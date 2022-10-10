Maeve: Rising Warrior Launches In Red 5 Comics December 2022 Solicits

Maeve: Rising Warrior is a new comic book by Kevin G Corcoran, Cristiano Seixas and Caio Majado with this Ed Benes cover, from Cherry Blossom Studios, previously funded on Kickstarter, and now coming from Red 5 Comics as part of their December 2022 solicits and solicitations. And based on a potentially true story. "Maeve (also, Maedbh, Medb, Meadb) is the story of Queen Maeve the Irish warrior Queen of Connacht, the western province of Ireland, and a sovereign goddess. Her name means "intoxicating." She was the most beautiful and powerful woman in ancient Ireland more than 2000 years ago. Daughter to the king of Connacht, she had five recognized husbands, many lovers, fought battles, became high queen, and was responsible for the death of Ireland's greatest hero. She ruled for over sixty years. It was said she required of her husbands they be "a man without avarice, without jealousy and without fear." She was skilled in the arts of magic and sorcery and was most likely a female Druid. She came to a tragic end."

MAEVE RISING WARRIOR #1

RED 5 COMICS

OCT221918

(W) Kevin G Corcoran, Cristiano Seixas (A) Caio Majado (CA) Ed Benes

Discover the story of Maeve, Ireland's greatest heroine of antiquity. The Irish warrior Queen of Connacht, who became High Queen of all Ireland and an Irish Goddess, through her will, strength and prowess over men. Her name means "intoxicating." She was the most beautiful and powerful woman in ancient Ireland more than 2000 years ago. Skilled in the arts of Celtic Druid magic and sorcery, learn how she discovers her powers and strengths to become Ireland's greatest female hero!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 5.95

ATONEMENT BELL #2 (MR)

RED 5 COMICS

OCT221916

(W) Jim Ousley (A / CA) Tyler B Ruff

After a shocking death rocks the congregation, Jake, Baby Al, and Sara attempt to unravel the connection between an ancient myth and the ritualistic scars that suddenly appear on Jake's body. Across town, the Sovereign reveals her true identity as the blood children visit Jake in a last ditch effort to save his soul.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 3.95

DEAD KINGDOM #4

RED 5 COMICS

OCT221917

(W) Etienne Derepentigny (A) Etienne Derepentigny

The undead is marching! Everywhere they go, death follows. Has each one who dies is one more for the horde, Kain and his friends still search for his love. But will the sight of what the dead are truly capable of, push the group to take a stand? While the actual danger lies in the shadow when a mysterious figure comes to claim his prize.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 3.95