on the cards? All will be revealed in this heart-stopping conclusion!

Author: John Lees

Artist: Sally Cantirino

Colorist: Dearbhla Kelly

Letterer: Lucas Gattinoni

Cover Artist: Sally Cantirino

WRACK AND RUNE TP

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

Release Date: December 3, 2025

Full Color TP • Young Adult • 184 Pages • $14.99

Rory's life is full of miracles, but he's not happy. Because his life is also full of secrets. Rory was born into magic. His family belongs to The Translators, a reclusive society that zealously guards their magical abilities…but Rory finds himself obsessed with the ordinary world, especially the non-magical Outsiders who inhabit it. He often sneaks away to explore the busy streets of New York City where he meets and falls in love with Tyson, an Outsider unaware of Rory's magical nature. As their love grows, Rory must face a question he can no longer ignore: Why keep magic hidden when it could help so many? The answer reveals long-held secrets, and terrible danger.

Author: Chris Kappel

Artist: Alex Arizmendi

Colorist: Warnia Sahadewa

Letterers: Rob Jones & Dave Lanphear

Cover Artist: Alex Arizmendi w/ Warnia Sahadewa

QUEEN KODIAK TP

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

Release Date: December 10, 2025

Full Color TP • Young Adult • 168 Pages • $14.99

The story of an unlikely friendship—and the monster that grief can become. After the death of her mother, seventeen-year-old Joey is forced to move to Kodiak, Alaska to live with her father—a man who has been absent for most of her life. One day, while out photographing her new home, Joey stumbles upon something incredible: a 3000lb bear cub with a secret magic of his own. Soon they strike up an unlikely friendship, but before too long, trouble comes calling and along with it, the cub's ancient, monstrous mother, known only as Queen Kodiak!

Author: Christopher Greenslate

Artist: Riccardo Faccini

Colorist: Dearbhla Kelly

Letterer: Justin Birch

Cover Artist: Ornella Savarese

INFINI-T FORCE VOL. 5 TP

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

Release Date: December 10, 2025

B&W TP • Teen+ • 194 Pages • $10.99

Casshan's ultimate foe is back! Casshan must face his nemesis, Buraiking Boss, who reveals that there's even more to this dimensional tangle than the heroes previously imagined–the evil wasn't defeated with Para Bellum! In fact, the fight may be just getting started…

Author: Ukyou Kodachi

Artist: Tatsuma Ejiri

Letterer: Taylor Esposito

Cover Artist: Tatsuma Ejiri

MIRACULOUS LADYBUG CHIBI VOL. 4

FOC Date: August 18, 2025

On Sale Date: September 24, 2025

Full Color • Comic Book • 6.625 x 10.125 • 32 Pages • $2.99

Territory: World

Bug out with your favorite superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir! Did you know, when these Parisian heroes aren't watching out for akumas or guarding their secret identities – they're baking? Sweets reign in this cake-tastic volume celebrating the release of The Official Miraculous Cookbook from Insight Editions! Then, on patrol, Ladybug enters a museum. But – what's that noise? And where is Cat Noir?! All this and more in the Miraculous Ladybug graphic novel series, influenced by the award-winning TV show and with chibi art from the Youtube shorts!

Written by: Carrie Harris, Molly Jones and Jeremy Whitley

Art by: Salvatore Callerami, Mari Chirchirillo, Ornella Greco and Lex Hobson

Format: Hardcover / Paperback (HC: $12.99 / PB: $7.99) • 6 x 9 • 64 Pages

Territory: US/CAN.

WINX CLUB VOL. 5: ALONE AGAINST EVERYBODY

FOC Date: November 24, 2025

On Sale Date: December 24, 2025

Full Color • Hardcover / Paperback • 6.5 x 9 • 144 Pages • HC: $14.99 / PB: $22.99

Territory: World

The friendship and trust between the Winx Club and Specialists is put to the test. Bloom must team up with her rival. And a small town holds a deadly secret that will challenge our heroes. All this and more in three exciting tales of the Winx Club!

By: Rainbow S.p.A.

DOGMATIX AND THE INDOMITABLES 3 IN 1 VOL. 1

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

On Sale Date: December 3, 2025

Full Color • Paperback • 6.3 x 7.9 • 200 Pages • $14.99

Territory: North America, South America, The Philippines

For dog-lovers everywhere! You'll bark with laughter as Dogmatix and his pals hunt for sausages, help animals, and beat bullies! Triple the tails! Join Dogmatix and his Gaulish friends in ancient Lutetia as they bark up the right tree and continue to resist the Romans. Prepare for some pet-tastic puns and humor! Collecting: The Romans Go to the Dogs, Show No Mercy to the Romans and Ruffin' & Rollin' in Lutetia. Enjoy this fantastic spin-off to the timeless classic series ASTERIX, translated and distributed for the first time in North America.

Written by: Yves Coulon, Matthieu Choquet, Jérôme Erbin, Hervé Benedetti, Nicolas Robin, Michel Coulon, Simon Lecocq, Olivier Serrano, Marine Lachenaud

Art by: Philippe Fenech, Jean Bastide, David Etien

Lettered by: Chas! Pangburn

Translated by: Nanette McGuinness

THE SMURFS TALES VOL. 14

FOC Date: November 17, 2025

On Sale Date: December 17, 2025

Full Color • Hardcover / Paperback • 6.5 x 9 • 160 Pages • HC: $14.99 / PB: $22.99

Territory: World

The Smurfs have always been able to rely on their trusted friends, the storks, to help carry them on their long-distance adventures. Now, three of them are dedicated to leading a delegation of Smurfs to the mage Homnibus to celebrate his birthday. But when the usually punctual storks are not there to return the Smurfs home… something is terribly wrong. Plus- Benny Breakiron "The Secret of Eglantine" Johan and Peewit "The Source of the Gods"

By: Peyo

GERONIMO STILTON REPORTER VOL. 20

FOC Date: November 17, 2025

On Sale Date: December 10, 2025

Full Color • Hardcover • 6 x 9 • 64 Pages • $9.99

Territory: World

When the New Mouse Playhouse struggles to keep afloat, Geronimo agrees to write an article on their most recent show. But strange events that occur in the vicinity of the theater threaten the production. Sally Ratmousen is after a secret room in the New Mouse Playhouse and will use every dirty trick in the book to have it close down to grant them free access, even sabotage the next production. However, the Stiltons are on the case and may get in on the secret to help save the day.

Written by: Maud Loisillier, Diane Morel

Art by: Davide Veca

Lettered by: Chas! Pangburn

THE LOUD HOUSE 3 IN 1 VOL. 8

FOC Date: November 17, 2025

On Sale Date: December 17, 2025

Full Color • Paperback • 6 x 9 • 160 Pages • $14.99

Territory: US/CAN/UK

Lincoln and his ten sisters, Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lola, Lana, Lisa, and Lily are back in this jam-packed three-in-one collection of THE LOUD HOUSE, featuring over 100 pages of laugh-out-Loud comics! First: Get Powered Up as the Loud family goes on adventures featuring high tech gadgets, robots, puzzles, and dangers galore! When the Louds enter the escape room of doom they realize the "doom" part isn't just for show! Do they have the skills, or the ability to cooperate with one another, to successfully escape? Then, Sid asks Ronnie Anne to dogsit the very impressive Robo-Dog! However, when Lalo starts getting shown up by the mechanized mutt he's faced with a choice! Does Lalo try to get along with his artificial adversary, or will this be a rather ruff day for the two of them? And: Make sure you have everything with you as we join the Loud house on a camping trip! Legend has it a Snipe – a creature with big teeth and claws – stalks these woods! On their hunt for the Snipe, who or what is hunting them?! Following their outdoor adventures, the Louds tuck in for some cozy indoor games. Dice, check! Game boards, check! LOUD imagination? Also check! Join Lincoln and Ronnie Anne for gaming adventures as they roll dice to battle mythical creatures and play virtual reality (VR) games! Plus: Bobby Santiago tries to plan the perfect date with his babe, Lori Loud, using the best in dating technology: Cupid-Bot! But is Cupid-Bot hardwired for romance? Or is this date on the fritz? Then, join Par in helping Bobby navigate the big city in an interactive maze! Featuring stories from talent behind the Emmy Award-winning shows THE LOUD HOUSE and THE CASAGRANDES! Collecting THE LOUD HOUSE volumes #22, 23, and 24.

By: The Loud House Creative Team

THE LOUD HOUSE 3 IN 1 VOL. 1 (SPANISH)

FOC Date: November 24, 2025

On Sale Date: December 24, 2025

Full Color • Paperback • 6 x 9 • 160 Pages • $14.99

Territory: US/CAN/UK

NOW AVAILABLE IN SPANISH! Featuring stories from talent behind the Emmy Award-winning shows THE LOUD HOUSE and THE CASAGRANDES. Collecting THE LOUD HOUSE volumes 1, 2, and 3! Lincoln, Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lisa, Lola, Lana, and Lily are back in their biggest graphic novel yet! Collecting comic stories from "There will be Chaos," "There Will be More Chaos," and "Live Life Loud!" and featuring stories by the hit series' creative team. ¿Cuántas historias de Loud House podríamos tener en un solo libro? ¡Tantas como tener tres novelas gráficas juntas! Acompaña a Lincoln y a sus diez hermanas, Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lola, Lana, Lisa y Lily, en su vida cotidiana mientras espían llamadas telefónicas, ponen multas por exceso de velocidad en el pasillo, se pelean por ver quién puede ganar la codiciada paleta de uva y mucho, mucho más. Además: ¡ayuda a Lincoln a buscar por toda la casa el mando de la tele que está perdido! ¡Y no te olvides de los Casagrande! Después de mudarse a la Gran Ciudad, Bobby y Ronnie Anne Santiago tienen que ayudar en el mercado familiar y cuidar a su primito, Carlitos, mientras se mantienen en contacto con sus amigos en Royal Woods. ¡Únete a la diversión en familia en esta caótica y emotiva colección de historias!

By: The Loud House Creative Team

THE CASAGRANDES VOL. 8: SELFIE ESPECTACULAR

FOC Date: December 8, 2025

On Sale Date: December 31, 2025

Full Color • Hardcover / Paperback • 6 x 9 • 64 Pages • HC: $12.99 / PB: $7.99

Territory: US/CAN/UK

Ronnie Anne and friends make picture-perfect memories in an allnew installment of the beloved graphic novel series! First, everyone's favorite band Twelve is Midnight hosts a contest to win front row seats to their upcoming concert! All Ronnie Anne & co. need to do is get their own 'band' together and find clues at selfie-spots around the city. Whoever has the most and best selfies, wins. Let's get snappin'! Next, when a rare snowstorm covers Great Lakes City, the Casagrandes build the most epic snowman the neighborhood has ever seen—until Burger Blast across the street ramps up the competition! Can the Casagrandes come out on top of the snow pile?! Then, when everyone in the Casagrande household catches a cold, Abuela Rosa breaks out her legendary cure: a spicy, steamy herbal tea that has been passed down for generations and is powerful enough to scare away germs…if you survive it. And Carl's plan to break the world record for an El Falcon video game hits a wall…of household chores! But an unexpected ally might give him just the boost he needs… Wintery adventures and selfie scavenger hunts abound in this latest collection of all-new stories by the talent behind the Emmy-nominated series THE LOUD HOUSE and THE CASAGRANDES!

By: The Loud House Creative Team

DISNEY FAIRIES 4 IN 1 VOL. 5

FOC Date: November 10, 2025

On Sale Date: December 10, 2025

Full Color • Hardcover/Paperback • 6.5 x 9 • 224 Pages • HC: $14.99 / PB: $9.99

Territory: US, CAN, AUS, NZ

The Fairies from Pixie Hollow return for more magical adventures! Join Tinker Bell and the rest of the Fairies in this giant four-in-one collection that features classic stories originally published in the volumes titled Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy, Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast, Tinker Bell and the Flying Monster, and Tinker Bell and a Far-Too-Secret Secret. It's a wonderful time to return to Never Land! The Disney Comics Group, Tea Orsi, Cortney Faye Powell, Jim Salicrup, Silvia Lombardi, Emanula Portipiano, Sara Storino, Andrea Greppi, Emilio Urbano, Rosa La Barbera, Leticia Algeri, Veronica di Lorenzo, Nicola Sanmarco, Marino Gentile, Nicola Sammarco, Monica Catalano, Emilo Grasso, Sara Storino, Michela Frare, Christina Stella, Santa Zangari, Roberta Zanotta, Andrea Cagol, Marieke Ferrari, Andrew Phillipson, Kawaii Creative Studio, Charles Pritchett

PHINEAS AND FERB CLASSIC COMICS COLLECTION VOL. 5

FOC Date: November 24, 2025

On Sale Date: December 24, 2025

Full Color • Hardcover/Paperback • 6.5 x 9 • 88 Pages • HC: $14.99 / PB: $9.99

Territory: US, CAN, AUS, NZ

School is out for summer, and stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb are determined to make each day an exciting adventure through their outlandish inventions. Their elaborate projects frequently cause trouble for their older sister, Candace, who is constantly trying to catch them in the act and show their mother the evidence of their antics. Despite her efforts, the boys always manage to evade getting caught. Meanwhile, the family's pet platypus, Perry, leads a secret double life as Agent P, a skilled operative who regularly battles the evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. Dr. Doofenshmirtz is intent on taking over the Tri-State Area, but Perry's quick thinking and bravery consistently thwart his plans. Phineas and Ferb: Classic Comics Collection, Vol. 5 collects more of their comic adventures in their original release order–many never collected in a trade paperback before! The Disney Comics Group, Scott Peterson, Tom Neely, Scott Neely, Mike DeCarlo, Tanner Wiley, Mike Morris, John Green, Anthony Dzioba, Min Sung Ku, Bill Alger, Fabricio Grellet & Magic Eye Studios, Tom Neely, Emily Kanalz, Wes Dizoba, John Green, Garry Black, Bill Alger, Michael Stewart, John Green, Charles Pritchett

Writer: Scott Peterson / Pencils & Inks: Tanner Wiley / Colors: Wes Dzioba / Letters: Michael Stewart & Charles Pritchett

