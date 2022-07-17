Maestro: World War M #5 Preview: Hulk is the Most Spiteful There Is

Maestro reveals his motivation for everything in this preview of Maestro: World War M #5, the series finale, and it's the best reason of all: spite. Check out the preview below.

Maestro: World War M #5

by Peter David & Sebastian Cabrol, cover by Carlos Pacheco

When you can live forever, what does it mean to live? In this shocking series finale, Maestro finds himself partnered with an old enemy against even older allies to determine once and for all the true ruler of Dystopia. But opportunism depends on knowing how your opponents think, and someone's failed to account for a few tricks…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620143300511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620143300521 – MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M 5 PERALTA DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

